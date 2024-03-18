Granblue Fantasy Relink Over Mastery Explained

Over Mastery in Granblue Fantasy Relink is a late-game mechanic that is designed to further boost your offense and defense stats at specific intervals. When compared to regular masteries, Over Mastery provides an even further stat bonus so it is highly beneficial to invest in.

Over Mastery starts unlocking at level 80, at intervals of 10 levels till level 100. However, to make use of Over Mastery bonuses in GBF Relink, you will need to take your time and collect a ton of Mastery Points. Since the Over Mastery bonuses are acquired through RNG, you have a lot of grind waiting for you to get the Over Mastery bonuses you need.

Luckily there is an easier method to acquiring your desired Over Mastery in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and I will be going over that method in this specific guide.

How does Over Mastery work in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

As mentioned before, Over Mastery unlocks at level 80, and you will unlock new levels of it at levels 90 and 100. Each of these levels has its own bonuses as well as Mastery Point costs, so level 100 Over Mastery will always be better than level 80 but also considerably more expensive.

Over Mastery Unlock level MSP required Attributes Level 1 80 700 Bonus to 4 stats with weak rolls Level 2 90 1000 Bonus to 4 stats with average rolls Level 3 100 2000 Bonus to 4 stats with the highest rolls

TIP Over Mastery levels do not need to be unlocked in an order. You are free to ignore earlier levels if you are short on MSP and only unlock Over Mastery level 3, as this has the best bonuses.

There are a total of 11 random Over Mastery bonuses in Granblue Fantasy Relink that you can benefit from once you unlock the Over Mastery at Level 3. All the Over Mastery bonuses start from a level 3/3-star rating and continue till level 10/10-star.

At each Over Mastery level, you will gain a bonus to 4 of your stats, randomly chosen. Considering how expensive these Over Mastery bonuses are in terms of Mastery Points, RNG can get you stuck with benefits you don’t really want. Lucky for you, there is actually a sneaky way to get perfect rolls with your Over Mastery bonuses so you get the stat boosts you desire.

The table below shows all the Over Mastery bonuses in Granblue Fantasy Relink and the benefits their levels can provide.

Over Mastery Bonus Level 3 Level 4 Level 5 Level 6 Level 7 Level 8 Level 9 Level 10 Attack Power Up +200 +300 +400 +500 +600 +700 +800 +1000 Critical Hit Rate Up 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 16% 20% Healing Cap Up 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 16% 20% HP Up +400 +500 +600 +800 +1000 +1200 +1600 +2000 Skill Damage Up 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 16% 20% Skill Damage Cap Up 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 16% 20% Normal Attack Damage Cap Up 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 16% 20% Skybound Art Damage Up 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 16% 20% Skybound Art Damage Cap Up 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 16% 20% Chain Burst Damage Up 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 16% 20% Stun Power Up 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 16% 20%

FYI Technically, you can get a 10-star roll even on Level 1 Over Mastery in Granblue Fantasy Relink since it is all RNG, but the odds are so low that it has never happened in our experience. So, Level 3 is the way to go before investing your hard-earned Mastery Points.

Even if you have maxed out your caps in GBF Relink through other means like sigils, you can still benefit from Over Mastery as these bonuses stack on top of your current caps.

How to get Perfect Over Mastery Rolls in GBF: Relink

Suppose you want to roll those perfect tens on your Over Mastery bonuses or want to double a character’s specific sigil. In that case, I will teach you the easiest way to get your desired Over Mastery in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, although this method of getting Over Mastery bonuses requires some save scumming.

All you will need to do is to follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Earn enough Mastery Points to roll for Over Mastery a few times and then save your game.

Step 2: Continue rolling for Over Mastery till you get the bonuses you need or run out of MSP.

Step 3: If you haven’t obtained the desired result, Return to Title Screen and load the save you created earlier.

Step 4: Once you are back in the game, complete a Quest Counter mission. This will reroll the Over Mastery pool, and you will receive a selection of different bonuses on your next roll.

Step 5: After completing the mission, save your game again before starting your Over Mastery rolls. Rinse and repeat until you get the Over Mastery bonuses you want.