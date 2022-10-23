Gotham Knights Endgame: What To Do After Finishing The Game?

So, have you completed the Gotham Knights and don’t know what’s in store next? The following guide will discuss what to do after finishing Gotham Knights and show you the endgame stuff you can do after completing the playthrough.

What to do after finishing Gotham Knights?

While Gotham Knights may not be a full-fledged GaaS title, there is still plenty to do after you have finished the main storyline. The Endgame of Gotham Knights isn’t exactly like Marvel’s Avengers where you had to farm gear for higher-difficulty content.

While Gotham Knights might be getting a new 4-player co-op Heroic Assault mode in November, whether you need to improve your gear for that or not remains to be seen.

In the meantime, however, you can partake in the following activities as “endgame” content for Gotham Knights once you finish the main campaign.

Start a 2nd playthrough using New Game Plus

After completing the first playthrough of the game, you are given the choice of starting the playthrough again this time with New Game Plus.

All the skills acquired, and gear crafted by you during the previous playthrough will carry over to the new one and you’ll have the opportunity to gain further levels as you face more enemies.

The story is reset for the new playthrough of the game and this time the difficulty of the opponents is increased to make the experience challenging.

The level cap of your first playthrough was set at 30 but upon stating the new playthrough it will increase to 40.

Obtain the Platinum trophy (get 1000 Gamerscore)

Players can obtain tons of achievements within Gotham Knights’ trophy and achievement collection. These achievements can be earned by completing a series of challenges and tasks within the night sky of Gotham city.

Players will need to complete challenges apart from the main objective missions.

Challenges include defeating a set number of certain villains, preventing crime 250 times, using mod fusion to obtain 50 Modchips, finding every landmark inside Gotham City, and finishing 50 challenges.

After achieving a 1000 Gamerscore and obtaining the Platinum Trophy, you can truly say you have completed the game.

Play as a different character

In Gotham Knights players can play as any of four characters Robin, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Nightwing.

While you can change characters through the playthrough as you desire, some moments and scenes are character specific so experiencing the entire playthrough using a different character can be worth it for those moments.

Fight crime

Crime will never rest in Gotham. If you haven’t completed all crime challenges during your first playthrough go back to tick off each one that you can.

Gotham City in Gotham Knights is filled with crime challenges of various types and completing them rewards you with new items as well as Salvage Points, which can be useful in New Game Plus.

Taking on character-specific time trials

After the Heroic travel ability is learned, players can participate in time trials spread across the entire city.

These time trials are specific to certain characters so if you weren’t up for them during the first playthrough how about giving them a try now?

Though this is seen as a side quest it is a good way to earn upgrades and XP as well as allow you to test out your traversal skills.

Explore the Gotham city map

Gotham Knights boast a huge map of the entire Gotham City. There are tons of areas to explore and side challenges to tick off, spread across the entire map. So, if you were putting off exploring the city during your original playthrough, now’s the perfect chance to do so.