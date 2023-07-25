Titan is a main story boss in Final Fantasy 16 that appears during Into the Darkness main quest, the 31st main quest of the game. After being defeated at the hands of Clive and ridiculed by his peers for losing his hands, Hugo Kupka is consumed by an uncontrollable rage.

With anger and resentment after losing his eikon, Titan, Hugo decides to absorb Aether directly from the mother crystal. Meanwhile, Clive walks across the tunnels of Drake’s Fang to follow Hugo and his mysterious savior.

As Clive reaches the end, he is confronted by a primed Hugo, who a mad Titan is now overtaking in FF16. With no other options left, Clive primed into Ifrit before the battle began.

How to defeat Titan in Final Fantasy 16

Fight with Titan takes place in three unique phases. Below is a detailed guide covering all three phases separately.

Phase 1

Titan always starts the fight with a Geocrush attack, during which Titan launches into the air and comes smashing down. This attack creates many Aether pillars, inflicting additional damage on the players. Titan also uses its arms to deliver smash attacks, creating small Aether pillars in FF16.

The next attack by Titan is Voice of the Land. This attack pushes Clive back and creates small regions on the floor that explode with bursting Aether. This attack pushes Clive back if it connects and allows Titan to deliver more attacks rapidly. However, this attack can be avoided easily with dash available to Ifrit.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Titan also uses its arms to do both swipe attacks and uppercuts. These attacks create Aether explosions in their wake, making it difficult to dodge them timely. Once the Titan is stagger, deal as much stagger damage as possible in Final Fantasy 16.

Titan recovers from the stagger by jumping backward and throwing rocks at Ifrit non-stop. This sequence ends in Ifrit learning the Brimstone technique.

The next attack from Titan is Stone’s Throw. Titan picks up a huge boulder and hurls it toward Clive. Use the newly learned Brimstone technique to avoid this planetary devastation-level attack from Titan.

Titan in FFXVI introduces a new attack, Earthshaker, during which it slams the ground with its closed fists. Move to Titan’s back to avoid this attack. Continue the fight, as usual, to stagger the Titan for the second time. Make sure to deal the maximum possible damage during this precious period.

Follow the quick time events (Cinematic evasion and Cinematic Attack) to take down Titan finally in FF16. This is not the end, however. Titan gets desperate and eats Aether crystals to turn Akashic.

Phase 2

Titan starts its second phase with the Earthen Fury technique. This technique throws Ifrit out of the arena, followed by a brief cutscene of Titan’s next evolution. The next sequence is run-n-gun. Ifrit runs towards Titan while shooting Fireballs from its hands. Avoid rolling boulders in the path leading to Titan in Final Fantasy 16.

Avoid Aether crystals by sliding to the left or right while running on Titan’s arms to reach its body. Use Cinematic Evasion to avoid Titan’s massive punch. Press square repeatedly for Cinematic Clash. This whole sequence ends up hurting Titan and starting the battle properly.

Titan smashes his hand into the ground where Clive is standing. Dodge this attack and land as many hits as possible upon Titan’s hand. Keep avoiding shockwave attacks and use Fireballs when Titan is out of range.

Once the enemy is staggered, deal as much as possible. Titan always recovers from the first stagger with a cutscene followed by Cinematic Evasion from Clive in Final Fantasy XVI.

The next named attack from Titan is called Stone’s Throw. Use Fireballs to destroy most of the boulders Titan throws at you. This sequence is a complete repeat of the first one. Avoid Titan’s attacks and hit its arms to stagger it.

There is just one new addition to Titan’s abilities, called Granite Rain. Titan launches a lot of stones in the air that come crashing on the ground. This attack doesn’t deal a lot of damage but is highly distracting.

After recovering from the second stagger, Titan starts using its tentacle arms in addition to its fists. Avoid the attacks and use Fireball attacks as much as possible. Hit the arm with melee attacks once it hits the ground. Cinematic Clash follows the third staggerlash. The following brief cutscene ends in another Cinematic Clash.

The final battle sequence between Ifrit and Titan Lost is just a QTE fest in FF16. Destroy the incoming boulders by using Fireballs. Place the reticule on Titan’s tentacle arms to destroy them. This marks the end of the second phase.

Phase 3

Phase 3 of the Titan boss fight begins immediately inside the massive body of Titan Lost. This sequence plays like Ifrit vs. Pheonix during the prologue. The fight takes place in the air, and Titan mainly uses slam and swing attacks which can be dodged easily. Make sure to punish Titan after every precise dodge.

Titan gets angry after being staggered and starts using abilities like Stone’s Throw and Earthshaker. These abilities are easy to dodge, allowing Clive to deal massive damage to Titan as a punishment in FF16.

This phase is on-rails and short due to the smaller HP of Titan in FFXVI. It just takes two quick staggers to eradicate Titan’s HP. Another cutscene is followed by a QTE, which allows Clive to harvest the power of Titan. This results in Clive killing the Titan once and for all.

FF16 Titan rewards

Rewards for defeating this mammoth eikon include 2000 exp points, 300 ability points, 5000 gil, Wyrrite, and Earthen Fury (unique crafting material).