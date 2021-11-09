Forza Horizon 5 Fast Travel Boards Locations Guide

Traveling across Mexico can be a lot of fun in your supercar but Forza Horizon 5 allows you to quickly travel around key locations on the map using Fast Travel. We will be discussing the Forza Horizon 5 Fast Travel Boards Locations in this guide to help you cut down on the costs.

Forza Horizon 5 Fast Travel Boards Locations

Forza Horizon 5’s map is massive and Fast Travel costs you a tiny sum which can add up to a huge amount if you use it frequently.

To counter that and reduce the traveling costs you can either drive to any location on the map or destroy all the Fast Travel Boards on the map.

There are a total of 50 Fast Travel Boards spread across the whole map and destroying each one will reduce the cost required to Fast Travel. Once you destroy all 50 of them, fast travel becomes free.

Locating Fast Travel Boards

You can locate these boards on the map of Forza Horizon 5 by pulling out the map looking for the Bonus Board symbols. You can use the in-game filters and only tick the Bonus Boards to locate them faster. To use the filter menu, press the RB on your Xbox Controller or the PgDn button on your keyboard.

Among the bonus boards, you need to locate the ones with a lightning symbol next to them. Those are the Fast Travel Boards and all you need to do is set a waypoint to their location and drive-thru them to reduce your travel costs.

Each board you destroy, reduces the TP cost by 2%, and nabbing all of them reduces the travel cost by 100%. For this task, we recommend that you use an SUV as some of the fast travel boards require you to go off-roading.

FH5 Fast Travel Board Locations

Below are the locations of all 50 fast travel boards scattered across Mexico that you can destroy in FH5 to reduce your fast travel cost.

Fast Travel boards get marked on your map as you drive close to them so you can always visit the area later if you didn’t destroy them the first time. Alternatively, you can buy Treasure Maps from the Forza Horizon 5 store to mark all such Boards’ locations on the map including Fast Travel boards.

Baja California Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

The first fast travel board in Baja California is located at the very edge of the airstrip.

Board #2

On top of a roof in Costa Rocosa which you can smash by jumping from the hill nearby and aiming straight for the board.

Board #3

The third fast travel board is located in the dead center of a roundabout.

Mulege Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

This board can be found under a bridge which is close to the river.

Board #2

Look for a pink roof and then climb the hill nearby using a car with decent traction control to smash this fast travel board.

Tierra Propera Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

Check the northern side of the Teotihuacan Aztec Temple to locate this next fast travel board.

Board #2

You will find the second board in the Tierra Propera region to be in a very weird location; near a white tent.

Board #3

Travel to the farm area and you’ll be able to spot the next board.

Board #4

The last fast travel board can be located under the concrete bridge, near the river in Tierra Propera.

Aerodromo En La Selva Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

Find this board in the hangar at the very edge of the airstrip.

Board #2

You can find this fast travel board sitting on top of a few wooden crates that you can smash by jumping on the ramp found on the south side of these crates.

Gran Pantano Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

Go to Ek Balam and look around the wooden ramp to locate this fast travel board.

Board #2

Stick to the road and you’ll come across a wooden shack with the fast travel board nearby.

Riviera Maya Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

Found right outside the Aztec Temple.

Board #2

This board can be found on the dirt path in the middle of the river.

Board #3

You can spot this fast travel board by going to the El Taco Veloz restaurant and looking in the alley nearby.

Board #4

Go to the forest and start making your way to the camp area to spot this fast travel board along the way.

Board #5

Look for a Wooden Platform to spot this Fast Travel Board and then use the ramp nearby to smash it.

Copper Canyon Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

This board is located behind the river, next to a small house.

Board #2

Go to the Red Mirador Baldrerama hotel near the hill to spot and smash this fast travel board.

Board #3

Drive to the small plaza and look around the fountain to spot this board.

Board #4

Drive under the road bridge to get this fast travel board.

La Selva Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

Go to the river and drive along the dirt road to find this board.

Board #2

Stick to the river until you reach the bridge and then drive under it to smash this fast travel board.

Board #3

The third board in this region is also located near the river shore so it shouldn’t be difficult to spot or smash.

Board #4

Look at the small island in the middle of the river to find this fast travel board.

La Gran Caldera Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

Drive under the concrete bridge to destroy this fast travel board.

Board #2

Look near the orange and blue house to spot this fast travel board.

Board #3

Another pink house, another courtyard with the fast travel board in it.

Board #4

Go north of the small lake to find this next board.

Dunas Blancas Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

Look near the small enclosure in the wilderness to spot this fast travel board.

Board #2

Go to the circuit area and use the ramp to destroy the fast travel board near the 2 big tires.

Board #3

You will find this board inside a concrete pipe.

Board #4

Drive out to the dune to find this board on top of it.

Board #5

Now travel to the smaller-sized dune to get the next board.

Guanajuato Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

There are a bunch of wooden shacks near the road and that’s where this fast travel board is hidden.

Board #2

Go to the northern part of this region to locate a dry river where the fast travel board is located.

Board #3

This fast travel board is located outside a grey house near the fields in Guanajuato.

Board #4

Look near the two identical houses in the clearing to spot this fast travel board.

Descansar Dorado Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

You can spot this board on the porch of the house by driving around.

Board #2

Find the orange truck and use the ramp to smash the board sitting on top of it.

Board #3

Drive to the farm area and check around the pen area to find the next fast travel board.

Board #4

Check along the side of the road where the bonus board marker is and you’ll spot this fast travel board easily.

Cordillera Fast Travel Boards

Board #1

You can find this board near the small sheds in Cordillera.

Board #2

You will spot a pair of red and white houses. Check the alley near them to locate the next board.

Board #3

Your next target is located in the cornfields.

Board #4

Go to the hill and you’ll be able to spot the next board near some bushes.

Board #5

This board is located under the big concrete bridge near the dry river.

Board #6

Check the red house with the big windows to locate the next board.