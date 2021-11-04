The long-awaited Forza Horizon 5 has finally arrived and has brought a lot of new and exciting cars, locations, and much more. However, you will need a lot of money to get your hand on fancy cars. In this guide, we’ll show you how to quickly nake Money in Forza Horizon 5.

How to Quickly Make Money in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 5, there are several different ways you can earn CR credits. CR is the name of the in-game currency in Forza Horizon 5.

These credits are required in all types of transactions you perform in-game, whether it is purchasing vehicles, performing upgrades on your vehicles, or changing up your avatar.

Below we have listed the different methods by which you can earn CR in Forza Horizon 5.

Playing and Winning Races

This one is quite self-explanatory, as the simplest way to earn CR credits in FH5 is by competing in races and winning them as well.

The more races you take part in and win, the more credits you can earn. The higher placement you get in a race, the more money you will earn.

And in order to earn more credits, play at a higher difficulty. The higher the difficulty is, the bigger the difficulty modifier will be.

At the highest difficulty, you will be able to earn 125% more credits than at the lowest difficulty.

Trading Cars

Another way to earn CR in Forza Horizon 5 is by purchasing cars for a lower amount from online auctions and then selling them at a higher price, resulting in a profit.

You can also sell the cars you receive as rewards for completing different missions and challenges. However, they won’t sell for that many credits as many other players will be selling them as well.

Forza Hub Rewards

Another way to earn money is by logging in daily to the Forza Hub app. The Forza Hub app awards you with different items, including CR. The number of credits received as a reward depends on a day-to-day basis, and a drop of 150,000 credits is a common drop that you can receive frequently.

Forza Horizon Lucky Wheel Spin

The lucky wheel also gives you different rewards which include credits and vehicles. In order to receive a lucky wheel spin, complete races, purchase high-end properties and progress through the season of festivals.

Achieving Accolades

In Festival Seasons of Forza Horizon 5, collecting different accolades will award you with credits as well as XP. Complete different tasks of Festival Seasons to get accolades and earn money.

Horizon Festivals

Horizon Festivals is another method to earn money in Forza Horizon 5. Through the new accolades system, upgrade your festival pass through its four stages. Upgrading each stage will give you several rewards, which include Credits as well.