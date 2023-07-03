Final Fantasy 16 Missable Quests Guide

Final Fantasy 16 offers a lot of side quests in addition to the main ones. There are more than 90 side quests scattered throughout Valisthea, which can be obtained by talking to certain people (having a unique green marker above their heads). However, some side quests in Final Fantasy 16 are missable and lost forever if you progress past certain points.

Is there a point of no return in FF16?

Yes, Final Fantasy 16 does have a point of no return which removes all the previous side quests from the map, even if successfully acquired and selected as preferred. Thankfully, this only applies to side quests and is in the first act of the game. Anything after that can be done even after you finish the main story.

The Dame main quest serves as the point of no return in Final Fantasy 16. Don’t complete this main story mission to proceed to The Crystals’ Curse main quest, if you want to earn the Careful Whisper silver trophy. Doing so will lock you out of the side quests we have mentioned below, making it impossible to earn enough Renown.

Side quests help Clive earn Renown which can be used to purchase Patron items. Completing almost all the side quests in FF16 allows Clive to have just enough Renown to buy all the Patron items available. This unlocks the Careful Whisper trophy required to achieve platinum.

List of missable quests in Final Fantasy 16

Here is a complete list of all the missable side quests in FF16 that appear before and during The Dame main quest. If you are unable to complete either of these before finishing The Dame, you will have to start a new playthrough to earn the trophy.

Food for Thought : Can be obtained from Kenneth in Hideaway.

: Can be obtained from Kenneth in Hideaway. Make Do and Mend : Can be obtained from Geoffery in Hideaway.

: Can be obtained from Geoffery in Hideaway. A Place for Everyone : Can be obtained from Kenneth after Food for Thought in Hideaway.

: Can be obtained from Kenneth after Food for Thought in Hideaway. Moving Heaven and Earth : Can be obtained from Bohumil in Hideaway.

: Can be obtained from Bohumil in Hideaway. What a Bird Wants : Can be obtained from Rowan on the path to Rosaria.

: Can be obtained from Rowan on the path to Rosaria. False Friends : Can be obtained from Brennan in Rosaria.

: Can be obtained from Brennan in Rosaria. Crystalline Lifeline : Can be obtained from Clarke in Rosaria.

: Can be obtained from Clarke in Rosaria. Beast Against Beast : Can be obtained from Frederic inside Martha’s Rest.

: Can be obtained from Frederic inside Martha’s Rest. Needs of the Many : can be obtained from Alaban in the Hideout.

: can be obtained from Alaban in the Hideout. Red Letter Day : Can be obtained from Glenn in the Hideout.

: Can be obtained from Glenn in the Hideout. Welcoming Committee : Can be obtained from Alain in Lostwing.

: Can be obtained from Alain in Lostwing. While the Cat’s Away : Can be obtained from the Inn’s hand inside Martha’s Rest.

: Can be obtained from the Inn’s hand inside Martha’s Rest. Dying on the Vine : Can be obtained from Emile in Lostwing.

: Can be obtained from Emile in Lostwing. The Want Beyond the Wall : Can be obtained from Etienne in Northreach.

: Can be obtained from Etienne in Northreach. Pride Comes Before a Fall : Can be obtained from Leon in Northreach.

: Can be obtained from Leon in Northreach. Friend of the People : Can be obtained from Mathieu in Northreach.

: Can be obtained from Mathieu in Northreach. All Bark : Can be obtained from Benoit on the way to The Moore. You will have to kill a rabid wolf in All Bark.

: Can be obtained from Benoit on the way to The Moore. You will have to kill a rabid wolf in All Bark. Playthings: Can be obtained from Lisette on the way to The Moore.

Finishing The Dame in FF16 leads to a linear mission and then a time skip making it practically impossible to attempt the above-mentioned side quests ever again (unless you start a new game plus).