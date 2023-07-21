Final Fantasy 16 Dread Comet Notorious Mark Hunt

The Dread Comet in Final Fantasy 16 is a Notorious mark that you will get from the Hunts Board after completing Evenfall main quest. Since it is an A-rank Notorious Mark, its location will be on the hunt board.

Even though you can’t stagger this level 38 Dread Comet in FF16, it is not difficult to beat if you know how to tackle this bird. This guide will help you with the exact location and battling Dread Comet.

Dread Comet location in Final Fantasy 16

To get to the location faster, use the Jaw (Obelisk) in the Dhalmekian Republic and Mount Chocobo to travel in the northeast direction. It is wise to mark the location using the above map and follow the marker to the Dread Comet’s spot.

How to defeat Dread Comet in FF16

Dread Comet is a level 38 A-rank Chocobo, so stack some potions and elixirs for the battle. Unluckily, Dread Comet is one of those who cannot be staggered. It has few attacks, but each is powerful enough to reduce your health. From the start, it will mainly use physical attacks that are easier to dodge.

It will mostly charge at you or use its beak to damage you, so you must be ready to dodge it. Dread Comet has a couple of meteor attacks (Choco Meteor and Choco Meteorain) which must be avoided, or you will lose much of your health in FF16.

In addition to these fireballs from above, a shockwave will produce when these meteors hit the ground. So by dodging these meteors, you must get away from the area to avoid these shockwaves. You must not lose attention in the battle, or you will fall prey to these meteors.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The number and pattern of comets will change as Dread Comet loses a significant amount of its health in Final Fantasy 16. You must find openings and use your Eikonic abilities to hit it with combos to lower its HP to zero.

Rewards

You will get 1 Comet Feather, 30 Renown, and 13,000 Gil for completing this bounty hunt mission.