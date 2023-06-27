Final Fantasy 16 Homecoming Walkthrough 

Homecoming is the 14th main quest in the Final Fantasy 16 storyline that have you complete two subquests. These are Building Bridges and A Bearer’s Lot. The former has you repair an important bridge while the other has you investigate a newborn Bearer.

You’ll need to complete both to finish the Homecoming quest in the game. Here is how you can do it.

How to complete Homecoming in FF16

To start this quest, Jill and Clive need to reach the Three Reeds. This is an open ground with many rooms.

Each room has different rewards and loot for you so it’s a good idea to explore them all. There will also be some enemies here whom you can defeat for some extra XP.

There are several objectives for the Homecoming quest in Final Fantasy 16. We have listed them down below for easier reference.

Make for Martha’s Rest

You need to have to make your way to Martha’s Rest. This can easily be spotted so you won’t have to worry about missing it.

As you cross a bridge on your way to Martha’s Rest, you will see a man standing on the road. He will give you the side quest of What A Bird Wants.

If you’re interested in this quest, go ahead and talk to him. While you are on your way, many of the enemies and creatures will attack you so be prepared for that.

Speak with Martha

You will see The Golden Stables tavern where you can meet with Martha. Clive will talk to her about the Phoenix Gate.

She won’t be much help until you mention Gav. She will then ask you to follow her to a different place to talk.

There, she will tell you how you can get to Pheonix gate. She says the best way is by taking the bridge but it has been damaged. You’ll need to find a carpenter to repair it.

There will also be the matter of a newborn baby who’s a Bearer. Martha will ask you to investigate the matter. Both of these quests make up the Homecoming quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Fulfill Martha’s requests

She will request you to fulfill her two wishes, one is finding the lost carpenter who will help to repair the bridge. This is the sub-quest called Building Bridges.

She will also ask you to investigate a newborn Bearer. This is the A Bearer’s Lot quest.

Both quests are part of the Homecoming quest in Final Fantasy 16 and you’ll need to complete them to proceed. Read our detailed guides on them to learn more.

Make for Eastpool

With both subquests completed, you can now finish Homecoming in Final Fantasy 16. After reporting back to Martha, you will find Cid nearby the tavern. ome out of the Tavern where you will find Cid nearby.

He prepares you to leave for Eastpool. Here the main quest Homecoming comes to an end.

Homecoming rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Unfortunately, there is no reward for completing Homecoming main quest. But you do have rewards for finishing the sub-quests.