How To Get Purified Crystalline In God Of War: Ragnarok

Purified Crystallines are another type of crafting resource that is needed to upgrade weapons and armor to level 8 or 9 in God of War: Ragnarok.

Unlike the other crafting resources, however, Purified Crystallines cannot be found that easily in the wild. They are kind of a collectible that you can only get after reaching a specific point in the game.

Unfortunately, the game never clearly tells you where or how to find them to further upgrade your Blade of Chaos or Draupnir Spear, for example.

The following guide will go into detail about how to get some Purified Crystallines in God of War: Ragnarok.

Where to find and cleanse Purified Crystallines?

The first thing to know is that you cannot get Purified Crystallines directly.

You need to first find Crystalline Fragments and then cleanse (throw) them in the waters of the Wishing Well that is located deep inside the Crater, an optional area in Vanaheim. You will not reach the Crater until the latter portion of the game.

Crystalline Fragments locations

Crystalline Fragments (or just Crystalline) are exclusive to the northern areas of Vanaheim. They cannot be found in any other realm or area.

While exploring Vanaheim, you will come across large, orange Crystalline rocks that can be broken down into Crystalline Fragments with the Draupnir Spear.

There are several Crystalline rocks around the Wishing Well. You will also find them scattered around the Jungle.

However, as already stated, Crystalline Fragments are useless in their raw form. You need to cleanse them by throwing them in the Wishing Well.

Wishing Well location

You need to complete the Scent of Survival favor to gain access to the Crater. You will be able to start this favor after completing the main quest, Creatures of Prophecy.

Take note that reaching the Crater will also give you the opportunity to complete the Return of the River favor, an important side quest that needs to be completed in order to gain access to new areas.

There are two ways to reach the Wishing Well after completing the aforementioned favor.

From the Sinkholes Entrance Mystic Gateway

If you have already unlocked the Sinkholes Entrance Mystic Gateway, you will be standing southwest of the Crater. Climb up the ledge near the Gateway and you will find a fissured, breakable wall. Use the Draupnir Spear to clear the way forward.

Go through and take a right from the platform. Use the Blades of Chaos to burn the red brambles. Then use the Leviathan Axe to freeze the poison statue.

Head through and there will be more red flowers to burn using Sigil Arrows. This will reveal a grappling hook that will help you reach the other side. Crawl through the tunnel to reach an arena where you must defeat Crag Jaw.

Next, clear the red bramble on the west side of the arena to reveal a new path. Keep following it until you see a breakable slab in the ceiling above you. Use the Blades of Chaos to break through and you will find yourself in the Wishing Well.

From the Jungle Entrance Mystic Gateway

If the dam has been opened, row your boat from the Jungle Entrance Mystic Gateway to the newly accessible dock and defeat two Trolls on the platform. This will ensure safe passage without them throwing rocks at you.

Return to the Jungle Entrance Mystic Gateway and make your way east. Spot the grappling hook and reach the other side to open the gate on the left of the platform.

Use the Draupnir Spear on the side of the wall to help you climb up to the upper ledge. Then go through the tiny opening to reach the Wishing Well.

How to use the Wishing Well?

Once you reach the Wishing Well, get close enough for a button prompt to throw all of your Crystalline Fragments into the water. You only need to interact with the Wishing Well once to throw all Crystalline in your inventory.

That is all there is to it. The fragments will be immediately cleansed to give you Purified Crystalline. However, that is not the only reward to have here.

Throwing enough Crystalline Fragments into the Wishing Well will get you the Fallen Stars armor set which includes the Plackart of Fallen Stars chest armor, one of the best in the game because it reduces the damage taken while using runic attacks.

You will likely have to revisit the Wishing Well several times over the course of your progression. Hence, we recommend only going over there once you have a lot of Crystalline Fragments.

Wishing Well rewards

Besides the Purified Crystalline and the Fallen Stars armor set, there are more rewards to get for your time and efforts, including a ton of Hacksilver.