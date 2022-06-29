Getting the best out of your character is a priority for every gamer who plays Fire Emblem Warrior: Three Hopes. There are different abilities for different classes of each character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. This guide will explain the best ability for each character in FEW Three Hopes which will help you a lot in battles.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Best Abilities For Every Character

Best Ability for Shez

The best ability for Shez is Axe Buster. As the exclusive class for Shez is Fluegel, Axe buster can help you get an upper hand against those enemies who use axe. It also helps you against damage against enemies by a massive 85%.



Best Ability for Edelgard

Edelgard’s exclusive class, Armored Lord, possesses the Lance Buster level 2 ability which happens to be the best skill for her. This provides Edelgard with 85% damage boost against Lance users by providing a greater weapon advantage.



Best Ability for Hubert

Hubert’s best class, Mage has an ability called Bow Buster, as the name suggests this ability will help Hubert against those enemies who have bows. Other than that, it will increase your damage against enemies by 85%.



Best Ability for Ferdinand

The best ability for Ferdinand is Sword Buster available through the Cavalier class. Sword Buster like Axe Buster and Bow Buster gives an edge against those enemies who use Swords. Also, damage against enemies is also increased by 85%.



Best Ability for Linhardt

The best class for Linhardt is Priest which has an ability known as Heal. This is the best ability for Lindhardt as it helps units to heal and enhances the power of spells as well.



Best Ability for Caspar

The best ability for Caspar is Lance Buster as part of the Brigand class. Lance Buster gives an edge against those enemies who use Lances. Also, damage against enemies is also increased by 85%.



Best Ability for Bernadetta

With Bernadetta’s ideal class being Archer, the best ability for her is Gauntlet Buster. Gauntlet Buster gives an edge against those enemies who use gauntlets. Also, damage against enemies is also increased by 85%.



Best Ability for Dorothea

Dorothea’s ideal class is also Mage. It has an ability called Bow Buster, as the name suggests this ability will help Dorothea against those enemies who have bows. Other than that, it will increase your damage against enemies by 85%.



Best Ability for Petra

The best ability for Petra is Steal thanks to her Thief class. This ability will increase the amount of loot from an enemy after killing that enemy.



Best Ability for Jeritza

Jeritza’s ideal class Cavalier has an ability Sword Bluster. Sword Buster gives Jeritza an edge against those enemies who use Swords. Also, damage against enemies is also increased by 85%.



Best Ability for Monica

Similar to Dorothea, the best class for Monica is Mage and has an ability called Bow Buster. As the name suggests this ability will help you against those enemies who have bows. Other than that, it will increase your damage against such enemies by 85%.



Best Ability for Dimitri

The best ability for Dimitri is Charm due to the fact that his exclusive class is High Lord. This ability will help your restore the health power of your friends after a battle.



Best Ability for Dedue

Dedue’s best class, Soldier has an ability known as Sword Buster. Sword Buster gives an edge against those enemies who use Swords. Also, damage against enemies is also increased by 85%.



Best Ability for Mercedes

The best ability for Mercedes is Heal as her ideal class is Priest. This is the best ability for Mercedes it helps units to heal and enhances the power of spells as well.



Best Ability for Ashe

Ashe is best played as the Archer class. This class has an ability known as Gauntlet Buster. Gauntlet Buster gives an edge against those enemies who use gauntlets. Also, damage against enemies is also increased by 85%.



Best Ability for Felix

Felix is best played as the Mercenary class. This class has an ability known as Axe Buster. Axe Buster gives an edge against those enemies who use axes. Also, damage against enemies is also increased by 85%.



Best Ability for Annette

Annette’s best class, Mage has an ability called Bow Buster, as the name suggests this ability will help you against those enemies who have bows. Other than that, it will increase your damage against enemies by 85%.



Best Ability for Sylvain

The best ability for Sylvain is Sword Buster mainly due to the fact that Sylvain’s Cavalier class. Sword Buster like Axe Buster and Bow Buster gives an edge against those enemies who use Swords. Also, damage against enemies is also increased by 85%.



Best Ability for Ingrid

The best ability for Ingrid is Alert Stance mainly due to her access to the Pegasus Knight class. Alert Stance is very useful while dodging attacks of the enemies. It can also increase the intensity of invincibility while dodging.



Best Ability for Rodrigue

Rodrigue’s best class, Cavelier has an ability called Sword Buster, as the name suggests this ability will help you against those enemies who have Swords. Other than that, it will increase your damage against enemies by 85%.



Best Ability for Claude

The best ability for Claude is Charm due to the fact that his exclusive class is Wyvern Master. This ability will help your restore the health power of your friends after a battle.



Best Ability for Hilda

The best ability for Hilda is Lance Buster due to her access to the Brigand class. Lance Buster gives an edge against those enemies who use Lances. Also, damage against enemies is also increased by 85%.



Best Ability for Lorenz

Lorenz’s best class, Cavelier has an ability called Sword Buster, as the name suggests this ability will help you against those enemies who have Swords. Other than that, it will increase your damage against enemies by 85%.



Best Ability for Raphael

The best ability for Raphael is Tome Buster as his best class is Brawler. Tome Buster gives an edge against those enemies who use tomes. Also, damage against enemies is also increased by 85%.



Best Ability for Ignatz

The most ideal class for Ignatz is Archer. The Archer’s Wisdom ability would be the best skill for Ignatz as it increases damage dealt by Archers based on their Dexterity stat.



Best Ability for Lysithea

Lysithea’s preferred class, Mage has an ability called Miasma. To get the most out of Lysithea, Miasma would be the best ability for her as it grants her fire damage or increases its effectiveness.



Best Ability for Marianne

Marianne’s best class, Priest, has access to Miracle which happens to be the best ability in the game. If you use Miracle as Marianne it will allow you to survive an attack that would otherwise reduce your health to zero.



Best Ability for Leonie

Best ability for Leonie is Desperation mainly due to the fact that Leonie’s best class is Cavalier. Thanks to Desperation, Leonie’s strong attacks will always break an enemy’s guard when Leonie is below 50% health.



Best Ability for Shamir

Shamir’s best class Archer can use the One Heart One Mind ability. This One Heart One Mind ability happens to be the best one for Shamir as well as it greatly increases the elemental effects of Adjutant Follow-ups when Shamir is selected as an Adjutant.