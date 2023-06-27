Final Fantasy 16 Holding On Walkthrough

Like any other respectable RPG, Final Fantasy 16 is filled with quests and things to do. It also has a rich and interesting main questline to play through. One such quest is the Holding On quest which is the 20th main quest in FF16 storyline.

This is an extension of the Homecoming quest. This means you need to complete Homecoming before jumping on the Holding On quest.

How to complete Holding On in FF16

The quest itself is easy to do but it has a lot of objectives that you’ll need to complete.

They are all explained as follows:

Make For Eastpool

There will be a newly repaired bridge after a cutscene in Martha’s Rest that is outside the tavern with Cid. Start heading towards the Eastpool by going over that bridge. You will have a few new quests as well to complete in Martha’s Rest. They are:

Beast Against Beast

Crystalline Lifeline

False Friends

You can complete them or proceed with Holding On quest in Final Fantasy 16. You will enter a very wide area after crossing the bridge and this area will be full of enemies. So be prepared to fight them. Explore the area and keep following the quest marker. It will lead you to a town which you’ll need to enter. You will get a few cutscenes as well after entering the town.

Fulfill the Mayor’s request

The Mayor will give you a task to complete. He will ask you to meet with one of the Bearers before you leave the town. This will start the subquest known as Back in the Day. This is a short one where you’ll find an NPC and then slay a few enemies. So complete it before proceeding with the main quest.

Make For Phoenix Gate

Once the subquest has been taken care of, you can now proceed with the Holding On quest in Final Fantasy 16. You now need to go to the Phoenix Gate. Simply follow the quest marker and it will guide you where you need to go.

The easiest way to take will be via the gate on the northern side of the town. You will traverse through the area known as The Dim. These are aptly named since there isn’t much light around and these lands are in the shade.

Explore the ruins of Phoenix Gate

Explore the Dim area and follow the path until you reach the part with greenery. Activate the Dim Obelisk that you’ll encounter along the way. The World Map will open where you’ll need to select Phoenix Gate as your next destination. Head on there to complete the quest.

Holding On rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Unfortunately, there will be no rewards for completing the Holding On quest in FF16. You can pick up loot from the enemies along the way but officially, there will be no rewards on completion.