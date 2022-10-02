FIFA 23 Best Strikers (TOP 50)

Scoring Goals is one of the most difficult tasks in FIFA 23. With the opposition chasing after the ball, it’s quite frustrating to focus on scoring a goal while in the middle of defending the ball against several elite players. That is where the strikers of your team in FIFA 23 come in.
While both the Strikers and Center Forwards have similar roles on the field, there are some key differences between them.
While Strikers are placed near the opponent’s goal, their primary role is to score goals against the opposition and assist their teammates. On the other hand, Center Forward; being placed between midfield and attack, also primarily focus on scoring goals through passes from their teammates.
This makes the two positions an integral part of your team. Therefore, choosing the right CF and ST should be on top of your to-do list in FIFA 23. In this guide, we’ll be going through the Best Strikers and Center Forwards in FIFA 23.
FIFA 23 Best Strikers
Below you will find the best ST in FIFA 23, organized by their shooting stats since that is what you should focus on in any attacker.
|Name
|Club
|Shooting Stats
|OVR
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|92
|90
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|91
|88
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|91
|89
|Robert Lewandowski
|FC Barcelona
|91
|91
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint-Germain
|89
|91
|Ciro Immobile
|Latium (Lazio)
|87
|86
|Gerard Moreno
|Villareal CF
|86
|85
|Luis Suárez
|Club Nacional de Football
|86
|84
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Juventus
|85
|84
|Iago Aspas
|RC Celta
|85
|85
|Kevin Volland
|AS Monaco
|85
|82
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter Milan
|85
|86
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|AC Milan
|85
|82
|Ángel Correa
|Atlético de Madrid
|85
|83
|Edin Džeko
|Inter Milan
|84
|84
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|84
|85
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Chelsea
|84
|85
|Duván Zapata
|Atalanta
|82
|83
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|83
|82
|Richarlison
|Everton
|79
|82
|Alexander Isak
|Real Sociedad
|79
|82
|Y. En-Nesyri
|Sevilla FC
|80
|82
|A. Lacazette
|Arsenal
|81
|82
|Luis Muriel
|Atalanta
|83
|82
|D. Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|77
|81
Cristiano Ronaldo
Starting the list with one of the best to ever step foot on the field. Cristiano Ronaldo is the top Striker in FIFA 23 with as astonishing Shooting of 92 and a whopping 90 OVR.
Ronaldo is known to be a versatile attacker and can play at the center of the pitch as well as either of the wings, making him an Elite addition for a Striking game.
Erling Haaland
One of the tallest goal scorers in Manchester City and despite being of a large stature, Haaland is fast-paced and has an amazing movement on the field.
He’s usually found spreading the ball wide for the team due to which he’s considered to be one of the most difficult players for the opposition to read.
Harry Kane
The captain of the England national team can be a great addition to the roster of Strikers.
Being regarded as the best Striker in the World by many, Kane has scored 51 goals in 75 games for England during a short period of time, making him a valuable asset to your team.
Best Center Forwards
|Name
|Club
|Shooting Stats
|OVR
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|88
|89
|Memphis Depay
|FC Barcelona
|84
|85
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|76
|85
|W. Ben Yedder
|AS Monaco
|84
|84
|Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|82
|84
|H. Mkhitaryan
|Roma
|79
|84
|Wilfried Zaha
|Crystal Palace
|79
|82
|R. Malinovskyi
|Atalanta
|81
|81
|Max Kruse
|1. FC Union Berlin
|81
|81
|Alexis Sánchez
|Inter
|77
|80
|João Pedro
|Cagliari
|78
|80
|Alassane Plea
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|79
|79
|F. Quagliarella
|Sampdoria
|80
|78
|Stevan Jovetić
|Hertha BSC
|79
|77
|Wahbi Khazri
|AS Saint-Étienne
|78
|76
|A. Yarmolenko
|West Ham United
|79
|76
|Kemar Roofe
|Rangers FC
|75
|74
|Admir Mehmedi
|VfL Wolfsburg
|74
|74
|Sargis Adamyan
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
|73
|74
|L. Fernández
|Nacional de Montevideo
|70
|73
Karim Benzema
A French footballer on the list. Benzema is not only one of the best Strikers of all time but is also one of the most creative Center Forward available in FIFA 23.
He’s best known for his finishing and playmaking and can even play off the shoulders of his defending opponents, which puts him on top of the Best CF list in FIFA 23.
Memphis Depay
Depay is a CF from Moordrecht, Netherlands who currently plays for FC Barcelona. He’s a nightmare for any defender who tries to the take ball from him due to him possessing skills to being a pacey and tricky player.
Despite that, he’s known for his free-kick ability which can be quite helpful for your teammates on tough situations.
Roberto Firmino
A Brazilian Center Forward for Liverpool. Firmino is regarded as a Breakthrough player for scoring 16 Goals in 33 games, He is a multi-tasker due to him playing both as an attacking midfielder and as a second striker for his team which puts him on one of the top positions as a CF in FIFA 23.