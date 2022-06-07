God of War Ragnarok Thor Actor Describes the Game as “Super Complex”

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. While Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the game will release in 2022, we don’t have a definitive release date for the game yet. No release date for God of War Ragnarok has some fans concerned as they still think that it could still get delayed out of 2022.

If you are one of those concerned then rest assured as we have another hint indicating that God of War Ragnarok is still targeting a 2022 release date. Ryan Hurst, Thor actor in God of War Ragnarok, during a panel at Comic Con Revolution shared some tidbits about his role in Ragnarok. The actor shared that he has wrapped up his work for the game which naturally indicates that we are close to game’s development being complete and Sony could announce its release date soon. God of War Ragnarok’s Rating in Korea is also an indicator for the release of the game in 2022.

Furthermore, during the same interview, the actor described the game is “Super Complex”. He also shared that they way motion capture was done for God of War Ragnarok, he didn’t experience anything like that before. Now as game being Super Complex, since God of War Ragnarok’s story will be focusing on Norse mythology, we can expect some twists and turns in the plot. Naturally, we will have to see for ourselves how intricate the game is.

God of War Ragnarok, for now is slated for a release in 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While Sony Santa Monica has developed a PS4 version of the game too, Ragnarok could be the final game in the series that will appear on PS4.

As for the PC release of God of War Ragnarok, it will eventually release for PC as well as the previous God of War is also available for PC. However, it might take a while for God of War Ragnarok to arrive on PC as Sony exclusives take their sweet time to arrive on PC. It could arrive quicker than the last God of War though as Sony Interactive Entertainment is now more committed to bring its games on PC.

There are high hopes associated with God of War Ragnarok and fans are hoping that it will be able to live up to the expectations of the previous God of War. Sony has already revealed that it will feature more than 60 accessibility features and the gameplay so far also looks impressive. The game so far definitely seem like GOTY contender so far.