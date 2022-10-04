FIFA 23 Best Talents: Players With Highest Potential By Position

Are you looking to build a team of your dreams with only the best that FIFA 23 has to offer? Picking from so many choices can be a cumbersome task but don’t worry as we have put together a list of all the players with the highest potential by position.

FIFA 23 highest Potential players

While the top players we have mentioned might not be at their peak just yet, their potential growth in FIFA 23 means you can acquire them a lot cheaper than the absolute cream of the crop. With the right training, these cheaper players will end up rivaling the top tier ones thanks to their potential.

Below we have given a list of the top 5 players with the highest potential from every position in FIFA 23.

Goalkeeper

These are the top 5 players for the goalkeeper position.

Name Age Position OVR POT Club League Value Gainluigi Donnarumma 22 GK 88 92 (+4) PSG Ligue 1 106 Mil Luis Maximiano 22 GK 77 85 (+8) Granada LaLiga 24.5 Mil Alban Lafont 22 GK 79 85 (+6) Nantes Ligue 1 23 Mil Illan Meslier 21 GK 77 84 (+7) Leeds United Premier League 20.5 Mil Diogo Costa 21 GK 77 86 (+6) Porto Liga Portugal 20.5 Mil

Full Back and Wing Back

These are the top 5 players for the full back and wing back position.

Name Age Position OVR POT Club League Value Trent Alexander Arnold 22 RB 87 90 (+3) Liverpool FC Premier League 102.5 Mil Achraf Hakimi 22 RB, RWB 85 89 (+8) PSG Ligue 1 73 Mil Alphonso Davis 20 LB, LM 84 89 (+4) Bayern Munich Ligue 1 58.5 Mil Reece James 21 RWB, RB 83 87 (+10) Chelsea FC Premier League 49.5 Mil Nuno Mendes 19 LB, LWB 80 88 (+8) PSG Ligue 1 43.5 Mil

Center Back

These are the top 5 players for the center-back position.

Name Age Position OVR POT Club League Value Matthjis de Ligt 21 CB 85 89 (+4) Piemonte Calcio Serie A 75 Mil Ronald Araujo 22 CB 82 89 (+7) FC Barcelona LaLiga 57.7 Mil Jules Kounde 22 CB 83 89 (+6) Sevilla CF LaLiga 53 Mil Alessandro Bastoni 22 CB 83 89 (+6) Inter Milan Serie A 53 Mil Ibrahima Konate 22 CB 80 88 (+8) Liverpool FC Premier League 44.5 Mil

Midfielders

These are the top 5 midfielders with the highest potential

Name Age Position OVR POT Club League Value Pedri 18 CM 84 92 (+8) FC Barcelona LaLiga 88.5 Mil Kai Havertz 22 CAM, CF, ST 84 91 (+7) Chelsea FC Permier League 85.5 Mil Florian Wirtz 18 CAM, CM 82 90 (+8) Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 64 Mil Jude Bellingham 18 CM, LM 82 90 (+8) Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 64 Mil Mason Mount 22 CAM, RW 83 89 (+6) Chelsea FC Premier League 58.5 Mil

Winger

These are the top 5 players for the winger position.

Name Age Position OVR POT Club League Value Phil Foden 21 LW, CAM, CM 84 92 (+8) Manchester City Premier League 94.5 Mil Vinicius Junior 20 LW 84 91 (+7) Real Madrid LaLiga 83.5 Mil Jadon Sancho 21 RM, LM 85 89 Manchester United Premier League 78.5 Mil Rafael Leao 22 LW, ST, LM 82 90 (+8) AC Milan Serie A 68.5 Mil Antony Dos Santos 21 RW 82 89 (+7) Ajax Amsterdam Eredivisie 62 Mil

Striker

These are the top 5 players for the striker position.