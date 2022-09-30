FIFA 23 Best Midfielders (TOP 50)

In FIFA 23, midfield is the position that allows the transition of defense to attack. A good trio of midfielders is key for your team’s success both attack and defense-wise. Midfielders in FIFA 23 have three sub-positions; Central Midfielders (CM), Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM) and Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM).

FIFA 23 Best Midfielders

The CDM players are responsible for providing cover to the defense and get the ball out of the danger zone. The CM players are the ones which will control the ball and try to start attacks toward the enemy’s goal. And CAM players are responsible for assisting the strikers and wingers in their task of scoring goals.

In this guide, we will list down the best Midfield players in FIFA 23 including best CMs, best CAMs and best CDMs.

Best CAM Players

Player Name Current Club Player Rating Bernardo Silva Manchester City 88 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 87 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 86 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 85 Nabil Fekir Real Betis 85 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 84 Mason Mount Chelsea 84 Lorenzo Pellegrini Roma 84 Kai Havertz Chelsea 84 Alejandro Gomez Sevilla 84 Piotr Zielinski Napoli 83 David Silva Real Sociedad 83 Lucas Paqueta West Ham 82 Steven Berghuis Ajax 82 James Maddison Leicester City 82

The best CAM in FIFA 23 is Bernardo Silva who plays for Manchester City. He has insane passing and dribbling stats and is a really tough player to play against.

Thomas Muller is the 2nd best CAM in FIFA 23 while Bruno Fernandes takes 3rd place this year, dropping down 2 places from the game’s previous edition.

Best CM Players

Player Name Current Club Player Rating Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 91 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88 Luka Modrić Real Madrid 88 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona 87 Marco Verratti PSG 87 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 87 Thiago Liverpool 86 Sergej Milinković Lazio 86 Nicolò Barella Inter Milan 86 Parejo Villarreal 86 İlkay Gündoğan Manchester City 85 Paul Pogba Juventus 85 Jorginho Chelsea 85 Pedri Barcelona 85 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund 86

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne once again takes the spot of not only the best CM in FIFA 23, but also the best midfielder overall in the game.

Toni Kroos follows up in 2nd place for the second year running and 3rd place is taken by his Real Madrid compatriot, Luka Modric.

Best CDM Players

Player Name Current Club Player Rating Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 89 Casemiro Manchester United 89 N’Golo Kante Chelsea 89 Fabinho Liverpool 87 Rodri Manchester City 87 Marcelo Brozovic Inter Milan 86 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 85 Declan Rice West Ham 84 Franck Yannick Kessie Barcelona 84 Sandro Tonali AC Milan 84 Thomas Partey Arsenal 84 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City 84 Konrad Laimer Leipzig 83 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Tottenham Hotspur 83 Fernando Sevilla 83 Ismael Bennacer AC Milan 82 Manuel Locatelli Juventus 82 Idrissa Gueye Everton 82 Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa Napoli 81 Denis Zakaria Chelsea 81

The best CDM in FIFA 23 is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. He is an insane defensive anchor with high stamina, defense and passing stats. Runner-up is Manchester United’s new signing Casemiro with high strength and aggression stats.

In third place is Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante who is a workhorse with high stamina and really high defensive stats as well.