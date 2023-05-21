GTA 5 Aircrafts Locations Guide – Where to Find Aircrafts, How to Buy GTA 5 Online Planes

Maybe it’s due to the fact that Grand Theft Auto V is so vast that we need a huge stock of aircrafts or the criticism that Rockstar Games received for annulling the aircrafts from their previous installment in GTA franchise i.e. GTA IV.

Whatever the case be; the point is that they are in GTA V and a whole lot of them.

Some of these aircrafts can be purchased via online websites and some of them can be stolen from various places in the world.However, if you wish to purchase an aircraft from a website; not only you will need a goodly amount of cash at your disposal but also a private hanger in order to store it.

For more help on GTA 5, read our Collectibles, Aerial Challenges and Rare Vehicles Locations guide.

GTA 5 Aircrafts Locations

Buckingham Shamal

Where to find Buckingham Shamal – Buckingham Shamal can be bought for $1,150,000 from www.elitastravel.com. Shamal is a private jet which can also be located in Los Santos International Airport and can be stolen.

Buckingham Luxor

Buckingham Luxor can be purchased from www.elitastravel.com for $1,500,000. Being a private jet; it is very similar to Shamal in terms of its attributes and performance. And like Shamal; it can be located at Los Santos International Airport and can be stolen.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Frogger

Frogger is a helicopter which can be delivered to your private hanger for massive $1,300,000.

Mallard

Mallard can be purchased for $250,000 from www.elitastravel.com. It can easily be regarded as one of the best aircraft in the whole aircraft category.

Buzzard

Buzzard is also a helicopter but it is equipped with Mount Machine Guns and Missiles. It can be purchased for $2,000,000 from www.elitastravel.com . It can also be stolen from Fort Zancudo but you will get 4-star Wanted Level for doing this.

Titan

Stealing Titan is one hell of an odyssey! There are two ways you can enter Fort Zancudo; either by using a parachute or by driving head-on into it. Either way; military will NOT welcome your arrival by any means and will do anything to take you down. You will have to be very careful if you plan on stealing it!

Cuban 800

Cuban 800 is available at www.elitastravel.com for $240,000. This is a decent aircraft in terms of its price range. But it does not stand a chance against Luxor or Shamal.

Duster

Duster can be bought for $275,000 from www.elitastravel.com. It is relatively a small aircraft with less top speed and acceleration compared to the other aircrafts.

Maverick

Maverick can be bought for $780,000 from the website which can be accessed via your phone. Alternatively, you will also spot it on the rooftops of certain hospitals as ambulance.

Cargobob

Cargobob is yet another Military Helicopter which can either be purchased by paying $2,200,000 or by breaking into Fort Zancudo and stealing it from there.

P-996 Lazer

This military aircraft can be stolen by getting into Fort Zancudo. Please refer to our Knife Flight Guide to see how to steal this plane effectively!

Found anything missing? Let us know in the Comment Section below!