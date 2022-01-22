Our God of War Fafnir’s Storeroom Collectibles Locations Guide will help you find all types of collectibles that you can possibly locate in Fafnir’s Storeroom in order to attain 100% completion status and unlock the Platinum Trophy.

Important: Do note that this God of War 4 Collectibles Locations Guide does not include Hidden Chambers, Valkyries, Dragons, and Favors. We have separate guides for the aforementioned things that you can check out by heading over to the links.

To find collectibles found in other locations, please refer to our God of War Collectibles Guide by heading over to the link.

God of War Fafnir’s Storeroom Collectibles Locations

Our God of War 4 Fafnir’s Storeroom Collectibles Guide will direct you step-by-step towards your ultimate goal of collecting all the 10 hidden collectibles in the area. Before we start, God of War 4 Collectibles found Fafnir’s Storeroom include:

x1 Shop

x1 Nornir Chest

x5 Odin’s Ravens

x1 Mystic Gateway

x1 Legendary Chest

You will be required to head to Sindri’s shop to acquire the ‘Fafnir’s Hoard’ side-quest. This is located in the Fafnir’s Storeroom Region. Once you have successfully obtained the quest, use the boat to land on the Fafnir’s Hoard beach.

Mystic Gateway Location

The Mystic gateway is very easy to find. Look at the cave entrance next to Sindri’s shop to see a blueish mist in the wall, which indicated where you can find the Mythic Gateway.

Odin’s Raven #1 Location

From the beach, use the elevator to go up. While in this position, you will be able to observe a raven on top of the elevator. This is the first of the five ravens hidden in this region.

Odin’s Raven #2 Location

You can thereafter find the Mystic Gateway located right next to Sindri’s. The next batch of Odin’s Ravens can be seen flying around Sindri’s shop. After this, crawl forward via a cave leading to the entrance of Fafnir’s Storeroom Area.

Odin’s Raven #3 Location

An Odin’s Raven can be found in the woods area, sitting on a wooden branch.

Odin’s Raven #4 Location

The alternative entrance to the woods area lies at the back. This giant stone door has another Odin’s Raven sitting atop of it.

Odin’s Raven #5 Location

The last Odin’s Raven can be found in the middle region of Fafnir’s Storeroom. You will need to discover a dead body lying beside a platform, the Raven will be found flying nearby overhead.

Nornir’s Chest Location

You will also find the Nornir’s Chest here. In order to unlock it, you will need to hit 3 runes in quick succession. The first two can be found easily behind the chest. The other one will be located to the left of it, up the hill with the waterfall.

To unlock the chest, all the bells need to he rung at one. Hit the third one far away on the waterfall, then hit the two close to each other to unlock it.

Once you unlock the chest, you will get “Horn of Blood Mead” inside.

Fafnir’s Storeroom Legendary Chest Location

Lastly, a Legendary Chest can be found lying in the room when you first encounter Fafnir’s Spirit.

Complete the Quest by traversing the main bridge to each room so that new rooms open up. After you cross the final bridge, this is the room where you get legendary chest.

The chest contains a light runic attack “Wrath of the Frost Ancient”.