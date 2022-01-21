God of War Light Elf Outpost Collectibles Locations Guide to help you find all types of collectibles that you can possibly locate in Light Elf Outpost in order to attain 100% completion status and unlock the Platinum Trophy.

God of War Light Elf Outpost Collectibles Locations

Each level in the game has different collectibles for you to find and collect. Collecting these collectibles not only unlock a trophy but also count towards the 100% completion of the game. Therefore, if you miss a collectible, you can always collect it at a later part of the game. Before we start, GoW Collectibles found in Light Elf Outpost include:

x1 Realm Tear Encounters

x1 Nornir Chests

x1 Legendary Chests

There are three collectibles that you need to find and collect in Light Elf Outpost. We have detailed the locations of these collectibles below so that you can easily find them easily.

In addition, we have arranged them in the order in which they appear while playing through the story so that you can easily find them without the need of any backtracking.

We recommend that you collect this area’s collectibles once you have cleared the main story, as you might not be able to access all areas because they require certain skills, which are unlocked at a later stage in the game.

Collectible #1 – Nornir Chest Location

Once you reach the center of the Light Elf Outpost, you will see the Nornir Chest. It will be behind a wooden barricade in the same area where you found the hidden room.

Using your Axe, break the wooden wall in front of the hidden room to reveal a blue crystal. Above the crystal is the Nornir Chest however, to unlock it to must shoot three blue glyph stones.

Head to the rightmost part from the chest to reach the backside of the area. There you’ll find the first one on the tower ahead. Use your axe to break the first seal and continue your search for the remaining blue glyph stones.

Go down the area, break the wooden wall to find another blue crystal. Open the shutter Infront to carry the crystal to the chest area and place It right from the chest next to the locked shutter.

To open the shutter, you must head back to the area where you found the blue crystal and climb up the shutter, use the pully to open the shutter.

Now, grab the crystal and head right, down to the area where you’ll officially place the blue crystal at. This is the same area where you’ll find another rune. Break the seal and find the last stone.

For the last stone, instead of going down the path for the previous stone, head left of the bridge and reach the end to find the last blue glyph stone to break.

Once all stones are destroyed, head back to the chest and unlock it.

Collectible #2 – Legendary Chest Location

The Legendary is probably the easiest finding in Light Elf Outpost. Simply climb up from where you found the last blue glyph stone to find the chest ahead guarded by several foes.

Collectible #3 – Realm Tear Encounter Location

This collectible is a Realm Tear Encounter. For this, you will have to find a crystal at the top of the outpost and bring it next to the Legendary Chest located there. The path to the chest must be created by Atreus as he will need to shoot some crystals and form bridges for Kratos.

Once you have reached the chest, plant the crystal next to it. Now shoot the two blue crystal torches at the top of the chest to open the real tear. You need to get this before jumping down to open up the Nornir Chest.