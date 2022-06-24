In a battle, it’s not always about who has the greater number of soldiers or who has the greater number of weapons. Sometimes you have to choose wisely and strategically about what weapons you will use that will give you an advantage over the enemy. A similar mechanic exists in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. In this guide, we will explain how the weapon triangle system works in FEW:3H and how you can gain weapon advantage in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Understanding Weapon Triangle in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

To maintain a balance between classes and weapons, Fire Emblem Warrior: Three Hopes instated the weapon triangle mechanic. What the weapon triangle system of FEW:3H does is give weapons an advantage or disadvantage over other weapons, within the same melee or ranged class of course.

Each weapon in the game has strengths and weaknesses that determine its position in the weapon triangle of Three Hopes.

There are two weapons triangles in FEW: Three Hopes

Sword>Axe>Lance>Sword

Bow>Gauntlet>Tome>Bow

This means that sword has an advantage over the axe, the axe over the lance, and the lance over the sword. The same goes for the second category. This advantage or disadvantage can stack are shown by red or blue arrows. These arrows represent the weapon advantage or disadvantage of one unit over the other.

Blue Arrows represent an advantage and red arrows represent a disadvantage. These arrows show up on the minimap during the battle. The maximum weapon advantage or disadvantage in FEW:3H can stack up to 5 tiers.

How to Gain Advantage in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Your unit can gain an advantage over the other unit by several methods. This advantage is usually based on abilities, battalions, and effective attacks. In the following, we will show you how you can gain an advantage over the other unit.

Class and Equipped Abilities

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, there are three types of abilities. First are the personal abilities which are character-specific, second are the class abilities which are specific to each class, and the third ones are standard abilities that can be learned by anyone.

Effective Class abilities are those abilities that will give you a clear advantage over the other class for example if you are playing as a Priest or a Mage and you have the Bow Buster ability equipped, you will have an advantage over enemies with bows.

Similarly, there are Buster abilities for other classes as well. You have to choose a combination of abilities that will cover all bases when it comes to fighting another unit.

You also have the option to reclass your character, depending upon the type of abilities you want to use.

Battalion Assigned

Just like personal abilities, every battalion also has abilities that can give you an advantage or disadvantage over other battalions. Choose characters whose abilities enhance this advantage and will compliment your playstyle.

Attack Types

Effective Attacks are the type of attacks that will give you a three-tier advantage over the other unit. These attacks deal significantly more damage than normal attacks and display the Stun Gauge.

Effective Attacks are all based on the correct mix of abilities, equipment, and character. You will need to choose the best from all categories in order for your attacks to be effective.

If you don’t know which abilities to choose, you can also use the game’s built-in optimize feature that will suggest the best possible build for the character that you have chosen.