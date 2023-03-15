Fire Emblem Engage: Best Gifts For Each Character

To advance through the various support ranks in FE Engage, there are multiple activities you can participate in with those characters. One such activity is giving Fire Emblem Engage gifts to said characters.
While the various recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage might feel like NPCs, they do in fact have a lot of personality to them resulting in different likes and dislikes. You have to keep these likes and dislikes in mind if you wish to improve your relationship with these characters in Fire Emblem Engage.
To help you out, we have prepared this guide with all the information about gifts and which gifts are loved and hated by the characters in Fire Emblem Engage.
How does gifting work in Fire Emblem Engage
FE Engage Gifts are divided into two categories in the game: loved gifts and hated gifts. Some characters will love some particular gift, and some will hate that gift. You need to pay close attention to the character’s personality when choosing the best gift for the character.
While any gift, except for the hated gifts and horse manure, has the benefit of increasing your support rank with a character, there are some that will provide an extra bonus. Those loved gifts are what you should aim to give a character in Fire Emblem Engage so you can improve relationships faster.
One gift that is hated by a certain character might be loved by another. Similarly, if a specific character is neutral towards a gift, it’s best not to give that character that item and waste the gift for minor support points when you can probably give it to someone who loves that item.
As you give a character their liked gifts, you will unlock new support conversations for them to improve your support rank. There is no specific number of gifts needed to unlock support conversation with each character in Fire Emblem Engage. It all depends on your previous and present relationship with the character.
How to get gifts
You can buy many gifts in Fire Emblem Engage from the “Flea Market storehouse on the Sominel Menu,” unlocked after chapter 14. Before you have completed level 13, you’ll only find the Pretty Pebbles, Spirit Gem, and Horse Manure at your home base.
Whenever you come to Flea Market when you finish a story mission or a paralogue mission or fight randomly on the map, you will get brand new gift items.
So you have to follow the story of chapter 14, Battle of Somme, and once you have completed that chapter, go back to the Sominel, and you’ll get a notification that the Flea market has been found. Here you can buy any kind of gift, whether loved or hated. Gift items will be changed each time you come to Flea Market.
Best Fire Emblem Engage gifts for each character
Here is the list of favorite gifts in Fire Emblem Engage that each character loves and gifts that they hate to get.
Best Gifts for Vander
- Loves: Dragon Scripture, Fine Quill Pen, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Dried Meat, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Large Plate
- Hates: Horse Manure, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Spicy Seasonings
Best Gifts for Framme
- Loves: Sun Visor, Antler Earrings, Spirit Gem, Chrysanthemum, Dragon Scripture, Training Weights, Flower Wreath, Strong Perfume, Muscle Balm, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief
- Hates: Spooky Scroll, Horse Manure, Elyos History, Philosophy Book
Best Gifts for Clanne
- Loves: Chrysanthemum, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Dragon Scripture, Spirit Gem, Philosophy Book, Large Plate, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, , White Clover , Tea Leaves
- Hates: Fried Guide, Butterfly Net, Fishing Bait, Spooky Scroll, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Bandages, Sun Visor, Utility Knife, Training Weight
Best Gifts for Alfred
- Loves: Bandages, Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Horn, Lentil Flower, Muscle Balm, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Training Weight, White Clover
- Hates: Horse Manure, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spicy Seasonings
Best Gifts for Anna
- Loves: Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover, Yogurt
- Hates: Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Field Guide, Fishing Bait, Horse Manure, Spicy Seasonings, Spooky Scroll
Best Gifts for Boucheron
- Loves: Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fishing Bait, Landscape Art, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor
