Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Dorothea Guide

Dorothea is all about singing and entertaining and enjoying the good things of life in Fire Emblem: Warriors: Three Hopes. On the battlefield, however, she can use powerful magic to heal allies as well as push back enemies.

Dorothea is a member of the Scarlet Blaze and is one of the many playable characters in the game.

The following guide will walk you through all there is to know about recruiting and playing Dorothea, her abilities and combo attacks, and more in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How To Recruit Dorothea

Dorothea can be recruited when playing through the Scarlet Blaze and Azure Gleam routes. It is currently not known how to recruit her while playing through the Golden Wildfire route.

While playing through the Scarlet Blaze route, Dorothea can be recruited during “The Enbarr Incident” in Chapter 3. Whereas in the Azure Gleam route, she can be recruited during “The Battle of Magdred” in Chapter 5.

When you first meet Dorothea, she will be an enemy. Once you defeat her unit in battle, you can use the Persuade Strategy to make Dorothea an ally. Persuading Dorothea will cost 10 Strategy Points.



Best Class For Dorothea

The Mage class is the best class for Dorothea. It allows her to use powerful magic to decimate enemy units while gaining powerful resistance against their magic attacks. Just note that by choosing the Mage class, Dorothea will be safer when fighting from range.



Best Class Abilities For Dorothea

Fire (Primary Class)

It not only provides Fire magic to all units but also increases their effectiveness if they already have it.

Bow Buster Lv 2 (Primary Class)

It increases your damage by 85% against enemies with bows. Since Dorothea will be fighting from range, this skill makes her lethal against enemy archers.

Mage’s Wisdom (Equipped Class)

It increases your damage further. Just watch for your gauge which will deplete quicker.

Lifeforce Icon Lifeforce (Equipped Class)

It greatly increases your damage but at the cost of self-sustained damage. Dorothea will make use of her supporting abilities to heal that health loss back up.



Dorothea Unique Abilities

Prismatic Resonance

This is an action-type ability in which Dorothea has a small chance to spawn musical notes around the enemy unit during regular attacks. If an enemy comes into contact with these musical notes, they get hit with elemental shockwaves.

Songstress

Songstress is a support-type ability that restores HP and Awakening Gauges of nearby allies by a small amount when a Warrior Special is completed by your unit.

Center Surge

This is a tactical-type ability that increases the damage done to enemies by 30% when you order Dorothea to seize.



Dorothea Combos

Combo Input Combo Description Y X Perform a spell after a regular attack that knocks nearby enemies. Y Y X After two consecutive magic attacks, 3 lightning bolts rain down from above on the enemies. Y Y Y X A fire spell is released after three magic attacks which clears the nearby area while also protecting the caster. Y Y Y Y X A magic tornado is cast which clears the surrounding area. Spam Y After several magic attacks, a throwing spell is cast which launches all nearby enemies away from you.

Dorothea Expedition Answers

Character Says Perfect Response Do you have a dream… How do you imagine your life after the war? Say you do have dreams. I hear the opera company is doing what they can to lift people’s spirits in these dark times. Say you want to help somehow. I sometimes wonder… if the Southern Church had been restored sooner. Say you don’t know. They can’t possibly get mad at us for taking a little break every now and again. Suggest it be your little secret. Would you cry if something happened to me… I’m curious. Declare that you wouldn’t let her die. You are a completely different creature… I never tire of observing you. Laugh and say you feel the same way. You don’t seem very concerned with pride. Are all mercenaries like that? Shrug your shoulders.

How To Use Dorothea

Dorothea plays best as a support as she has decent support spells and can help units recover their HP and Awakening Gauges in time of need.

Her combo attacks are all magic attacks that revolve around knocking back enemies. This becomes advantageous if enemy units are either surrounding an objective or are trying to push.

Hence, Dorothea can be really useful when protecting a point as she can keep pushing enemies away using her different combos.