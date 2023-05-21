In this FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest La Liga Squad Build Guide for Beginners, we will guide you on how to build the cheapest La Liga Squad in FIFA 18 FUT. FIFA 18 sees the return of FIFA Ultimate Team better than ever with a lot of options for builds of different nature.

We have curated this FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest La Liga Squad Build Guide for Beginners in which our aim is to give you the best and cheapest La Liga build for starting cheap.

FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest La Liga Squad Build Guide

FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest La Liga Squad Build Guide for Beginners details everything that you need to know about building the cheapest La Liga Squad Build in FIFA 18’s Ultimate Team.

FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest La Liga Squad Build

Cheapest La Liga Squad Build in FIFA 18 FUT

There are many cheap players in FUT, which you can choose in FIFA 18 to start your FUT journey. However, right at the beginning, you do not have a lot of coins unless you spend real life money on buying coin packs from the store.

We have here a list of the best players that you can choose the early game for as low as just 15 thousand coins. With this build, you can jump-start your FUT journey, easily climb up the ranks, and eventually upgrade to better players.

These are the not the cheapest players in the game but they have good stats in their respective price range.

GK

Geronimo Rulli will be your goalkeeper. He plays for Argentina’s National Team and Spanish Football Club Real Sociedad. He will be your goalkeeper for this budget build.

CB

Your first CB is going to be Jeison Murillo who plays for Spanish Club Valencia CF. He is a cheap and reliable defender.

CB

Your second defender will be Nacho Fernandez who plays Central Defender for Real Madrid but also can be switched to Left and Right Defending. He is also a good and cheap choice.

LB

Javeir Henandez is going to be your Left-back for this build. He plays for English Club West Ham United and Mexico’s National Team.

RB

Your Rightback for this team will be Ander Capa who plays for the football club SD Eibar. He is a good choice for Rightback or a winger.

CDM

Steven N’Zonzi will be playing as your CDM in this build. He is a decent CDM and he plays defense for Spanish Club Sevilla.

CDM

Your second CDM in this build will be Thomas Partey. He plays for Atletico Madrid and he is a decent defender.

CF

For your first CF you need to choose Rodrigo. He plays for Valencia football club and is a good and cheap player for our Cheap La Liga Squad.

CF

For this position, you will choose Wissam Bin Yadder. He plays for the Spanish Club Sevilla. He is a decent offensive player.

ST

One of your strikers for this build will be Luis Muriel. He plays for Sevilla and is the perfect choice as a striker for this build.

ST

Your second striker for this build will be Lucas Perez. He plays for Arsenal while Deportivo de La Coruña also selects him on loan. He is a good striker and a must-have player for this build.

With this build, you can easily start your FUT journey. This build should not cost you more than 15 thousand coins and the players are decent enough to get you through the initial matches. Start upgrading as soon as you can.

This concludes our FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest La Liga Squad Build Guide for Beginners. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!