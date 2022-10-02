FIFA 23 Best Strikers (TOP 50)

Scoring Goals is one of the most difficult tasks in FIFA 23. With the opposition chasing after the ball, it’s quite frustrating to focus on scoring a goal while in the middle of defending the ball against several elite players. That is where the strikers of your team in FIFA 23 come in.

While both the Strikers and Center Forwards have similar roles on the field, there are some key differences between them.

While Strikers are placed near the opponent’s goal, their primary role is to score goals against the opposition and assist their teammates. On the other hand, Center Forward; being placed between midfield and attack, also primarily focus on scoring goals through passes from their teammates.

This makes the two positions an integral part of your team. Therefore, choosing the right CF and ST should be on top of your to-do list in FIFA 23. In this guide, we’ll be going through the Best Strikers and Center Forwards in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Best Strikers

Below you will find the best ST in FIFA 23, organized by their shooting stats since that is what you should focus on in any attacker.

Name Club Shooting Stats OVR Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 92 90 Erling Haaland Manchester City 91 88 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 91 89 Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona 91 91 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain 89 91 Ciro Immobile Latium (Lazio) 87 86 Gerard Moreno Villareal CF 86 85 Luis Suárez Club Nacional de Football 86 84 Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 85 84 Iago Aspas RC Celta 85 85 Kevin Volland AS Monaco 85 82 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan 85 86 Zlatan Ibrahimović AC Milan 85 82 Ángel Correa Atlético de Madrid 85 83 Edin Džeko Inter Milan 84 84 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 84 85 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea 84 85 Duván Zapata Atalanta 82 83 Diogo Jota Liverpool 83 82 Richarlison Everton 79 82 Alexander Isak Real Sociedad 79 82 Y. En-Nesyri Sevilla FC 80 82 A. Lacazette Arsenal 81 82 Luis Muriel Atalanta 83 82 D. Calvert-Lewin Everton 77 81

Cristiano Ronaldo

Starting the list with one of the best to ever step foot on the field. Cristiano Ronaldo is the top Striker in FIFA 23 with as astonishing Shooting of 92 and a whopping 90 OVR.

Ronaldo is known to be a versatile attacker and can play at the center of the pitch as well as either of the wings, making him an Elite addition for a Striking game.

Erling Haaland

One of the tallest goal scorers in Manchester City and despite being of a large stature, Haaland is fast-paced and has an amazing movement on the field.

He’s usually found spreading the ball wide for the team due to which he’s considered to be one of the most difficult players for the opposition to read.

Harry Kane

The captain of the England national team can be a great addition to the roster of Strikers.

Being regarded as the best Striker in the World by many, Kane has scored 51 goals in 75 games for England during a short period of time, making him a valuable asset to your team.

Best Center Forwards

Name Club Shooting Stats OVR Karim Benzema Real Madrid 88 89 Memphis Depay FC Barcelona 84 85 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 76 85 W. Ben Yedder AS Monaco 84 84 Dries Mertens Napoli 82 84 H. Mkhitaryan Roma 79 84 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 79 82 R. Malinovskyi Atalanta 81 81 Max Kruse 1. FC Union Berlin 81 81 Alexis Sánchez Inter 77 80 João Pedro Cagliari 78 80 Alassane Plea Borussia Mönchengladbach 79 79 F. Quagliarella Sampdoria 80 78 Stevan Jovetić Hertha BSC 79 77 Wahbi Khazri AS Saint-Étienne 78 76 A. Yarmolenko West Ham United 79 76 Kemar Roofe Rangers FC 75 74 Admir Mehmedi VfL Wolfsburg 74 74 Sargis Adamyan TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 73 74 L. Fernández Nacional de Montevideo 70 73 Luis Suárez Atlético Madrid 86 88 Gerard Moreno Gerard Moreno 86 86 P. Aubameyang Arsenal 84 85 Leroy Sané FC Bayern München 81 84 Timo Werner Chelsea 80 84

Karim Benzema

A French footballer on the list. Benzema is not only one of the best Strikers of all time but is also one of the most creative Center Forward available in FIFA 23.

He’s best known for his finishing and playmaking and can even play off the shoulders of his defending opponents, which puts him on top of the Best CF list in FIFA 23.

Memphis Depay

Depay is a CF from Moordrecht, Netherlands who currently plays for FC Barcelona. He’s a nightmare for any defender who tries to the take ball from him due to him possessing skills to being a pacey and tricky player.

Despite that, he’s known for his free-kick ability which can be quite helpful for your teammates on tough situations.

Roberto Firmino

A Brazilian Center Forward for Liverpool. Firmino is regarded as a Breakthrough player for scoring 16 Goals in 33 games, He is a multi-tasker due to him playing both as an attacking midfielder and as a second striker for his team which puts him on one of the top positions as a CF in FIFA 23.