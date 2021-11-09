In Forza Horizon 5, leveling is incentivized with some great rewards such as money and wheelspins. So, you’d want to level up fast to get your hands on all the juicy rewards ready to be claimed. In this guide, we will be covering everything that you need to know about leveling up fast in the Forza Horizon 5.

How to Level Up Fast in Forza Horizon 5

Playing Forza Horizon 5 normally will get you a steady amount of XP, but to really level up quickly, you’ll need to prioritize certain things to get lots of XP.

Below, we’ve listed ways in which you can get loads of XP to level up quickly in FH5.

Skill Points

While moving forward in the game you will pick up skill points Collect as much of the skill points as you can since these points will provide you XP in Forza Horizon 5.

Air skills and wreckage are other skills that can earn you a handsome amount of XP. So make sure to focus on some of these skills for earning some good XP.

Finishing Races

Finishing races in the first place is one of the quickest methods of leveling up in FH5. You will find a lot of races and events throughout the map. You will be rewarded with XP for completing these events.

If you finish first, you will earn more XP and level up quickly. So, look around the map for races and different events for earning more XP quickly so you can level up fast.

While going for races your main focus will be winning them so go for races that you think you can win easily. Avoid crashing into other cars for finishing the race on top.

One of the famous races which can earn you a lot of XP is the One Million Run. This race has a straight track which allows you to speed up as well. So go in with your fastest car and ace the race.

Drifting and Near Misses

You can also earn skill points by Drifting and narrowly avoiding collisions with other cars. They both give you a substantial amount of XP, especially when you’re good at it.

To get a near miss, you have to go into the traffic and narrowly avoid the coming cars to earn skill points, which in turn, gives you XP.

Destroying Boards

Destroying boards not only provide you with fast travel options but also some can give you XP rewards once destroyed. You will find these boards throughout the map.

Filter the map to show bonus boards and then go to them and destroy them for XP. You will find around 200 XP boards. These will be shown by purple color icons on the map. Locate and destroy them for a good amount of XP.

These are some ways that can help you in leveling up quickly in FH 5.