Fire Emblem Engage: Best Gifts For Each Character

To advance through the various support ranks in FE Engage, there are multiple activities you can participate in with those characters. One such activity is giving Fire Emblem Engage gifts to said characters.

While the various recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage might feel like NPCs, they do in fact have a lot of personality to them resulting in different likes and dislikes. You have to keep these likes and dislikes in mind if you wish to improve your relationship with these characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

To help you out, we have prepared this guide with all the information about gifts and which gifts are loved and hated by the characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

How does gifting work in Fire Emblem Engage

FE Engage Gifts are divided into two categories in the game: loved gifts and hated gifts. Some characters will love some particular gift, and some will hate that gift. You need to pay close attention to the character’s personality when choosing the best gift for the character.

While any gift, except for the hated gifts and horse manure, has the benefit of increasing your support rank with a character, there are some that will provide an extra bonus. Those loved gifts are what you should aim to give a character in Fire Emblem Engage so you can improve relationships faster.

One gift that is hated by a certain character might be loved by another. Similarly, if a specific character is neutral towards a gift, it’s best not to give that character that item and waste the gift for minor support points when you can probably give it to someone who loves that item.

As you give a character their liked gifts, you will unlock new support conversations for them to improve your support rank. There is no specific number of gifts needed to unlock support conversation with each character in Fire Emblem Engage. It all depends on your previous and present relationship with the character.

How to get gifts

You can buy many gifts in Fire Emblem Engage from the “Flea Market storehouse on the Sominel Menu,” unlocked after chapter 14. Before you have completed level 13, you’ll only find the Pretty Pebbles, Spirit Gem, and Horse Manure at your home base.

Whenever you come to Flea Market when you finish a story mission or a paralogue mission or fight randomly on the map, you will get brand new gift items.

So you have to follow the story of chapter 14, Battle of Somme, and once you have completed that chapter, go back to the Sominel, and you’ll get a notification that the Flea market has been found. Here you can buy any kind of gift, whether loved or hated. Gift items will be changed each time you come to Flea Market.

Best Fire Emblem Engage gifts for each character

Here is the list of favorite gifts in Fire Emblem Engage that each character loves and gifts that they hate to get.

Best Gifts for Vander

Loves : Dragon Scripture, Fine Quill Pen, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Dried Meat, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Large Plate

: Dragon Scripture, Fine Quill Pen, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Dried Meat, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Large Plate Hates: Horse Manure, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Spicy Seasonings

Best Gifts for Framme

Loves : Sun Visor, Antler Earrings, Spirit Gem, Chrysanthemum, Dragon Scripture, Training Weights, Flower Wreath, Strong Perfume, Muscle Balm, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief

: Sun Visor, Antler Earrings, Spirit Gem, Chrysanthemum, Dragon Scripture, Training Weights, Flower Wreath, Strong Perfume, Muscle Balm, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief Hates: Spooky Scroll, Horse Manure, Elyos History, Philosophy Book

Best Gifts for Clanne

Loves : Chrysanthemum, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Dragon Scripture, Spirit Gem, Philosophy Book, Large Plate, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, , White Clover , Tea Leaves

: Chrysanthemum, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Dragon Scripture, Spirit Gem, Philosophy Book, Large Plate, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, , White Clover , Tea Leaves Hates: Fried Guide, Butterfly Net, Fishing Bait, Spooky Scroll, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Bandages, Sun Visor, Utility Knife, Training Weight

Best Gifts for Alfred

Loves : Bandages, Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Horn, Lentil Flower, Muscle Balm, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Training Weight, White Clover

: Bandages, Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Horn, Lentil Flower, Muscle Balm, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Training Weight, White Clover Hates: Horse Manure, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spicy Seasonings

Best Gifts for Anna

Loves : Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover, Yogurt

: Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover, Yogurt Hates: Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Field Guide, Fishing Bait, Horse Manure, Spicy Seasonings, Spooky Scroll

Best Gifts for Boucheron

Loves : Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fishing Bait, Landscape Art, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor

: Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fishing Bait, Landscape Art, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor Hates: Horse Manure, Sewing kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spooky Scroll

Best Gifts for Etie

Loves : Bandages, Dragon Scripture, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Muscle Balm, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Training Weight

: Bandages, Dragon Scripture, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Muscle Balm, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Training Weight Hates: Horse Manure, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool

Best Gifts for Céline

Loves : Antler Earrings, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lovely Candles, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Tea Leaves

: Antler Earrings, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lovely Candles, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Tea Leaves Hates: Fancy Dagger, Horse Manure, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings

Best Gifts for Louis

Loves : Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Large Plate, Lentil Flower, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, White Clover

: Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Large Plate, Lentil Flower, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, White Clover Hates: Horse Manure, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Utility Knife

Best Gifts for Chloé

Loves : Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dragon Scripture, Dried Meat, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Poetry Book, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor

: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dragon Scripture, Dried Meat, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Poetry Book, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor Hates: Cute Apron, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Tea Leaves, White Clover

Best Gifts for Jean

Loves : Bandages, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Fine Quill Pen, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves

: Bandages, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Fine Quill Pen, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves Hates: Dried Meat, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Spicy Seasonings, Sun Visor, Training Weight

Best Gifts for Diamant

Loves : Bandages, Dried Meat, Elyos History, Fancy Dagger, Fine Quill Pen, Fishing Bait, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife

: Bandages, Dried Meat, Elyos History, Fancy Dagger, Fine Quill Pen, Fishing Bait, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife Hates: Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Strong Perfume

