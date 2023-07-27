Final Fantasy 16 Onward To Discovery Walkthrough

Onward to Discovery is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that you can complete during the Onward main quest by traveling to Boklad. You can also fast-travel to the Obelisk (Boklad) in the Dhalmekian Republic. Look around, and you will find a scholar (Jachym) sitting on a bench in Boklad market.

Talk to him, and he will ask for your help. He wants you to protect him so he can investigate the ruins. Accept to begin Onward to Discovery quest in FF16. Read the guide to learn how to complete the Onward to Discovery side quest to get rewards.

How to complete Onward to Discovery in FF16

In the first objective, follow the marker, and you will see Jachym getting attacked by a bunch of level 30 bandits (Ne’er-do-well).

Slay the bandits

Use your AoE abilities to slay them quickly and earn their spoils:

16 Steelsilk

4 Magicked Ash

1 Gil Bug

120 EXP

24 Ability Points

104 Gil

After the cutscene, follow the Onward to Discovery quest marker in Final Fantasy 16. You can also mount Chocobo to save your traveling time.

Slay the creatures

Once there, you will again see the scholar getting attacked by level 30 Goblins. Use your abilities to take them quickly and receive their spoils:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

16 Wyrrite

8 Magicked Ash

180 EXP

36 Ability Points

156 Gil

Watch the cutscene and follow the FF16 Onward to Discovery quest marker to see Jachym attacked again by a bunch of foes.

Slay the Fallen echoes

This time you must slay fallen echoes to advance. Wailing Echo might give you a hard time because of its powerful sword attacks. Keep your distance and use your AoE abilities to take it down quickly. Defeating echoes will get you the following spoils:

11 Wyrrite

11 Magicked Ash

190 EXP

78 Ability Points

358 Gil

Watch another cutscene to complete the side quest.

Onward to Discovery rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Competing Onward to Discovery will reward you with the following: