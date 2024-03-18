How To Get Sigils In Granblue Fantasy Relink

Sigils are crucial items in Granblue Fantasy: Relink that can be used with each character to boost their stats with additional traits. As such, the game has a plethora of Sigils, totaling over 5,000. Given this massive variety, you need to know the best methods to get sigils before you can start creating your builds.

If you are interested in farming the sigils and especially the character-specific Awakening sigils, then you have come to the right spot. In this guide, I will be assisting you with the best ways to get sigils quickly in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Best ways to farm Sigils in Granblue Fantasy Relink

In order to get Sigils, you will need to understand one thing: there are different ways to get sigils and a single method will not allow you to collect every sigil in GBF Relink. Certain sigils can only be found through very specific methods like completing certain quests.

Farm Sigils through quests

To farm sigils in GBF: Relink, you can head over to the Quest Counter and complete certain quests like the Blazing Trial at Proud difficulty. This particular quest is pretty easy to complete compared to the rest, and you can take out the enemy dragon boss in just under 2 minutes.

At the end of the Blazing Trail quest, you can expect to get three different sigils along with some powerful materials that you can easily trade for Knickknack vouchers.

TIP Proud difficulty quests are the best options for farming sigils. By repeating these quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you can easily obtain rare sigils such as Critical Damage V, etc.

If you are playing at Maniac difficulty, then you can do another quest called Rumble in the Desert to farm sigils quickly. Here, you will be facing an enemy boss called Quakadile, another easy-to-defeat boss that can also give you materials that can be traded to get Silver Centrums.

Repeat this specific quest to gain a lot of useful materials for trading in for Knickknack vouchers. Use those vouchers to get the Sigils you desire to complete your character builds in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Use Vouchers to get Sigils

If you have enough Knickknack Vouchers, you can go to Siero’s Knickknack Shack to try your luck with some legendary sigils in GBF: Relink.

FYI If you are running low on Knickknack vouchers, then these can be gained by trading high rarity sigils (Trick Trade). Apart from that, you can undertake quests like Slimepede at higher difficulty levels to get some Knickknack Vouchers and exchange those for Sigils.

There, you can perform the Level 3 Transmutation for 15 vouchers to obtain a Level 4 or 5 sigil like Steel Nerves V. If you get lucky, you may also encounter certain rarer Granblue Fantasy Relink sigils like Critical Rate V+, which come with two skills.

In order to get the best sigils, you will need to max out your Transmarvel gauge, which can be observed on the bottom left side of the Transmute Sigil screen. You can unlock this particular gauge once you reach the Proud difficulty in GBF: Relink.

Once you do enough of these transmutations, you will get a Transmarvel, which you can pop later to gain one of these powerful Awakening sigils for your characters.

Lastly, one important trick that you can try at the Knickknack Shack in order to get your preferred sigils is to stack on some of these Transmarvels and save beforehand.

Reroll the Level 3 Transmutation using your vouchers and check what sigils you receive from these. If you get your desired sigils, then you can go ahead and save it, and if you do not like the sigils you received, then you can quit the game and load the game from your previous save.

Complete a quest to change the pool of available sigils, just like you do for Over Mastery rerolls, and then reroll Transmutation level 3 again until you get the sigil you want.

Get Curios appraised by Zathba

Certain unique and supplementary sigils like War Elemental Sigil can’t be acquired from Siero’s shop in Granblue Fantasy Relink. These are only found by having Zathba appraise the different Curios you have found as loot drops.

You will need to complete Extreme difficulty level quests to gain a Curio. Once you have collected a ton of them, you can have them appraised. Appraisal will reward you with sigils like the aforementioned War Elemental as well as others like Berserker V and Less is More.