Best Gifts for Amber

Loves : Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Roasted Yam, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover, Yogurt

: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Roasted Yam, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover, Yogurt Hates: Cute Apron, Dried Meat, Horse Manure, Philosophy Book, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sheep Wool, Spicy Seasonings

Best Gifts for Jade

Loves : Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Fine Quill Pen, Muscle Balm, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor

: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Fine Quill Pen, Muscle Balm, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor Hates: Horse Manure, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume

Best Gifts for Alcryst

Loves : Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Fishing Bait, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor

: Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Fishing Bait, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor Hates: Antler Earrings, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume

Best Gifts for Citrinne

Loves : Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Lily, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves

: Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Lily, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves Hates: Cute Apron, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Utility Knife, White Clover

Best Gifts for Lapis

Loves : Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Muscle Balm, Roasted Yam, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife, White Clover

: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Muscle Balm, Roasted Yam, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife, White Clover Hates: Antler Earrings, Fine Quill Pen, Horse Manure, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume

Best Gifts for Yunaka

Loves : Bandages, Fancy Dagger, Fishing Bait, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Roasted Yam, Training Weight, Utility Knife, Yogurt, Spirit Gem

: Bandages, Fancy Dagger, Fishing Bait, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Roasted Yam, Training Weight, Utility Knife, Yogurt, Spirit Gem Hates: Animal Treats,, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Horse Manure, Landscape Painting, Large Plate, Playing Cards, Strong Perfume

Best Gifts for Saphi

Loves : Bandages, Fancy Dagger, Fishing Bait, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Roasted Yam, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife, Yogurt

: Bandages, Fancy Dagger, Fishing Bait, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Roasted Yam, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife, Yogurt Hates: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Horse Manure, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Strong Perfume

Best Gifts for Timerra

Loves : Animal Treats, Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Horn, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume

: Animal Treats, Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Horn, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume Hates: Fairy-Tale Book, Horse Manure, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool

Best Gifts for Merrin

Loves : Animal Treats, Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Field Guide, Horn, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Utility Knife

: Animal Treats, Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Field Guide, Horn, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Utility Knife Hates: Cute Apron, Horse Manure, Spicy Seasonings, Spooky Scroll, Strong Perfume

Best Gifts for Panette

Loves : Antler Earrings, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Field Guide, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Spooky Scroll, Utility Knife

: Antler Earrings, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Field Guide, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Spooky Scroll, Utility Knife Hates: Bear Carving, Chrysanthemum, Cute Apron, Desert Marigold, Flower Wreath, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lupine Flower, Tea Leaves

Best Gifts for Fogado

Loves : Antler Earrings, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Horn, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Spirit Gem

: Antler Earrings, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Horn, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Spirit Gem Hates: Fairy-Tale Book, Fishing Bait, Horse Manure, Roasted Yam, Spooky Scroll

Best Gifts for Pandreo

Loves : Antler Earrings, Dragon Scripture, Fairy-Tale Book, Horn, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Spirit Gem, Yogurt

: Antler Earrings, Dragon Scripture, Fairy-Tale Book, Horn, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Spirit Gem, Yogurt Hates: Bandages, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Spicy Seasonings, Sun Visor, Training Weight,

Best Gifts for Bunet

Loves : Antler Earrings, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Large Plate, Roasted Yam, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover, Yogurt

: Antler Earrings, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Large Plate, Roasted Yam, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover, Yogurt Hates: Bandages, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Strong Perfume, Training Weight

Best Gifts for Seadall

Loves : Antler Earrings, Dried Meat, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Horn, Lovely Candle, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, White Clover

: Antler Earrings, Dried Meat, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Horn, Lovely Candle, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, White Clover Hates: Bandages, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Training Weight,

Best Gifts for Ivy

Loves : Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover

: Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover Hates: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Fishing Bait, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Spooky Scroll, Strong Perfume,

Best Gifts for Zelkov

Loves : Elyos History, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Poetry Book, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover

: Elyos History, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Poetry Book, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover Hates: Horse Manure, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Strong Perfume

Best Gifts for Kagetsu

Loves : Bandages, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife

: Bandages, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife Hates: Cute Apron, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale book, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Tea Leaves, Yogurt

Best Gifts for Hortensia

Loves : Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor

: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor Hates: Bandages, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Fishing Bait, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Spicy Seasonings, Tea Leaves, Training Weight, White Clover

Best Gifts for Rosado

Loves : Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor

: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor Hates: Elyos History, Horse Manure, Philosophy Book

Best Gifts for Goldmary

Loves : Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover

: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover Hates: Bandages, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Training Weight

Best Gifts for Lindon

Loves : Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Roasted Yam, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover

: Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Roasted Yam, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover Hates: Fancy Dagger, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Quality Kerchief, Training Weight

Best Gifts for Mauvier

Loves : Dried Meat, Bandages, Chrysanthemum, Desert Marigold, Fancy Dagger, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lupine flower, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife

: Dried Meat, Bandages, Chrysanthemum, Desert Marigold, Fancy Dagger, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lupine flower, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife Hates: Antler Earrings, Fine Quill Pen, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief

Best Gifts for Veyle

Loves : Chrysanthemum, Desert Marigold, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Playing Cards, Poetry Book, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor

: Chrysanthemum, Desert Marigold, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Playing Cards, Poetry Book, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor Hates: Fine Quill Pen, Horse Manure, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume

Fire Emblem Engage all gifts

Here is a table showing gifts that are liked and disliked by each character in FE Engage: