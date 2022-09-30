FIFA 23 Best Midfielders (TOP 50)

In FIFA 23, midfield is the position that allows the transition of defense to attack. A good trio of midfielders is key for your team’s success both attack and defense-wise. Midfielders in FIFA 23 have three sub-positions; Central Midfielders (CM), Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM) and Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM).

FIFA 23 Best Midfielders

The CDM players are responsible for providing cover to the defense and get the ball out of the danger zone. The CM players are the ones which will control the ball and try to start attacks toward the enemy’s goal. And CAM players are responsible for assisting the strikers and wingers in their task of scoring goals.

In this guide, we will list down the best Midfield players in FIFA 23 including best CMs, best CAMs and best CDMs.

Best CAM Players

Player Name Current Club Player Rating
Bernardo Silva Manchester City 88
Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 87
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 86
Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 85
Nabil Fekir Real Betis 85
Martin Odegaard Arsenal 84
Mason Mount Chelsea 84
Lorenzo Pellegrini Roma 84
Kai Havertz Chelsea 84
Alejandro Gomez Sevilla 84
Piotr Zielinski Napoli 83
David Silva Real Sociedad 83
Lucas Paqueta West Ham 82
Steven Berghuis Ajax 82
James Maddison Leicester City 82

The best CAM in FIFA 23 is Bernardo Silva who plays for Manchester City. He has insane passing and dribbling stats and is a really tough player to play against.

Thomas Muller is the 2nd best CAM in FIFA 23 while Bruno Fernandes takes 3rd place this year, dropping down 2 places from the game’s previous edition.

Best CM Players

Player Name Current Club Player Rating
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 91
Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88
Luka Modrić Real Madrid 88
Frenkie De Jong Barcelona 87
Marco Verratti PSG 87
Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 87
Thiago Liverpool 86
Sergej Milinković Lazio 86
Nicolò Barella Inter Milan 86
Parejo Villarreal 86
İlkay Gündoğan Manchester City 85
Paul Pogba Juventus 85
Jorginho Chelsea 85
Pedri Barcelona 85
Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund 86

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne once again takes the spot of not only the best CM in FIFA 23, but also the best midfielder overall in the game.

Toni Kroos follows up in 2nd place for the second year running and 3rd place is taken by his Real Madrid compatriot, Luka Modric.

Best CDM Players

Player Name Current Club Player Rating
Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 89
Casemiro Manchester United 89
N’Golo Kante Chelsea 89
Fabinho Liverpool 87
Rodri Manchester City 87
Marcelo Brozovic Inter Milan 86
Sergio Busquets Barcelona 85
Declan Rice West Ham 84
Franck Yannick Kessie Barcelona 84
Sandro Tonali AC Milan 84
Thomas Partey Arsenal 84
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City 84
Konrad Laimer Leipzig 83
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Tottenham Hotspur 83
Fernando Sevilla 83
Ismael Bennacer AC Milan 82
Manuel Locatelli Juventus 82
Idrissa Gueye Everton 82
Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa Napoli 81
Denis Zakaria Chelsea 81

The best CDM in FIFA 23 is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. He is an insane defensive anchor with high stamina, defense and passing stats. Runner-up is Manchester United’s new signing Casemiro with high strength and aggression stats.

In third place is Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante who is a workhorse with high stamina and really high defensive stats as well.