- Hates: Horse Manure, Sewing kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spooky Scroll
Best Gifts for Etie
- Loves: Bandages, Dragon Scripture, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Muscle Balm, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Training Weight
- Hates: Horse Manure, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool
Best Gifts for Céline
- Loves: Antler Earrings, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lovely Candles, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Tea Leaves
- Hates: Fancy Dagger, Horse Manure, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings
Best Gifts for Louis
- Loves: Dragon Scripture, Flower Wreath, Large Plate, Lentil Flower, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, White Clover
- Hates: Horse Manure, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Utility Knife
Best Gifts for Chloé
- Loves: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dragon Scripture, Dried Meat, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Poetry Book, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor
- Hates: Cute Apron, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Tea Leaves, White Clover
Best Gifts for Jean
- Loves: Bandages, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Fine Quill Pen, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves
- Hates: Dried Meat, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Spicy Seasonings, Sun Visor, Training Weight
Best Gifts for Diamant
- Loves: Bandages, Dried Meat, Elyos History, Fancy Dagger, Fine Quill Pen, Fishing Bait, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife
- Hates: Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Strong Perfume
Best Gifts for Amber
- Loves: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Roasted Yam, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover, Yogurt
- Hates: Cute Apron, Dried Meat, Horse Manure, Philosophy Book, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sheep Wool, Spicy Seasonings
Best Gifts for Jade
- Loves: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Fine Quill Pen, Muscle Balm, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor
- Hates: Horse Manure, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume
Best Gifts for Alcryst
- Loves: Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Fishing Bait, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor
- Hates: Antler Earrings, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume
Best Gifts for Citrinne
- Loves: Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Lily, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Philosophy Book, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves
- Hates: Cute Apron, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Utility Knife, White Clover
Best Gifts for Lapis
- Loves: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Muscle Balm, Roasted Yam, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife, White Clover
- Hates: Antler Earrings, Fine Quill Pen, Horse Manure, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume
Best Gifts for Yunaka
- Loves: Bandages, Fancy Dagger, Fishing Bait, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Roasted Yam, Training Weight, Utility Knife, Yogurt, Spirit Gem
- Hates: Animal Treats,, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Fairy-Tale Book, Field Guide, Horse Manure, Landscape Painting, Large Plate, Playing Cards, Strong Perfume
Best Gifts for Saphi
- Loves: Bandages, Fancy Dagger, Fishing Bait, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Roasted Yam, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife, Yogurt
- Hates: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Horse Manure, Lovely Candle, Quality Kerchief, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Strong Perfume
Best Gifts for Timerra
- Loves: Animal Treats, Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Horn, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume
- Hates: Fairy-Tale Book, Horse Manure, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool
Best Gifts for Merrin
- Loves: Animal Treats, Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Field Guide, Horn, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Utility Knife
- Hates: Cute Apron, Horse Manure, Spicy Seasonings, Spooky Scroll, Strong Perfume
Best Gifts for Panette
- Loves: Antler Earrings, Butterfly Net, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Field Guide, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Spooky Scroll, Utility Knife
