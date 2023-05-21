GTA 5 Infinite Money Guide – GTA 5 Money Cheat, Weapons Cheats and Exploits

GTA 5 Infinite Money Guide to help you learn all about the best GTA 5 Money Cheat that you can use in order to earn GTA 5 Offline Money. Money is hard to come by in Grand Theft Auto 5 but with the help of these GTA 5 Cheats, we will make sure that you never run out of money while playing the game.

Driving fast cars, acquiring arms firepower, and spending money on hookers are three of the staple activities found in GTA 5. However, in most cases indulging in them will leave you with a significantly lighter wallet. As a result, many players will be on the lookout for an easy way to grab a quick buck, and it does not get much quicker, easier or buckier than this.

Using the simple method outlined in the following paragraph you can gather about 20 thousand Dollars every 10-20 seconds, and repeat it as many times as you like until you can buy all of San Andreas – twice! In addition to this, we have also covered GTA 5 Weapons Cheat to help you get Infinite Weapons and Ammo in the game.

GTA 5 Infinite Money Cheat

During the course of your journey through GTA 5, you will come across several activities that will reward you with GTA 5 Money. However, it does not mean that you cannot speed up the process a little. You can employ plenty of GTA 5 Hacks in order to ensure that you always have Infinite Money in GTA 5.

You need money in GTA 5 to buy new firearms, vehicles, aircrafts, clothes, and participate in several activities that the game offers. However, if take part in all the activities and buy everything that the game has to offer, you will soon find yourself out of cash and simply playing the campaign will not help you. This is where our GTA 5 Infinite Money Guide comes in.

GTA V Infinite Money Exploit

In order to use this exploit, you need to get to any one of the underwater money suitcases found in the game, we have provided a picture of the location of one that rewards the player a hefty $25k. Take a deep breath and go down to collect it!

GTA 5 Package Location #1

GTA 5 Package Location #2

As soon as you pick it up, “+$25,000” (Package #1) appears in green text underneath your total cash. While this green text is there, switch over to another character. Switch back to your man under the sea and you will see the green text still there, but something is different! The total cash above it is higher than it was last time!

What happens is that GTA 5 adds the cash in the green text to your total, but after the switch, it reads the green text again, and adds the amount a second time. This is repeatable as many times as you wish for it to be while the green text is displayed. When it fades away, look behind you to see that the money suitcase or ‘Hidden Package’ has reappeared. Pick it up and get to switching once more.

GTA 5 Infinite Weapons

To use this exploit, you need to be in the middle of an active mission, and have approximately $30k in the bank (you’re going to spend it, then get it back. So do not worry!). Whilst in the middle of the mission, go to any Ammu-Nation and buy everything in it. Every weapon, every grenade, and every upgrade and attachment.

Head outside the store, and use a grenade or rocket to kill yourself, thus ending the mission in failure and restarting it. When you load back into the game, you will find that you’ve been given your money back, but if you go back to the Ammu-Nation you’ll realize you still have the weapons and upgrades that you bought! You can even repeat this when new merchandise comes into the store.

This is all we have in our GTA 5 Infinite Money Cheats and Infinite Weapons Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!