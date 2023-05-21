In this FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest Premier League Squad Build Guide for Beginners, we will guide you on how to build the cheapest Premier League Squad in FIFA 18 FUT. FIFA 18 sees the return of FIFA Ultimate Team better than ever with a lot of options for builds of different nature.

We have curated this FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest Premier League Squad Build Guide for Beginners in which our aim is to give you the best and cheapest Premier League build for starting cheap.

FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest Premier League Squad Build Guide for Beginners

Cheapest Premier League Squad Build in FUT

There are many cheap players in FUT when it comes to Premier League builds, which you can choose in FIFA 18 to start your Premier League FUT journey. However, right at the beginning, you do not have a lot of coins unless you spend real life money on buying coin packs from the store.

We have here a list of the best players that you can choose an early game for as low as just 15 thousand coins. With this Premier League build, you can jump-start your Premier League FUT journey, easily climb up the ranks, and eventually upgrade to better players.

These are the not the cheapest players in the game but they have good stats in their respective price range.

GK – Claudio Bravo

Your first player for your Premier League Squad will be Claudio Bravo. He is a decent goalkeeper and he plays for Manchester City and Chile National Team.

CB – Kurt Zouma

Your first center-back is going to be Kurt Zouma who plays for Stoke City and Chelsea. He is a cheap and reliable defender.

CB – Chancel Mbemba

Your second center-back will be Chancel Mbemba who plays for Newcastle United. He is also a good and cheap choice.

LB – Ben Davies

Ben Davies is going to be your left-back for this build. He plays for Tottenham Hotspur and Wales National Team.

RB – Javier Manquillo

Your Rightback for this team will be Javier Manquillo who plays for the Newcastle United. He is a decent selection for your right-back.

CDM – Abdoulaye Doucouré

Abdoulaye Doucouré will be playing as your center-defender midfielder in this build. He is a decent CDM and he plays defense for English Club Watford.

CM – Mario Lemina

Your center-mid in this build will be Mario Lemina. He plays for English Club Southampton as well as the Gabon National Team. He is a decent central midfielder.

CM – Leroy Fer

You will select Leroy Fer for this center-mid position. He plays for Swansea City Club and the Netherlands National Team. He is a cheap and decent enough central midfielder for this build.

CAM – Ibrahim Afellay

Your sole center-attack midfielder for this build will be Ibrahim Afellay. He plays for Stoke City and Dutch National Team. This is an important position and he will play well during the time he spends on your team.

ST – Shane Long

Your first striker for this build will be Shane Long. He plays for Southampton and the Ireland National Team. He is a powerful striker and is much needed at the start of your career.

ST – Callum Wilson

Your second striker for this build will be Callum Wilson. He plays for Bournemouth and is a decent striker for your starting team.

With this build, you can easily start your FUT journey. This build should not cost you more than 15 thousand coins and the players are decent enough to get you through the initial matches.

Each player in this build will cost you around 1000 coins except your offense that cost around 1,800 coins at this point. Start upgrading as soon as you can as you start winning more coins.

This concludes our FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest Premier League Squad Build Guide for Beginners. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!