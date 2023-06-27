Final Fantasy 16 The Hunter And The Hunted Walkthrough 

The Hunter and The Hunted quest in Final Fantasy 16 has you face-off vampire-like enemies and some challenging bosses.

Clive and Cid would be meeting up with Gav to investigate the Dominant, only to find out they have been set up.

The Imperial forces arrive to take apprehend Gav as they too are interested in what he knows. It is now up to you and Cid to rescue Gav from being taken away.

Here is how you can start The Hunter and Hunted quest in the game and how you can complete it.

How to complete Hunter and the Hunted in FF16

Before starting this main quest, you need to complete the pre-requisite quest The Wages of Guilt. You also need to be in Kingsfall to start it so ensure you’re there.

The Hunter and Hunted quest in Final Fantasy 16 has a few objectives that are easy enough to follow. We have written them down below:

Rendezvous with Gav

Start by making your way toward Kingsfall. Once there, keep going in the straight direction on the path. On your way, you will first encounter the Black Widow along with a few other enemies.

These enemies are spiders who resemble vampires and use a similar attacking pattern. Be careful as you deal with them.

Proceed on the path and eventually, you will encounter the Minotaur. These hulking brutes look intimidating but only have one attack. You can dodge it easily since it is slow.

Deal with him and proceed on the path. You will get the following items on defeating the Minotaur:

1x Minotaur Mane

25x Sharp Fang

30x Bloody Hide

18 EXP

30 Ability Points

1,250 gil

Defeat the imperial soldiers

Eventually, you will get to a bridge that you need to cross. As you do, you will see many of the imperial soldiers and a fight will break out with them. During your fight with these soldiers,

The Knight of the Dying Sun will show up along with the Imperial War Aevis. Thankfully, Cid jumps in and engages the Imperial War Aevis leaving the Knight and everyone else for you.

He has the same attack pattern as the earlier Dragoon boss, the Knight of the Blinding Dawn. Repeat the same strategy you used on him and defeat him in The Hunter and The Hunted Quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Once Cid is successful in defeating the Aevis, he will join you to wipe out the remaining enemies. So focus on the Knight first.

Return to the hideaway

After clearing all the enemies from the Kingsfall and some scenes, you have to go back to the Hideaway. Open up the world map, select the hideaway, and fast-travel there.

Talk with Charon

Before you move forward, you need to have a conversation with Charon. He will be inside the Hideaway in the Infirmary.

Find him there and talk to him. Once you are done with him, you can access the new shop and blacksmith items.

Additionally, you will unlock two new side quests. One is the Moving Heaven and Earth quest, and another is the A Place for Everyone side quest.

Talk with Gav

After talking with Charon, you need to make your way to the exit where you will find Gav. Speak with him and you’ll get the next objective for The Hunter and Hunted quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Journey into Rosaria via Three Reeds

The last step to complete the quest is to get to Rosaria. Open up the world map and then select the Three Reeds destination. It will take you where you need to go and the quest will end.

The Hunter and the Hunted rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Unfortunately, there is no reward for completing The Hunter and the Hunted main quest in Final Fantasy 16. However, you should have some loot you picked up along the way by defeating the various enemies.