- Hates: Bear Carving, Chrysanthemum, Cute Apron, Desert Marigold, Flower Wreath, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lupine Flower, Tea Leaves
Best Gifts for Fogado
- Loves: Antler Earrings, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Horn, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Spirit Gem
- Hates: Fairy-Tale Book, Fishing Bait, Horse Manure, Roasted Yam, Spooky Scroll
Best Gifts for Pandreo
- Loves: Antler Earrings, Dragon Scripture, Fairy-Tale Book, Horn, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Spirit Gem, Yogurt
- Hates: Bandages, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Spicy Seasonings, Sun Visor, Training Weight,
Best Gifts for Bunet
- Loves: Antler Earrings, Desert Marigold, Dried Meat, Flower Wreath, Large Plate, Roasted Yam, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover, Yogurt
- Hates: Bandages, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Strong Perfume, Training Weight
Best Gifts for Seadall
- Loves: Antler Earrings, Dried Meat, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Horn, Lovely Candle, Poetry Book, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, White Clover
- Hates: Bandages, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Training Weight,
Best Gifts for Ivy
- Loves: Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover
- Hates: Animal Treats, Bear Carving, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Fishing Bait, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Spooky Scroll, Strong Perfume,
Best Gifts for Zelkov
- Loves: Elyos History, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Poetry Book, Sewing Kit, Sharp Chisel, Sheep Wool, Spirit Gem, Tea Leaves, Utility Knife, White Clover
- Hates: Horse Manure, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Strong Perfume
Best Gifts for Kagetsu
- Loves: Bandages, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Muscle Balm, Playing Cards, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife
- Hates: Cute Apron, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale book, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Tea Leaves, Yogurt
Best Gifts for Hortensia
- Loves: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Fine Quill Pen, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor
- Hates: Bandages, Butterfly Net, Field Guide, Fishing Bait, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Muscle Balm, Spicy Seasonings, Tea Leaves, Training Weight, White Clover
Best Gifts for Rosado
- Loves: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor
- Hates: Elyos History, Horse Manure, Philosophy Book
Best Gifts for Goldmary
- Loves: Antler Earrings, Bear Carving, Cute Apron, Flower Wreath, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Quality Kerchief, Spirit Gem, Strong Perfume, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover
- Hates: Bandages, Dried Meat, Fancy Dagger, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Training Weight
Best Gifts for Lindon
- Loves: Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Fine Quill Pen, Landscape Art, Large Plate, Philosophy Book, Poetry Book, Roasted Yam, Sharp Chisel, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor, Tea Leaves, White Clover
- Hates: Fancy Dagger, Horse Manure, Muscle Balm, Quality Kerchief, Training Weight
Best Gifts for Mauvier
- Loves: Dried Meat, Bandages, Chrysanthemum, Desert Marigold, Fancy Dagger, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lupine flower, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Training Weight, Utility Knife
- Hates: Antler Earrings, Fine Quill Pen, Horse Manure, Large Plate, Lovely Candle, Playing Cards, Quality Kerchief
Best Gifts for Veyle
- Loves: Chrysanthemum, Desert Marigold, Elyos History, Fairy-Tale Book, Flower Wreath, Lentil Flower, Lily, Lovely Candle, Lupine Flower, Playing Cards, Poetry Book, Spicy Seasonings, Spirit Gem, Sun Visor
- Hates: Fine Quill Pen, Horse Manure, Quality Kerchief, Strong Perfume
Fire Emblem Engage all gifts
Here is a table showing gifts that are liked and disliked by each character in FE Engage:
|Gifts
|Loved By
|Hated By
|Animal Treats
|Amber, Chloe, Jade, Lapis, Merrin, Timerra
|Ivy, Yunaka
|Antler Earrings
|Bunet, Celine, Fogado, Framme, Goldmary,Hortensia, Merrin, Panette, Pandreo, Rosado, Timerra
|Alcryst, Lapis, Mauvier, Saphir
|Bandages
|Diamant, Etie, Jean, Kagetsu, Mauvier, Saphir, Yunaka
|Bunet, Clanne, Goldmary, Hortensia, Seadall
|Bear Carving
|Amber, Chloe, Goldmary, Hortensia, Jade, Jean, Lapis, Merrin, Rosado, Timerra
