Fire Emblem Engage Lookout Ridge Event Guide

Players that have purchased the DLC for Fire Emblem Engage might be wondering how they can trigger the Lookout Ridge event to recruit Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Considering the game does not give out clear instructions as to how you can unlock them, it is possible that you might be feeling a little lost.

If so, then you’re at the right place since, in this guide, we’ll be doing a complete breakdown of how the Lookout Ridge event works and how you can unlock the three characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to unlock the Lookout Ridge event

After buying the expansion pack of the Fire Emblem Engage you will get the details on the screen, including the Lookout Ridge event in which the trio from Fire Emblem Three Houses joins you. To trigger this event, all players have to do is complete chapter 6 of FE Engage and start chapter 7 to unlock Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude Emblems.

This might sound simple enough, but you might be left scratching your head, wondering how to trigger the Lookout Ridge event. Though what is even more confusing is that the solution is so simple. You have to step on a certain part of the lookout ridge while progressing in the main story far enough.

If this event doesn’t start after completing chapter 6, all you have to do is go back to your bed and sleep. Once you get up and leave the room, the event will trigger automatically in FE Engage.

How to complete Lookout Ridge and get Edelgard’s bracelet

Once you’ve finished Chapter 6, return to the Somniel and walk towards the cliff’s edge. You walk around a bit until the cutscene starts introducing Emblem Edelgard and her friends. What might be different from the rest would be that instead of being inside a ring, their Emblem resides within a bracelet.

Yeah, it is that simple. The bracelet works the same as the Emblem Rings; the only difference is you get the powers of Claude, Edelgard, and Dimitri trio.

But the powers of the hero you get will be random, and the Gambit Synchro skill will also change according to the character whose power you get in the Fire Emblem Engage.

How to get Starsphere in Fire Emblem Engage

Once you get your hands on the Edelgard Emblem Bracelet, the Divine Paralogue will unlock, leading you toward getting Starsphere in Fire Emblem Engage.

In Divine Paralogue, Tiki will challenge your group to a duel after speaking with you in the first Divine Paralogue to judge your mettle. To take down the first symbol, head north after entering the main building located at the map’s center. Then turn west, walk on the second symbol, and travel east and fight against Tiki in battle.

Even though the scenario will be adjusted accordingly to your skill level, all you have to do to end the paralogue is take Tiki down. Your ability to handle the range of magic, axes, and swords in the first DLC will be much better if your group consists of several different people. Completing the Divine Paralogue will give you the Tiki Bracelet in FE Engage.

This bracelet has the Starsphere Sync skill that you can inherit if you have 1,500 Skill Points and level 5 or above support level with Tiki in FE Engage. leveling up, Starsphere “offers accelerated stat growth to units.” So, it is safe to say that this skill needs to be acquired as soon as possible since your entire team will reap the benefits of this skill, allowing them to achieve much sharper stat growth.

Draconic attacks, divine protection, the engage weapon Breath (which deals area damage), a Draconic Form (which improves the user’s stats), and Divine Blessing (an engaged attack that bestows a revival stone on an ally and automatically activates when they are dead) are all available for Tiki, making her highly reliable and robust support.