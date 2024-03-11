How To Get War Elemental Sigil In Granblue Fantasy Relink

War Elemental Sigil in Granblue Fantasy Relink is a legendary sigil that is among those items that randomly drop in the form of a quest reward. The War Elemental Sigil is considered by far the best sigil in the game since it grants you a permanent ability to deal superior element attacks on your targets.

In short, having the War Elemental Sigil equipped onto your character will allow you to inflict elemental weaknesses on your enemies, and this way, you will deal more damage in general. Since this particular Sigil is quite rare to come across in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, I will be addressing all the ways to obtain a War Elemental Sigil in this specific guide.

TIP War Elemental Sigil requires only one slot for you to take advantage of its maximum effect during your battles. Once you upgrade itl to max level 15, you will be able to turn all of your attacks into the weakness of whatever enemy you are facing, giving you a massive bonus to your overall damage capabilities.

How to farm War Elemental Sigil in Granblue Fantasy Relink

There is one thing you need to know before venturing out to take those extremely difficult missions in order to procure the War Elemental Sigil in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. As far as we know, War Elemental Sigil does not drop on its own at all, even on Proud difficulty.

The only known way to get your hands on the War Elemental Sigil is by farming Curios and having them Appraised. The appraisal will reveal the loot inside which can possibly contain a War Elemental Sigil. You can collect Curios by completing missions on high difficulties like Very Hard, Extreme, Maniac, and Proud at the Quest Counter in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

However, Curios don’t have a guaranteed drop rate either. The best way to farm a lot of Curios would be to spam quests with bosses at the end. Make sure you can easily complete these quests in the shortest amount of time while also playing at the highest difficulty possible.

FYI The drop rate of Curios is random and so is their loot inside. A Curio from Hard difficulty has just as much chance of giving a War Elemental Sigil as one from Proud difficulty. So no point in wasting time on Proud difficulty if it is going to take you a long time to finish a mission.

Once you have farmed plenty of Curios, you can have them Appraised at Zathba’s shop. You will come across this specific character during Chapter 6 of your main story progression.

Zathba will be present at a bar in Seedhollow in Granblue Fantasy Relink, so you will need to make your way to that place to speak with him. You can also fast travel to Zathba by selecting the magnifying glass icon on your map, after you have met him for the first time.

After getting your Curios appraised by Zathba, you will be given a random reward. One of those rewards can be the War Elemental Sigil. It is not a guaranteed way to get the sigil, but by far, it is the quickest method.