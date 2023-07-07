Onward is the 33rd main quest in Final Fantasy 16 that takes place in Lateny’s Cleft region of Eastern Dhalmekia. The Onward quest starts once Clive and Jill fast travel to the region, accompanied by Torgal. This is a very long quest and is subdivided into smaller tasks by the game.

The Onward quest in FF16 takes place after the time skip allowing Clive to have access to 3 Eikons’ abilities including Phoenix, Garuda and Ramuh. The purpose of this quest is to get past the barricades and make your way to the Crystalline Dominion (Clive’s quest to take down all the crystals in the land of Valisthea).

Before proceeding any further, we recommend finding and unlocking Chocobo mount to make the trek a lot more bearable. Chocobo can be unlocked by completing The White-Winged Wonder side quest in Martha’s Rest.

Final Fantasy 16 Onward walkthrough

Onward starts as soon as Clive and Jill reach Lateny’s Cleft. The next point is 500 yards away from the point of arrival. This is a very linear path with minimal distractions. Call for your Chocobo and make your way through the canyon to the next checkpoint, Boklad.

Clive comes across a few enemies such as Leg Eater while making his journey across. These are level 30 enemies and we recommend players having at least the same level to be on the safe side. Halfway through the canyon, Clive meets two merchants from whom he can obtain the Get Cart side quest.

Clive and the party members are attacked by Desert Bandits accompanied by a mini-boss, Desert Djinn. This is a basic mace-wielding strong enemy that Final Fantasy 16 has thrown multiple times upon the players so far. Avoid the swing and slam attacks while using all the skills to take down this bunch of thugs easily. Rewards for this battle are 720 exp points, 24 ability points and 500 gil.

Remove the barricade and continue your journey toward Boklad. Take down the Fallen enemies before proceeding any further. We don’t recommend skipping any fights in order to gain as many exp points as you can.

Upon reaching the destination a cutscene will trigger showing the magnificence of The Final Sin in the Dhalmekian Republic. A long chat between Clive and Jill leads to explaining the curse of dominants and bearers inflicted upon the people of Valisthea by the old gods.

The cutscene shifts to the Audience Chamber of Imperial Palace where a massive contention is brewing amongst the royal family of Sanbreque. Following the cutscene, continue your journey toward Boklad.

Once again, we recommend using Chocobo to cover the distance with ease. This is another linear path with no enemies in sight. The path ends in the Boklad Markets which allows a brief respite for the party from the scorching heat of the desert.

Clive can purchase necessary items from the vendors inside the markets. However, to progress toward Boklad, Clive needs a travel pass. The next sub-objective is to find Goetz inside the market who is in possession of the said pass.

The gentle giant, Goetz, can be located on the map. He is standing near a shade. Goetz has lost the travel pass to some pickpocket and asks Clive to help find it.

Goetz points Clive towards his acquaintance who is traveling with the Crimson Caravan. She has clues about the boy who has stolen the travel pass from Goetz. Go to the marked location on the map and a cutscene will trigger.

After a long talking session where Eloise explains why travel passes are such a precious commodity, she hands over the Crimson Collar to Clive in exchange for finding the person behind all these thefts.

The main quest Onward comes to a halt at this point making it impossible to progress any further without completing To Catch a Thief main quest first.

How to complete To Catch a Thief in Final Fantasy XVI

Make your way to the marked location on the map and talk to the furniture maker. He will recognize Eloise’s collar and accepts to help Clive in his search for the thief. Follow the next objective and talk to the Fishmonger near her shop. She will tell the party to look out for children in rags near the entrance gate.

These children are targeting people with a lot of stuff to avoid being caught and run away if required. Follow the next sub-objective and find the children near the gate. There are three children in the area Clive can talk to. The last girl tells the party of her friend Honza who is apparently involved with some shady people.

Follow the marker to find Honza. He is standing beneath a tree alongside two other children, right next to the very entrance of the Markets. Apparently, Honza is stealing the passes for some people in exchange for money. The next objective involves finding Honza before he can reach his employers. He is hiding inside Chocobo’s pen, near a big rock.

The gang using the children is known as Cast Stones and Honza has already sold Goetz pass to them. The sequence is followed by a cutscene where Eloise’s brother Theo is introduced to the party. This completes FF16 To Catch a Thief main quest. Rewards for completing this quest are 350 exp points, 800 gil and 15 renown points.

Talk to Theo to restart the Onward main quest. However, Theo asks Clive to find Cast Stones and crush them once and for all. This initiates another main quest Blood from the Stones and Onward is put on rest until you complete the newly assigned one.

How to complete Blood from the Stones in FF16

Follow the marker to exit the markets and reach the desert. Clive, Theo, Jill and Torgal come across a bunch of Cast Stone members near some trees. With all the abilities at Clive’s disposal, this turns out to be an extremely easy battle.

Reach the next marker and take down the next group of enemies. Both fights reward Clive with a total of 60 ability points.

Next marker leads the party to Cast Stones’ encampment. There is a mini-boss with Mace being accompanied by three minions. This fight plays like any other mace-wielding enemy boss in Final Fantasy 16, especially Gigas. Defeat the enemies to obtain 180 exp points, 36 ability points and 156 gil.

Fast travel to the market and once again talk to Eloise. Inform her of your journey and the retrieval of stolen items from the enemy’s base.

Theo returns with Goetz’s pass and gives Clive Crimson Compass as a reward for his help. This marks the end of Blood from the Stones main quest. Rewards for this quest are 450 exp points and 20 renown points.

The Onward main quest resumes from this point. Return to Goetz and hand over the traveller pass to him. After a brief cutscene where Clive instructs Goetz of his duties; climb aboard the wagon alongside him to leave the markets for Boklad.

This is followed by a cutscene that shows Dion meeting with Joshua to discuss the future of Sanbreque. This extensive cutscene is followed by an unexpected alliance between Bahamut and Phoenix. Use the fast travel feature from the map to enter the Crystalline Dominion.

All other fast travel points are locked at this point in the story. This triggers another cutscene which shows the royal palace on fire. This also marks the end of Onward main quest in Final Fantasy 16 which is immediately followed by Fire in the Sky main story quest.