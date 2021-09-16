God Of War: Ragnarok Will Bring Back Fan-Favorite Blades Of Chaos Attack Moves

God of War: Ragnarok will bring the iconic Blades of Chaos back to its former glory by featuring all fan-favorite attack moves from the franchise.

Speaking with YouTuber Kaptain Kuba in a recent interview, game directors Cory Barlog and Eric Williams admitted (via MP1st) that the Blades of Chaos were limited in the preceding God of War game due to a couple of reasons.

Kratos was firstly only able to obtain the chained blades halfway through the narrative and secondly, time constraints put restrictions on developer Sony Santa Monica Studio from fully bringing back the blades as they were in the past.

“There were so many ideas like “Oh we should bring back the grapple, and we should bring back the the chain pull, and the what we call combo 5b where he [Kratos] latches guys out of the air and slams them down,” said Williams about the state of the blades in the previous God of War game.

God of War: Ragnarok will however change that. Williams confirmed that Santa Monica Studio intends to “go through the greatest hits of things we didn’t get to” for the Blades of Chaos and will hence, “bring those back.”

God of War: Ragnarok will be the last installment in the Norse mythology-based saga of games. The previous Greek saga spanned across a trilogy and which was why players safely assumed the Norse saga to last a trilogy as well.

Barlog explained in the same interview that the decision to end the Norse saga in two installments was his alone. God of War: Ragnarok and its preceding game have taken nearly five years each to make. A third game would have probably required another five years. Wrapping up the Norse storyline in 15 years would have been a bit too much, which is why Ragnarok will be the last.

God of War: Ragnarok will be featuring a number of new characters including Thor as well as Týr who was believed to be dead. It remains without a release date but is slated to arrive somewhere in 2022 exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.