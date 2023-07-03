Final Fantasy 16 False Friends Walkthrough

In the False Friends quest in Final Fantasy 16, you must complete an interesting task of trailing down a Bearer. The Bearer had been hiding his identity while working and had run away. The man is now on trial by the Imperials for hiding his identity, and his mate Brennan asks for your help to track him down. Brennan will try to pacify his furious fellow Ronald who is after him.

The side mission is way easier because of the clues and will not take more than 10 minutes to complete. Its rewards are worthwhile, which makes players do it. You can do False Friends after completing the main quest, “Homecoming,” in Final Fantasy 16 because its objectives are around this area.

How to complete False Friends in FF16

The False Friends side quest will be available after the main story mission, “Holding On,” starts. To start the quest, go to Martha’s Rest and look for a Sellsword named Brennan on the front of Golden Stable. He will be tending a Chocobo just near the Bloodaxe Barracks.

Go and talk to him, and he will ask your help to track down his buddy Norreis. The side quest will commence if you agree to the task. The last location of Norreis is The Fallen Gate. Head towards there, which is southwest of Martha’s Rest.

Across the wooden bridge near the Chocobo Stable, you will see an off-duty Sellsword in Final Fantasy 16. Talk to him to investigate Norreis, and he will tell Clive that Norreis was seen rushing into the marshes holding a lamp.

To get to that location, continue down the slope on the wooden bridge to the east and look for a green quest marker in the marshes near the Chocobo stables. On the northeast side, continuing on the path, you will spot a lamp mentioned earlier. Move straight from the lamp location, and on the right of the wooden house, you will see Norreis standing near the canal in Final Fantasy 16.

Talk to him to hear his story and return to Brennen where you left him. Fast Travel to Obelisk and speak to Brennen at Martha’s Rest. This ends the side quest upon saving Norreis from the hands of Ronald; Brennen thanks Clive and rewards you with 10x Magicked Ash and 1 Meteorite.

You will also get 20 XP and 100 Ability Points for completing the False Friends quest in FF16.