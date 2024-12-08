How To Get The Black Hood In Elden Ring

A helm to hide the wearer’s identity, Black Hood in Elden Ring is a part of leather armor set. This headgear provides sufficient protection against enemies attacks and changes it appearance when worn.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Black Hood in the Elden Ring and how you can utilize it to its full potential.

Black Hood Location in Elden Ring

Black Hood can be looted from a treasure chest behind an illusory wall in Sage’s Cave. This cave can be found in the northern corner of a ravine on the Altus Plateau.

FYI Carry a torch or a lamp, as the Sage’s Cave is extremely dark.

Turn left from the Site of Grace and hit the wall at the end of the tunnel. It is an illusory wall and you will need to make it disappear to proceed.

Go through the tunnel to the right and defeat both skeleton enemies. Hug the wall to the right and hit the wall at the end.

It is another illusory wall that will take you to a room with two treasure chests. Go down the ramp and turn left in front of a dead body. Hit the illusory wall at the end to enter a tunnel with multiple skeleton enemies.

Open the second treasure chest from the left to obtain the Black Hood in Elden Ring.

Black Hood Stats and Uses

The Black Hood is a part of the Leather Set, and it only weighs 3. It has the following stats.

Damage Negation Value Physical 2.8 Strike 3.1 Slash 3.1 Pierce 3.1 Magic 3.1 Fire 3.4 Light 3.6 Holy 3.1

The Black Hood in Elden Ring has the following resistances.