GTA 5 Cheats and Codes For Weapons, Vehicles, Items, Player and World

Cheats have always been a part of Grand Theft Auto franchise as they add a whole lot of fun factor in the game and have attracted a lot of casual gamers. Whereas, the more hardcore gamers tend refrain from them as it ruins the original gameplay experience.
GTA 5 Cheats For Xbox 360 and Playstation 3
Read on to know all the discovered cheats for GTA 5.
Note: In order to activate a cheat; simply press the corresponding button while in a game session.
You don’t have to take your phone out like in GTA IV. Also note that, you will not be able to save your progress with an enabled cheat and will not receive the corresponding achievement with cheats enabled.
Update: Invincibility, Super Jump, Weapons, and Health cheats added.
GTA 5 Xbox 360 Cheats
Health and Armor
B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Left, X, LB(3x)
Super Jump
LT(2x), X, B(2x), LT, X(2x), Left, Right, A
Weapons
Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB(3x)
Invincibility
Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
Wanted Level Increase
RB(2x), B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Wanted Level Decrease
RB(2x), B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Recharge Ability
A(2x), X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A.
Run Faster
Y, Left, Right(2x), LT, LB, X.
Explosive Ammo
Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right(2x), LB(3x).
Explosive Melee Attacks
Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B(3x), LT.
Slow Aiming
X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)
Slidey Cars
Y, RB(2x), Left, RB, LB, RT, LB.
Drunk mode
Y, Right(2x), Left, Right, X, B, Left.
Slow Motion
Y, Left, Right(2x), X, RT, RB. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)
Changing Weather
RT, A, LB(2x), LT(3x), X. (The weather will change each time you enter the code.)
Spawn Buzzard
B(2x), LB, B(3x), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y. (This cheat must be entered in a large area in order for it to work. Since this is a helicopter; it will not spawn in small space.)
Spawn Caddy
B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A.
Spawn Comet
RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A(2x), X, RB.
Spawn Duster
Right, Left, RB(3x), Left, Y(2x), A, B, LB(2x).
Spawn Limo
RT, Right, LT, Left(2x), RB, LB, B, Right.
Spawn Parachute
Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT(2x), Left(2x), Right, LB.
Spawn Rapid GT
RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT.
Spawn Sanchez
B, A, LB, B(2), LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB(2x).
Spawn Stunt Plane
B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB(2x), Left(2x), A, Y.
Spawn Trashmaster
B, RB, B, RB, Left(2x), RB, LB, B, Right.
GTA 5 Playstation 3 Cheats
Weapons
Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1(3x)
Health and Armor
Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Left, Square, L1(3x)
Super Jump
L2(x2), Square, Circle(2x), L2, Square(2x), Left, Right, X
Invincibility
Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
Wanted Level Increase
R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Wanted Level Decrease
R1(2x), Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left.
Recharge Ability
Run Faster
Triangle, Left, Right(2), L2, L1, Square
Explosive Ammo
Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right(2x), L1(3x).
Explosive Melee Attacks
Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle(3), L2.
Slow Aiming
Slidey Cars
Triangle, R1(2), Left, R1, L1, R2, L1.
Spawn Buzzard
Circle(2x), L1, Circle(3x), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle. (This cheat must be entered in a large area in order for it to work. Since this is a helicopter; it will not spawn in small space.)
Spawn Caddy
Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X.
Spawn Comet
R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X(2x), Square, R1.
Spawn Duster
Right, Left, R1(3x), Left, Triangle(2x), X, Circle, L1(2x).
Spawn Limo
R2, Right, L2, Left(2x), R1, L1, Circle, Right.
Spawn Parachute
Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2(2x), Left(2x), Right, L1.
Spawn Rapid GT
R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2.
Spawn Sanchez
Circle, X, L1, Circle(2x), L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1(2x).
Spawn Stunt Plane
Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1(2x), Left(2x), X, Triangle.
Spawn Trashmaster
Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left(2x), R1, L1, Circle, Right.
Drunk mode
Triangle, Right(2x), Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left.
Slow Motion
Triangle, Left, Right(2x), Square, R2, R1. (For the first four times; the code will slow down time. Enter it the fifth time to revert back to normal speed.)
Changing Weather
R2, X, L1(2x), L2(3x), Square. (The weather will change each time you enter the code.)
GTA 5 Exploits
Ammunation Discount
Complete all Gun Range challenges in GTA 5 to get 25 percent discount from AmmuNation stores.
Free Weapon Upgrades
If you blow yourself with a grenade after purchasing any upgrades at AmmuNation stores, while you will retain the weapon upgrade that you just bought, the cash you paid for that upgrade will be returned to you once you respawn.
