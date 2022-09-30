FIFA 23 Best Goalkeepers (TOP 50)

Goalkeepers in FIFA 23 are one of the most important defenders on your team as they decide the future of the game by blocking the opponent’s ball and preventing the opposition from scoring a goal.

Goalies not only defend your goal but also are in charge of dealing with multiple shots, saving free kicks, preventing penalties for your team, catching crosses and ball distribution.

Therefore, picking the best Goalie is the first priority of any player in FIFA 23. Especially when you’re going up against elite Strikers and the Fastest players on the field. In this guide, we’ll be going through the Top 50 Goalkeepers in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Best Goalkeepers

Name Club OVR Jan Oblak Atlético Madrid 91 M. ter Stegen FC Barcelona 90 Manuel Neuer FC Bayern München 90 G. Donnarumma Paris Saint-Germain 89 Ederson Manchester City 89 T. Courtois Real Madrid 89 Alisson Liverpool 89 Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain 88 Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur 87 W. Szczęsny Juventus 87 Koen Casteels VfL Wolfsburg 86 S. Handanovič Inter 86 K. Schmeichel Leicester City 85 Yann Sommer Borussia Mönchengladbach 85 Péter Gulácsi RB Leipzig 85 Mike Maignan Milan 84 E. Martínez Aston Villa 84 De Gea Manchester United 84 Jordan Pickford Everton 83 Édouard Mendy Chelsea 83 Bernd Leno Arsenal 83 Sergio Asenjo Villarreal CF 83 Nick Pope Burnley 83 L. Hrádecký Bayer 04 Leverkusen 83 D. Livaković Dinamo Zagreb 82 P. Gollini Tottenham Hotspur 82 Unai Simón Athletic Club de Bilbao 82 Alphonse Areola West Ham United 82 Anthony Lopes Olympique Lyonnais 82 Rui Patrício Roma 82 Neto FC Barcelona 82 Oliver Baumann TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 82 L. Fabiański West Ham United 82 Yassine Bounou Sevilla FC 82 S. Sirigu Genoa 82 Kevin Trapp Eintracht Frankfurt 82 Raphaelinho Anjos RB Bragantino 82 Álex Remiro Real Sociedad 81 Rui Silva Real Betis 81 O. Vlachodimos SL Benfica 81 Alessio Cragno Cagliari 81 Juan Musso Atalanta 81 David Soria Getafe CF | 81 A. Marchesín FC Porto 81 Aitor Levante UD 81 M. Dúbravka Newcastle United 81 J. Cillessen Valencia CF 81 Adán Sporting CP 81 Tomáš Vaclík Olympiacos CFP 81 Steve Mandanda Olympique de Marseille 81

Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak is a Slovenian Goalkeeper who plays for the Atlético Madrid. He’s best known for his strong keeping and quick reflexes when it comes to intercepting the ball.

He possesses an excellent ball handling along with the ability to collect crosses. This allows him to defend the penalty area with ease.

Alisson

Regarded as one of the best Goalies not only in Liverpool but the entire globe. Alisson Ramses Becker is a Brazilian Goalkeeper who is best known for his distribution and ability in a one-on-one state. He possesses an 89 OVR, and can be a valuable asset to your team.

Ederson

Another Brazilian Goalkeeper on the list, Ederson Santana de Moraes was once one of the most highly paid Goalies. He is a physically imposing keeper who prefers to use his left foot for defense.

Although Ederson is capable of stopping a shot, he’s mostly known for his ball distribution.

Manuel Neuer

Residing from Germany, Manuel Neuer is one of the best Goalkeepers FC Bayern München has to offer.

Standing at a whopping 90 OVR, he is a veteran who mostly uses his right foot to intercept the oppositions ball from being scored.

Although his Attacking and Defensive Work Rates are medium, he can still catch the ball and lead his team to victory.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

A German Goalkeeper who happens to be a stand out on the field. Being the Goalie of FC Barcelona, Stegen has quick reflexes and is a good decision-maker during tough times when it comes to one-on-one altercations, especially when defending a penalty goal.

Due to him controlling and precisely distributing the ball, he’s considered as a sweeper keeper.

Kevin Trapp

Another German Goalkeeper on the list, Kevin Trapp plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. He has been used both as a sweeper keeper as well as a line keeper throughout his career.

Trapp has won 21 caps for Germany’s youth teams and multiple domestic honours. He can be a good addition to your team especially when being rated at an outstanding 82 OVR in FIFA 23.

Keylor Navas

Keilor Antonio Navas Gamboa aka Keylor Navas is a Goalkeeper from Costa Rica. He’s signed with the Paris Saint-Germain club. He’s considered to be the best Goalie in the history of CONCACAF.

Primarily he’s known to be agile, fast-paced and produces crucial saves for this team, making him an Elite addition to your team.

Hugo Lloris

A French Goalkeeper playing for Tottenham Hotspur. Lloris possesses lighting reflexes on the field and is an intimidating opponent to face in one-on-one scenarios.

Due to him being highly agile, he’s known as a sweeper keeper, an acrobatic shot-stopper and the best in the Premier League.

Mike Maignan

Another French Goalkeeper is Mike Maignan. He has earned 37 caps for France at youth level and has a record of 30 goals conceded, 17 clean sheets, 233 saves and three penalties saved, making him arguably one of the most under-appreciated talents Milan has to offer.

Edouard Mendy

A Senegalese Goalkeeper playing for Chelsea. Mendy is a physically dominant keeper who focuses primarily on the defensive third.

His saves have 75.3% success rate and has successfully completed his 40 yards passes with an impressive 51.4%, making him a must-have Goalie in your team.