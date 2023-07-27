Final Fantasy 16 Onward To Discovery Walkthrough

Onward to Discovery is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that you can complete during the Onward main quest by traveling to Boklad. You can also fast-travel to the Obelisk (Boklad) in the Dhalmekian Republic. Look around, and you will find a scholar (Jachym) sitting on a bench in Boklad market.
Talk to him, and he will ask for your help. He wants you to protect him so he can investigate the ruins. Accept to begin Onward to Discovery quest in FF16. Read the guide to learn how to complete the Onward to Discovery side quest to get rewards.
How to complete Onward to Discovery in FF16
In the first objective, follow the marker, and you will see Jachym getting attacked by a bunch of level 30 bandits (Ne’er-do-well).
Slay the bandits
Use your AoE abilities to slay them quickly and earn their spoils:
- 16 Steelsilk
- 4 Magicked Ash
- 1 Gil Bug
- 120 EXP
- 24 Ability Points
- 104 Gil
After the cutscene, follow the Onward to Discovery quest marker in Final Fantasy 16. You can also mount Chocobo to save your traveling time.
Slay the creatures
Once there, you will again see the scholar getting attacked by level 30 Goblins. Use your abilities to take them quickly and receive their spoils:
- 16 Wyrrite
- 8 Magicked Ash
- 180 EXP
- 36 Ability Points
- 156 Gil
Watch the cutscene and follow the FF16 Onward to Discovery quest marker to see Jachym attacked again by a bunch of foes.
Slay the Fallen echoes
This time you must slay fallen echoes to advance. Wailing Echo might give you a hard time because of its powerful sword attacks. Keep your distance and use your AoE abilities to take it down quickly. Defeating echoes will get you the following spoils:
- 11 Wyrrite
- 11 Magicked Ash
- 190 EXP
- 78 Ability Points
- 358 Gil
Watch another cutscene to complete the side quest.
Onward to Discovery rewards in Final Fantasy 16
Competing Onward to Discovery will reward you with the following:
- 1 The Breath of Earth (Upheaval)
- 20 Wyrrite
- 900 EXP
- 280 Ability Points
- 30 Renown