How To Use Titan Eikon Abilities In Final Fantasy 16

Titan is one of the Eikons in FF16, bound to his dominant, Hugo Kupka. Titan is an earth elemental eikon in Final Fantasy 16 that allows Clive to use his abilities once unlocked through story progression.

You can unlock it by defeating Hugo Kupka in his Eikon form. The battle occurs between Clive as Ifrit and Hugo as Titan after finishing Cid the Outlaw main quest. Once defeated, Eikon Titan in FF16 grants his powers to Clive as a gift, who can now access Titan’s earth-based abilities during combat sequences.

How to use Titan in FF16

Clive’s element is fire, thus making him ineffective in summoning or assuming the form of summons belonging to other elements. This is also true for Titan Eikon in Final Fantasy 16. However, Clive can still access and unlock Titan’s abilities from his skill tree and use them as much as he wants.

Titan Eikonic abilities

In this section, we will discuss all the Eikonic abilities in Final Fantasy 16 that Clive can inherit from Titan and their effects once used during combat.

Raging Fists : This close-quarters combat skill allows Clive to dash forward and unleash a flurry of punches on a single opponent. If the skill cancels the enemy’s attack, the amount of damage delivered by punches is increased manifold.

: This close-quarters combat skill allows Clive to dash forward and unleash a flurry of punches on a single opponent. If the skill cancels the enemy’s attack, the amount of damage delivered by punches is increased manifold. Windup : This skill delivers a massive punch to enemies standing before Clive. Hold the attack button to increase the windup of the attack and deliver far more damage.

: This skill delivers a massive punch to enemies standing before Clive. Hold the attack button to increase the windup of the attack and deliver far more damage. Earthen Fury : This AoE attack allows Clive to slam his hands into the ground and throw the surrounding enemies away by creating spikes.

: This AoE attack allows Clive to slam his hands into the ground and throw the surrounding enemies away by creating spikes. Upheaval : This AoE attack damages surrounding enemies when Clive hits the ground with his fists.

: This AoE attack damages surrounding enemies when Clive hits the ground with his fists. Titanic Block: This defensive skill blocks incoming attacks. Clive launches three counterattacks against the enemies attacking him in case of a perfect block.

Tips on using Titan’s abilities in Final Fantasy 16

Titan’s abilities deal massive AoE attack damage to surrounding enemies and save Clive from incoming melee attacks. Raging Fists and Windup can be used to hurt larger enemies by getting up close and personal with them.

Use Earthen Fury and Upheaval to push back groups of enemies and stagger them. Titan’s Titanic block ability in FFXVI is best against small and fast-moving bosses to counter their attacks efficiently.