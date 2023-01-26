Fire Emblem Engage Saphir: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

Saphir is a warrior hailing from the Kingdom of Brodia. She leads the warriors of Brodia against the Kingdom of Elusia. Protecting the people and royal family of this faction.

Brodia is an area located in the northwestern part of Elyos. The people of this Kingdom value strength and pride over everything else.

Saphir can be unlocked during Chapter 19, so knowing everything about her is very important. Hence, this guide is created to inform you about the best class, emblems, stats, and gifts for Saphir in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to recruit Saphir in Fire Emblem Fire

Saphir becomes playable after you recruit her during Chapter 19: The Dead Town. You can talk to her using Alcryst, Diamant, or Alear. She will join your party after the conversation, allowing you to recruit and play her in the future.

Best class

Saphir’s starting class is warrior, which provides her with A proficiency for Axe and C for a bow. The class resonates with Saphir’s expert skills, making her swiftly eliminate foes. Saphir can take advantage of Merciless skill, inflicting 50 percent more damage against broken enemies. You need to use a Master Seal to unlock this class.

The other class providing S proficiency to Saphir for a knife is Thief. She can make her deadly plays against foes. The Pass ability from this class allows Saphir to move through the enemies, causing severe damage as no enemy can stop Saphir’s movement. You need to get a Second Seal to convert your class from Warrior to Thief.

Personal Skill

Saphir can take full advantage if her HP is below 50 percent before the start of the battle. The Will to Win skill grants her Hit/Avo +20 while she’s fighting the foes. This means even low health on Saphir can be deadly for the enemies.

Best gifts for Saphir

Gifts help you to improve your relationship with the recruitable characters. Saphir is no different, as she loves to receive gifts from others. You should understand what she desires and present her gifts to fulfil her desires.

Your relationship will improve quickly if you provide her with any of the following gifts:

Roasted Yam

Yogurt

Training Weights

Muscle Balm

Fishing Bait

Utility Knife

Playing Cards

Fancy Dagger

Large Plate

Spirit Gem

Bandages

Pick any gift from the list and start a bond conversation with Saphir to offer your present. She will receive your gift wholeheartedly, and your relationship will get a boost. This way, you can get her maximum attention and potential in Fire Emblem Engage.

Best emblems

The best emblems that lift the combat potential of Saphir are Leif, Roy, and Ike.

Saphir can counter any speed or evasive foes by combining her Will to Win skill with Leif’s Vantage +++. This ability allows her to land counter if Saphir’s HP is below 75 percent before the enemy’s first attack. It means the flow of the battle can be changed with that one strike, turning things in favor of her team.

Additionally, Wrath and Hold Out+++ combination is very deadly. Ike’s Wrath allows Saphir to increase +1 crit for every HP lost, and Roy’s Hold Out+++ lets Saphir survive the battle with a minimum of 1 HP. The Hold Out +++ ability provides a safety net to Saphir, making it easy for her to use Wrath and go on a rampage against her foes.

All these combinations are deadly and perfectly boost Saphir’s combat skills and potential in FE Engage.

Saphir stats

Saphir’s high HP, Strength and Defense stats make her perfect for the warrior role. She can lead the attacks against the foes and comes back alive every time if the skills and abilities are used ideally. Saphir’s initial stats show her dominance in FE Engage compared to other characters.

HP – 51

Strength – 24

Magic – 2

Dexterity – 23

Speed – 19

Luck – 15

Defense – 22

Resistance – 9

Build– 15

As you progress through FE Engage using Saphir as your permanent team member, she will become an undying killing machine. Her growth stats are one of the best, and at her full potential, she becomes a force to reckon with.

Her only weakness lies against the mages, but with the right plays, she can eliminate any type of character in FE Engage.