Final Fantasy 16 All Bark Walkthrough

Along with the main quests, there are numerous side quests like All Bark in Final Fantasy 16. You can only attempt this side quest when you have started the main quest Righting Wrongs. All Bark FF16 quest asks you (Clive) to save the nobleman’s son from a wild beast. We have prepared a walkthrough guide below to assist you in this quest.

How to start All Bark in FF16

As mentioned, All Bark is a side quest, so it won’t automatically appear; you must accept the quest to begin it.

To begin the quest, travel to the location; west of Moore, as shown on the map above. You will notice a person standing outside the house as you are there. Approach Benoit, watch a couple of cutscenes, and accept the All Bark quest.

Final Fantasy 16 All Bark quest walkthrough

There are several objectives that you must follow to complete the side quest.

Search for the nobleman’s missing son

Follow the marker and run north to find the missing son. As you approach the marker in FF16, you will see a boy getting attacked by a Wolf.

Slay the Wolf

The next thing you want to do is to fight this level 21 Rabid Wolf. It is not so difficult to beat; keep dodging its physical attacks and attack it with your combos. Once you slay it, you will receive 2 Bloody Hide, 4 EXP, 2 Ability Points, and 16 Gil.

After the cutscene, you will move on to your next objective.

Speak with the nobleman

Sprint back to your previous location to speak with Benoit, the nobleman. After the cutscene, you must choose an option. It does not matter; you can choose any of them. Once you have selected it, watch another cutscene.

After the cutscene, you will move on to your last objective of the All Bark quest in FF16.

Bury the fallen Bearers

Sprint back to where you slay the wolf. There, you will notice a couple of corpses. Interact with them to bury them. Watch the cutscene to complete the quest, and you will receive 30 Magicked Ash, 20 EXP, and 150 Ability Points as a reward in Final Fantasy 16.