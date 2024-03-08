How To Farm Silver Centrum In Granblue Fantasy Relink

In Granblue Fantasy Relink, you will need Silver Centrum to fully awaken weapons and unlock their maximum level. As you reach the endgame, you will need more and more of Silver Centrum as the cost of each weapon upgrade increases with time. However, getting your hands on this item is not that simple.

Silver Centrum, in fact, is more difficult to find than the Legendary Merit. But you don’t have to worry; we will cover all methods for farming the Silver Centrum.

Ways to farm Silver Centrums in Granblue Fantasy Relink

You need to rely on luck if you are looking to farm Silver Centrums as quest rewards, as there are no quests with a 100% drop rate. If you are looking to farm Silver Centrum through bosses, Garasene, encountered in I See A Bloody Vision and I See A Deathly Vision quests also has a pretty good drop rate.

As a loot drop, Silve Centrum only appears in Maniac and Proud difficulty quests. We recommend you go for quests like “Saga of Illustrated: Hellfire” to farm the Silver Centrum on auto in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

It is not guaranteed that you will get Silver Centrum from these high-difficulty quests, but the chances are pretty high. The quest “Golemology 103: Forest Golems” is another great one to farm this item along with other loot. The boss in this quest is pretty easy to beat with the right party, so you can complete it multiple times quickly.

TIP Run through missions whose bosses are easy to defeat, and you can take them out in two or three minutes to speed up the farming.

You can change the assist mode in GBF Relink to “Full Assist Mode” and repeat the quest to let AI farm the Silver Centrum for you. We recommend you go for the “I See a Chromatic Vision” quest, as this is the best quest to AFK farm Silver Centrum in our experience.

Along with the chances of getting Silver Centrum as loot drops, the bosses from this quest in Granblue Fantasy Relink can also drop Landbeast, Frostbeast, and Flamebeast Horns. These horns are extremely useful and are a guaranteed way of getting Silver Centrum if you are not satisfied with the drop rates.

Take these Horns to the Siero “Treasure Trade” where you can exchange them for Silver Centrum. You will need 8 of these horns for one Silver Centrum so it is up to you to decide whether the exchange is worth it or not.

There are some other materials as well that you can exchange at the Siero trader shop to get Silver Centrum. These include Chilling Demon Eyes and Giant Beaks.

TIP You should put Silver Centrum in your wishlist and then see all the quests where there is a chance to get them. Just keep alternating between the quests that take the shortest time to finish, and pretty soon, you will have enough Silver Centrum.

Once you have enough of Silver Centrum, you can “Fully Awaken” the Terminus weapons for all the characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink and easily defeat the most challenging bosses.