|Diamant, Ivy, Panette, Saphir, Yunaka
|Butterfly Net
|Amber, Chloe, Jade, Jean, Lapis, Merrin, Panette Timerra
|Anna, Clanne, Hortensia, Ivy, Yunaka
|Chrysanthemum
|Framme
|Mauvier, Panette, Veyle
|Cute Apron
|Anna, Goldmary, Hortensia, Rosado
|Amber, Citrinne, Chloe, Diamant, Kagetsu, Merrin, Panette, Saphir
|Desert Marigold
|Bunet, Fogado, Mauvier, Veyle
|Panette
|Dragon Scripture
|Alfred, Boucheron, Celine, Chloe, Clanne, Etie, Framme, Ivy, Jean, Louis, Pandreo, Vander
|None
|Dried Meat
|Bunet, Chloe, Diamant, Etie, Fogado, Kagetsu, Mauvier, Merrin, Panette, Seadall, Timerra
|Amber, Anna, Goldmary, Jean, Vander
|Elyos History
|Alcryst, Boucheron, Celine, Citrinne, Clanne, Diamant, Ivy, Jade, Jean, Lindon, Seadall, Veyle, Yunaka, Zelkov
|Framme, Kagetsu, Rosado
|Fairy-Tale Book
|Alcryst, Boucheron, Celine, Citrinne, Chloe, Clanne, Ivy, Jade, Jean, Lindon, Pandreo, Seadall, Veyle
|Fogado, Kagetsu, Timerra, Yunaka
|Fancy Dagger
|Diamant, Kagetsu, Merrin, Panette, Yunaka
|Celine, Goldmary, Lindon
|Field Guide
|Amber, Chloe, Jade, Lapis, Merrin, Panette
|Anna, Clanne, Hortensia, Ivy, Jean, Yunaka
|Fine Quill Pen
|Anna, Alcryst, Citrinne, Clanne, Diamant, Hortensia, Ivy, Jade, Jean, Lindon, Vander
|Lapis, Mauvier, Saphir, Veyle
|Fishing Bait
|Alcryst, Boucheron, Diamant, Saphir
|Anna, Clanne, Fogado, Hortensia, Ivy
|Flower Wreath
|Alfred, Bunet, Celine, Citrinne, Etie, Fogado, Framme, Goldmary, Hortensia, Louis, Mauvier, Rosado, Veyle
|Diamant, Panette, Saphir
|Horn
|Alfred, Fogado, Merrin, Pandreo, Seadall, Timerra, Yunaka
|None
|Landscape Art
|Anna, Boucheron, Fogado, Goldmary, Hortensia, Ivy, Kagetsu, Lindon, Rosado, Zelkov
|None
|Large Plate
|Amber, Anna, Bunet, Clanne, Fogado, Goldmary, Lindon, Louis, Pandreo, Rosado, Saphir, Timerra, Zelkov
|Alcryst, Citrinne, Chloe, Diamant, Hortensia, Ivy, Jean, Kagetsu, Mauvier, Panette, Vander, Yunaka
|Lentil Flower
|Alfred, Celine, Etie, Louis, Mauvier, Veyle
|Panette
|Lily
|Citrinne, Mauvier, Veyle
|Panette
|Lovely Candle
|Anna, Celine, Citrinne, Fogado, Framme, Goldmary, Hortensia, Kagetsu, Pandreo, Rosado, Seadall, Timerra, Veyle
|Alcryst, Diamant, Ivy, Jade, Jean, Lapis, Mauvier, Saphir, Vander, Yunaka, Zelkov
|Lupine Flower
|Goldmary, Hortensia, Mauvier, Rosado, Veyle
|Panette
|Muscle Balm
|Alcryst, Alfred, Amber, Citrinne, Diamant, Etie, Framme, Jade, Kagetsu, Lapis, Mauvier, Saphir, Yunaka,
|Bunet, Clanne, Goldmary, Hortensia, Jean, Lindon, Pandreo, Seadall
|Philosophy Book
|Alcryst, Citrinne, Clanne, Diamant, Ivy, Jean, Lindon
|Amber, Framme, Kagetsu, Rosado
|Playing Cards
|Fogado, Kagetsu, Pandreo, Rosado, Saphir, Timerra, Veyle
|Alcryst, Diamant, Ivy, Jade, Jean, Mauvier, Vander, Yunaka, Zelkov
|Poetry Book
|Alcryst, Boucheron, Celine, Chloe, Clanne, Ivy, Jade, Jean, Lindon, Louis, Veyle, Yunaka, Zelkov
|Kagetsu
|Quality Kerchief
|Anna, Celine, Citrinne, Clanne, Framme, Goldmary, Hortensia, Rosado, Seadall, Timerra, Vander
|Alcryst, Amber, Etie, Jade, Lapis, Lindon, Mauvier, Saphir, Veyle
|Roasted Yam
|Amber, Bunet, Lapis, Lindon, Saphir
|Fogado
|Sewing Kit
|Anna, Lapis, Vander, Zelkov
|Alfred, Amber, Boucheron, Citrinne, Etie, Saphir, Timerra
|Sharp Chisel
|Anna, Diamant, Kagetsu, Lapis, Lindon, Mauvier, Merrin, Panette, Yunaka, Zelkov
|Alfred, Boucheron, Celine, Citrinne, Etie, Goldmary, Louis, Saphir, Timerra
|Sheep Wool
|Anna, Lapis, Vander, Zelkov
|Alfred, Amber, Boucheron, Citrinne, Etie, Saphir, Timerra
|Spicy Seasonings
|Chloe, Mauvier, Panette, Veyle
|Alfred, Amber, Anna, Celine, Hortensia, Jean, Louis, Merrin, Pandreo, Vander
|Spooky Scroll
|Panette
|Anna, Boucheron, Clanne, Fogado, Framme, Ivy, Merrin
|Strong Perfume
|Celine, Framme, Goldmary, Hortensia, Rosado, Seadall, Timerra,
|Alcryst, Bunet, Diamant, Ivy, Jade, Lapis, Merrin, Saphir, Vander, Veyle, Zelkov
|Sun Visor
|Alcryst, Alfred, Boucheron, Bunet, Chloe, Framme, Goldmary, Hortensia, Ivy, Jade, Lindon, Rosado, Seadall, Veyle
|Clanne, Jean, Pandreo,
|Tea Leaves
|Amber, Anna, Bunet, Celine, Citrinne, Clanne, Etie, Goldmary, Ivy, Jean, Lindon, Louis, Zelkov
|Chloe, Hortensia, Kagetsu, Panette
|Training Weight
|Alfred, Diamant, Etie, Framme, Kagetsu, Lapis, Mauvier, Saphir, Yunaka
|Bunet, Clanne, Goldmary, Hortensia, Jean, Lindon, Pandreo, Seadall
|Utility Knife
|Amber, Anna, Diamant, Kagetsu, Lapis, Mauvier, Merrin, Panette, Saphir, Yunaka, Zelkov
|Citrinne, Clanne, Louis
|White Clover
|Alfred, Amber, Anna, Bunet, Clanne, Goldmary, Ivy, Lapis, Lindon, Louis, Seadall, Zelkov
|Chloe, Citrinn e, Hortensia
|Yogurt
|Anna, Amber, Bunet, Pandreo, Saphir
|Kagetsu
|Manure
|None
|All Characters
|Pretty Pebble
|–
|–
|Spirit Gem
|All Characters
|None`