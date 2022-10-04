FIFA 23 Best Talents: Players With Highest Potential By Position

Are you looking to build a team of your dreams with only the best that FIFA 23 has to offer? Picking from so many choices can be a cumbersome task but don’t worry as we have put together a list of all the players with the highest potential by position.
FIFA 23 highest Potential players
While the top players we have mentioned might not be at their peak just yet, their potential growth in FIFA 23 means you can acquire them a lot cheaper than the absolute cream of the crop. With the right training, these cheaper players will end up rivaling the top tier ones thanks to their potential.
Below we have given a list of the top 5 players with the highest potential from every position in FIFA 23.
Goalkeeper
These are the top 5 players for the goalkeeper position.
|Name
|Age
|Position
|OVR
|POT
|Club
|League
|Value
|Gainluigi Donnarumma
|22
|GK
|88
|92 (+4)
|PSG
|Ligue 1
|106 Mil
|Luis Maximiano
|22
|GK
|77
|85 (+8)
|Granada
|LaLiga
|24.5 Mil
|Alban Lafont
|22
|GK
|79
|85 (+6)
|Nantes
|Ligue 1
|23 Mil
|Illan Meslier
|21
|GK
|77
|84 (+7)
|Leeds United
|Premier League
|20.5 Mil
|Diogo Costa
|21
|GK
|77
|86 (+6)
|Porto
|Liga Portugal
|20.5 Mil
Full Back and Wing Back
These are the top 5 players for the full back and wing back position.
|Name
|Age
|Position
|OVR
|POT
|Club
|League
|Value
|Trent Alexander Arnold
|22
|RB
|87
|90 (+3)
|Liverpool FC
|Premier League
|102.5 Mil
|Achraf Hakimi
|22
|RB, RWB
|85
|89 (+8)
|PSG
|Ligue 1
|73 Mil
|Alphonso Davis
|20
|LB, LM
|84
|89 (+4)
|Bayern Munich
|Ligue 1
|58.5 Mil
|Reece James
|21
|RWB, RB
|83
|87 (+10)
|Chelsea FC
|Premier League
|49.5 Mil
|Nuno Mendes
|19
|LB, LWB
|80
|88 (+8)
|PSG
|Ligue 1
|43.5 Mil
Center Back
These are the top 5 players for the center-back position.
|Name
|Age
|Position
|OVR
|POT
|Club
|League
|Value
|Matthjis de Ligt
|21
|CB
|85
|89 (+4)
|Piemonte Calcio
|Serie A
|75 Mil
|Ronald Araujo
|22
|CB
|82
|89 (+7)
|FC Barcelona
|LaLiga
|57.7 Mil
|Jules Kounde
|22
|CB
|83
|89 (+6)
|Sevilla CF
|LaLiga
|53 Mil
|Alessandro Bastoni
|22
|CB
|83
|89 (+6)
|Inter Milan
|Serie A
|53 Mil
|Ibrahima Konate
|22
|CB
|80
|88 (+8)
|Liverpool FC
|Premier League
|44.5 Mil
Midfielders
These are the top 5 midfielders with the highest potential
|Name
|Age
|Position
|OVR
|POT
|Club
|League
|Value
|Pedri
|18
|CM
|84
|92 (+8)
|FC Barcelona
|LaLiga
|88.5 Mil
|Kai Havertz
|22
|CAM, CF, ST
|84
|91 (+7)
|Chelsea FC
|Permier League
|85.5 Mil
|Florian Wirtz
|18
|CAM, CM
|82
|90 (+8)
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|64 Mil
|Jude Bellingham
|18
|CM, LM
|82
|90 (+8)
|Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|64 Mil
|Mason Mount
|22
|CAM, RW
|83
|89 (+6)
|Chelsea FC
|Premier League
|58.5 Mil
Winger
These are the top 5 players for the winger position.
|Name
|Age
|Position
|OVR
|POT
|Club
|League
|Value
|Phil Foden
|21
|LW, CAM, CM
|84
|92 (+8)
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|94.5 Mil
|Vinicius Junior
|20
|LW
|84
|91 (+7)
|Real Madrid
|LaLiga
|83.5 Mil
|Jadon Sancho
|21
|RM, LM
|85
|89
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|78.5 Mil
|Rafael Leao
|22
|LW, ST, LM
|82
|90 (+8)
|AC Milan
|Serie A
|68.5 Mil
|Antony Dos Santos
|21
|RW
|82
|89 (+7)
|Ajax Amsterdam
|Eredivisie
|62 Mil
Striker
These are the top 5 players for the striker position.
|Name
|Age
|Position
|OVR
|POT
|Club
|League
|Value
|Kylian Mbappe
|22
|ST, LW
|91
|95 (+4)
|PSG
|Ligue 1
|194 Mil
|Erling Haaland
|19
|ST
|88
|94 (+6)
|Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|143.5 Mil
|Joao Felix
|21
|CF, ST
|83
|91 (+8)
|Atletico Madrid
|LaLiga
|82 Mil
|Dusan Vlahovic
|21
|ST
|83
|90 (+7)
|Piemonte Calcio
|Serie A
|74.5 Mil
|Victor Osimhen
|22
|ST
|81
|89 (+9)
|SSC Napoli
|Serie A
|58.5 Mil