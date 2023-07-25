How To Defeat Knight Of The Dying Sun In Final Fantasy 16

Knight of the Dying Sun is one of the main story bosses in Final Fantasy 16 that you encounter during The Hunter and the Hunted main quest. In this quest, Clive finds his party ambushed by imperial soldiers. Clive must go through the Knight of the Dying Sun to save his friends in FF16.

This is another generic “larger-enemy” boss battle, where Clive must take out one of the Captains of the Imperial army’s squad. Before the fight starts, Clive must battle four imperial soldiers, including a sorcerer. Reserve your phoenix abilities for the upcoming boss battle, as this group of enemies is a pushover.

Clive gets to craft and upgrade new weapons before embarking on The Hunter and the Hunted main quest in FFXVI. Make sure to craft the most potent weapon and upgrade it if possible. Equip charms for bonus damage and speed. Refill your potions to their maximum capacity and buy a few strength tonics.

How to defeat Knight of the Dying Sun in FF16

Knight of the Dying Sun almost has the same move set as Knight of the Blinding Dawn (appears during Flight of the Fledgling main quest). The moves players need to look out for are Jump, Double Jump, and Mirage Dive.

The battle begins with an Imperial Wyvern joining the ranks of enemy forces. To even the odds, Cid appears and decides to take down the Wyvern himself. Knight of the Dying Sun in Final Fantasy 16 always starts the battle with a Jump attack, where he dashes into the air and slams into the ground by diving.

Avoid his point of contact by observing the glowing marker. This leaves the Knight open for a lot of attacks. Use Strength tonic and dish out a lot of damage. Knight of the Dying Sun uses a double slash attack with his spear.

First, swipe from right to left, followed by another from left to right. This attack can easily be dodged, allowing Clive to attack the Knight further. Knight also uses overhead slam by jumping in the air. It is one of the most straightforward attacks to dodge and allows Clive to reach the back of Knight of the Dying Sun in FF16.

Take advantage of stagger

Knight loses his stamina bar rather quickly and gets staggered easily. This is the best chance for Clive to go all out and use all the skills equipped by both Eikons to deal as much damage as possible (Garuda’s skills are unlocked after defeating Benedikta in one-to-one combat).

Knight of the Dying Sun recovers by jumping backward and does a forward thrust attack with its spear. This attack does a lot of damage if not dodged timely. Double Jump is a slight Jump variation where the Knight now does two dive attacks instead of one simultaneously.

The recovery period after this attack is very long, giving Clive the best chance to thrash the Knight in FF16. Mirage Dive is the best Knight of the Dying Sun can do against Clive. This attack allows him to dive-attack Clive’s locations rapidly. This attack does multiple counts of damage but can be evaded easily.

Cid stops this attack by staggering Knight of the Dying Sun in Final Fantasy XVI. This is where all players can finish this fight without any trouble. Rewards for this battle are 448 exp points, 120 renown, and 2500 Gil. The rest of the loot includes Imperial Link (unique crafting material), Wyrrite, Bloody Hide, and Meteorite.