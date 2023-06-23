How To Get A Chocobo In Final Fantasy 16

Chocobo in Final Fantasy XVI is your mount that you can get after progressing to mid-game. So it is pretty clear that you will need to do a lot of grinding before getting to ride Chocobo. This mount will help you travel fast and save you from engaging with killer enemies. Now you must be curious how you will get Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16. Don’t worry; we are here to help you get this mount.

How to get a Chocobo in FF16

You cannot get the Chocobo early in the game, and you need to progress in at least half of the primary campaign, which will be roughly 20 hours of gameplay. When you have entered the third time period of Final Fantasy 16, you will play a main campaign missing called “The Gathering Storm.”

In this campaign, you will also have an optional side quest. The side quest is called “The White Winged Wonder.” To initiate this quest, you must head to Rosaria and arrive outside Martha’s Rest. You can see a green plus icon of a side quest at a distance.

There, you will find Rowan the Traveler standing alongside his Chocobo at the entrance of the town. Talk to him, and he will give you the quest. In this quest, you must follow a path toward the south of the map to save the 3 Chocobos from the animal poachers.

You have to kill all the poachers and defeat the Huntsman. After that, you will watch a small cutscene and have your own Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16. To call the Chocobo, you need to use the whistle button (R3), and it will arrive at the spot. You can use R2 for a sprint that can also help you while fighting enemies.