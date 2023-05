GTA V Cheats Guide – All PC GTA V Cheats, PS4 Cheats, Xbox One Cheats, God Mode, Infinite Health/Armor, Weapons, Super Jump

Since the launch of Grand Theft Auto V on 17 September 2013; people have been hounding for the GTA V cheats. Needless to say; however, the hunt has been on-going even before the game was officially released. This guide will detail all the GTA V PC cheats, PS4 Cheats, Xbox One Cheats and more.

Rockstar Games have always included cheat codes in almost all of its GTA Games and GTA V is no exception and in this guide, we will list all the GTA V cheats codes for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. IG you are wondering what are the Xbox One, PC, or PS4 cheats Codes? Then you have come to the right place.

Rockstar Games has made sure that players will have a lot of things to do in Grand Theft Auto V and even if they get bored by them they still have something to do through GTA V cheats for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Although these GTA V cheats are the excited to play with, you will NOT be able to save your game and earn any Achievement/Trophy while a cheat is activated.

Despite a bunch of GTA V cheats that finally got discovered; people still kept looking for more as the discovered cheats didn’t have the famous god-mode, Weapons, and Health/Armor cheats. We have compiled a whole set of cheats discovered earlier in our GTA 5 Cheats Guide!

GTA V Cheats – PC

Flaming Bullets

INCENDIARY

Explosive Melee Attack

HOTHANDS

Parachute

SKYDIVE

Moon Gravity

FLOATER

Drunk Mode

LIQUOR

Recharge Ability

POWERUP

Slow Mo

SLOWMO(3x)

Skyfall

SKYFALL

BMX

BANDIT

Comet

COMET

Sanchez

OFFROAD

Rapid GT

RAPIDGT

Limo

VINEWOOD

Trashmaster

TRASHED

Buzzard Helicopter

BUZZOFF

Stunt Plane

BARNSTORM

Slow Mo Aim

DEADEYE(3x)

Invincibility

PAINKILLER

Health & Armor

TURTLE

Fast Run

CATCHME

Raise Wanted Level

FUGITIVE

Lower Wanted Level

LAWYERUP

Change Weather

MAKEITRAIN

Slippery Cars

SNOWDAY

GTA V Cheats – Xbox 360/Xbox One

Health and Armor

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Left, X, LB(3x)

Super Jump

LT(2x), X, B(2x), LT, X(2x), Left, Right, A

Weapons

Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB(3x)

Godmode

Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Invincibility

RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Moon Gravity

LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level

RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level

RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run

Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swim

LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

Recharge Ability

A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Parachute

LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Skyfall

LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Explosive Melee Attacks

RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Explosive Bullets

RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets

LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Slow Mo Aim

X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Drunk Mode

Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Change Weather

RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Slidey Cars

Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Mo

Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Buzzard Attack Helicopter

B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Comet

RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Sanchez

B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Trashmaster

B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Limo

RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Stunt Plane

B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Caddy

B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Rapid GT

RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Duster

RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

PCJ-600 Motorcycle

RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

BMX

LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

GTA V Cheats – PS3/PS4

Weapons

Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1(3x)

Health and Armor

Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Left, Square, L1(3x)

Super Jump

L2(x2), Square, Circle(2x), L2, Square(2x), Left, Right, X

Godmode

Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Invincibility

RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Moon Gravity

LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level

R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level

R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run

TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

Fast Swim

LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Recharge Ability

X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Give Parachute

LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Skyfall

L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Explosive Melee Attacks

RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Explosive Bullets

RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Flaming Bullets

L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

Slow Mo Aim

SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

Drunk Mode

TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Change Weather

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

Slidey Cars

TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Slow Mo

TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Buzzard Attack Helicopter

CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Comet

R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Sanchez

CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Trashmaster

CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Limo

R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Stunt Plane

CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Caddy

CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

Rapid GT

R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

Duster

RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

PCJ-600 Motorcycle

R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

BMX

LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

That is all for our GTA V Cheats guide with tips on all the ceats on Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.