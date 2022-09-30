FIFA 23 Best Midfielders (TOP 50)

In FIFA 23, midfield is the position that allows the transition of defense to attack. A good trio of midfielders is key for your team’s success both attack and defense-wise. Midfielders in FIFA 23 have three sub-positions; Central Midfielders (CM), Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM) and Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM).
FIFA 23 Best Midfielders
The CDM players are responsible for providing cover to the defense and get the ball out of the danger zone. The CM players are the ones which will control the ball and try to start attacks toward the enemy’s goal. And CAM players are responsible for assisting the strikers and wingers in their task of scoring goals.
In this guide, we will list down the best Midfield players in FIFA 23 including best CMs, best CAMs and best CDMs.
Best CAM Players
|Player Name
|Current Club
|Player Rating
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|88
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|87
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|86
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|85
|Nabil Fekir
|Real Betis
|85
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|84
|Mason Mount
|Chelsea
|84
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Roma
|84
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|84
|Alejandro Gomez
|Sevilla
|84
|Piotr Zielinski
|Napoli
|83
|David Silva
|Real Sociedad
|83
|Lucas Paqueta
|West Ham
|82
|Steven Berghuis
|Ajax
|82
|James Maddison
|Leicester City
|82
The best CAM in FIFA 23 is Bernardo Silva who plays for Manchester City. He has insane passing and dribbling stats and is a really tough player to play against.
Thomas Muller is the 2nd best CAM in FIFA 23 while Bruno Fernandes takes 3rd place this year, dropping down 2 places from the game’s previous edition.
Best CM Players
|Player Name
|Current Club
|Player Rating
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|91
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|88
|Luka Modrić
|Real Madrid
|88
|Frenkie De Jong
|Barcelona
|87
|Marco Verratti
|PSG
|87
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|87
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|86
|Sergej Milinković
|Lazio
|86
|Nicolò Barella
|Inter Milan
|86
|Parejo
|Villarreal
|86
|İlkay Gündoğan
|Manchester City
|85
|Paul Pogba
|Juventus
|85
|Jorginho
|Chelsea
|85
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|85
|Jude Bellingham
|Borussia Dortmund
|86
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne once again takes the spot of not only the best CM in FIFA 23, but also the best midfielder overall in the game.
Toni Kroos follows up in 2nd place for the second year running and 3rd place is taken by his Real Madrid compatriot, Luka Modric.
Best CDM Players
|Player Name
|Current Club
|Player Rating
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|89
|Casemiro
|Manchester United
|89
|N’Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|89
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|87
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|87
|Marcelo Brozovic
|Inter Milan
|86
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|85
|Declan Rice
|West Ham
|84
|Franck Yannick Kessie
|Barcelona
|84
|Sandro Tonali
|AC Milan
|84
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|84
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester City
|84
|Konrad Laimer
|Leipzig
|83
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|Tottenham Hotspur
|83
|Fernando
|Sevilla
|83
|Ismael Bennacer
|AC Milan
|82
|Manuel Locatelli
|Juventus
|82
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|82
|Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa
|Napoli
|81
|Denis Zakaria
|Chelsea
|81
The best CDM in FIFA 23 is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. He is an insane defensive anchor with high stamina, defense and passing stats. Runner-up is Manchester United’s new signing Casemiro with high strength and aggression stats.
In third place is Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante who is a workhorse with high stamina and really high defensive stats as well.