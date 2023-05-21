GTA 5 Cheats and Codes For Weapons, Vehicles, Items, Player and World



Cheats have always been a part of Grand Theft Auto franchise as they add a whole lot of fun factor in the game and have attracted a lot of casual gamers. Whereas, the more hardcore gamers tend refrain from them as it ruins the original gameplay experience.

GTA 5 Cheats For Xbox 360 and Playstation 3

Read on to know all the discovered cheats for GTA 5.

Note: In order to activate a cheat; simply press the corresponding button while in a game session.

You don’t have to take your phone out like in GTA IV. Also note that, you will not be able to save your progress with an enabled cheat and will not receive the corresponding achievement with cheats enabled.

Update: Invincibility, Super Jump, Weapons, and Health cheats added.

GTA 5 Xbox 360 Cheats

Health and Armor

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Left, X, LB(3x)

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Super Jump

LT(2x), X, B(2x), LT, X(2x), Left, Right, A

Weapons

Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB(3x)

Invincibility

Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Wanted Level Increase

RB(2x), B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Wanted Level Decrease

RB(2x), B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Recharge Ability

A(2x), X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A.

Run Faster

Y, Left, Right(2x), LT, LB, X.

Explosive Ammo

Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right(2x), LB(3x).

Explosive Melee Attacks

Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B(3x), LT.

Slow Aiming

X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)

Slidey Cars

Y, RB(2x), Left, RB, LB, RT, LB.

Drunk mode

Y, Right(2x), Left, Right, X, B, Left.

Slow Motion

Y, Left, Right(2x), X, RT, RB. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)

Changing Weather

RT, A, LB(2x), LT(3x), X. (The weather will change each time you enter the code.)

Spawn Buzzard

B(2x), LB, B(3x), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y. (This cheat must be entered in a large area in order for it to work. Since this is a helicopter; it will not spawn in small space.)

Spawn Caddy

B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A.

Spawn Comet

RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A(2x), X, RB.

Spawn Duster

Right, Left, RB(3x), Left, Y(2x), A, B, LB(2x).

Spawn Limo

RT, Right, LT, Left(2x), RB, LB, B, Right.

Spawn Parachute

Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT(2x), Left(2x), Right, LB.

Spawn Rapid GT

RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT.

Spawn Sanchez

B, A, LB, B(2), LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB(2x).

Spawn Stunt Plane

B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB(2x), Left(2x), A, Y.

Spawn Trashmaster

B, RB, B, RB, Left(2x), RB, LB, B, Right.

GTA 5 Playstation 3 Cheats

Weapons

Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1(3x)

Health and Armor

Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Left, Square, L1(3x)

Super Jump

L2(x2), Square, Circle(2x), L2, Square(2x), Left, Right, X

Invincibility

Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Wanted Level Increase

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Wanted Level Decrease

R1(2x), Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left.

Recharge Ability

A(2x), X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A.

Run Faster

Triangle, Left, Right(2), L2, L1, Square

Explosive Ammo

Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right(2x), L1(3x).

Explosive Melee Attacks

Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle(3), L2.

Slow Aiming

X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)

Slidey Cars

Triangle, R1(2), Left, R1, L1, R2, L1.

Spawn Buzzard

Circle(2x), L1, Circle(3x), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle. (This cheat must be entered in a large area in order for it to work. Since this is a helicopter; it will not spawn in small space.)

Spawn Caddy

Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X.

Spawn Comet

R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X(2x), Square, R1.

Spawn Duster

Right, Left, R1(3x), Left, Triangle(2x), X, Circle, L1(2x).

Spawn Limo

R2, Right, L2, Left(2x), R1, L1, Circle, Right.

Spawn Parachute

Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2(2x), Left(2x), Right, L1.

Spawn Rapid GT

R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2.

Spawn Sanchez

Circle, X, L1, Circle(2x), L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1(2x).

Spawn Stunt Plane

Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1(2x), Left(2x), X, Triangle.

Spawn Trashmaster

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left(2x), R1, L1, Circle, Right.

Drunk mode

Triangle, Right(2x), Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left.

Slow Motion

Triangle, Left, Right(2x), Square, R2, R1. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)

Changing Weather

R2, X, L1(2x), L2(3x), Square. (The weather will change each time you enter the code.)

GTA 5 Exploits

Ammunation Discount

Complete all Gun Range challenges in GTA 5 to get 25 percent discount from AmmuNation stores.

Free Weapon Upgrades

If you blow yourself with a grenade after purchasing any upgrades at AmmuNation stores, while you will retain the weapon upgrade that you just bought, the cash you paid for that upgrade will be returned to you once you respawn.

Don’t forget to share any other cheats you come across!