FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers Guide – Best FIFA 18 FUT Goalkeepers

The Goalkeeper is perhaps singlehandedly the most responsible player for your victory. Chances are that if you do not concede during a game, you will win it. Based on that concept, it is really important to have a good goalkeeper in your ultimate team. This FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers guide will tell you which goalkeepers are perfect for your team and list their most important stats for you to chose from.
FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers Guide
In this FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers Guide, we have listed down, what we believe, are the best Goalkeepers in FIFA 18 FUT.
FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers
Diego Lopez
Overall Rating: 83
- DIV: 77
- HAN: 84
- KIC: 76
- REF: 80
- SPD: 34
- POS: 83
Jose Reina
Overall Rating: 83
- DIV: 80
- HAN: 83
- KIC: 82
- REF: 82
- SPD: 50
- POS: 82
Iker Casillas
Overall Rating: 83
- DIV: 86
- HAN: 74
- KIC: 58
- REF: 85
- SPD: 59
- POS: 80
Timo Horn
Overall Rating: 84
- DIV: 83
- HAN: 81
- KIC: 83
- REF: 86
- SPD: 45
- POS: 82
Roman Burki
Overall Rating: 84
- DIV: 84
- HAN: 82
- KIC: 73
- REF: 85
- SPD: 44
- POS: 80
Ralf Fahrmann
Overall Rating: 84
- DIV: 83
- HAN: 86
- KIC: 52
- REF: 87
- SPD: 38
- POS: 85
Sergio Asenjo
Overall Rating: 84
- DIV: 86
- HAN: 83
- KIC: 76
- REF: 85
- SPD: 59
- POS: 82
Keylor Navas
Overall Rating: 85
- DIV: 87
- HAN: 82
- KIC: 72
- REF: 85
- SPD: 54
- POS: 80
Danijel Subasic
Overall Rating: 85
- DIV: 84
- HAN: 79
- KIC: 79
- REF: 87
- SPD: 51
- POS: 85
Bernd Leno
Overall Rating: 85
- DIV: 85
- HAN: 84
- KIC: 74
- REF: 83
- SPD: 46
- POS: 85
Ter Stegen
Overall Rating: 85
- DIV: 84
- HAN: 83
- KIC: 87
- REF: 86
- SPD: 38
- POS: 81
Stephane Ruffier
Overall Rating: 85
- DIV: 82
- HAN: 84
- KIC: 77
- REF: 87
- SPD: 45
- POS: 85
Petr Cech
Overall Rating: 86
- DIV: 82
- HAN: 87
- KIC: 76
- REF: 81
- SPD: 40
- POS: 83
Samir Handanovic
Overall Rating: 87
- DIV: 87
- HAN: 86
- KIC: 69
- REF: 87
- SPD: 54
- POS: 87
Jan Oblak
Overall Rating: 88
- DIV: 84
- HAN: 90
- KIC: 77
- REF: 84
- SPD: 43
- POS: 87
Hugo Lloris
Overall Rating: 88
- DIV: 88
- HAN: 86
- KIC: 68
- REF: 90
- SPD: 65
- POS: 82
Thibaut Coutois
Overall Rating: 89
- DIV: 85
- HAN: 91
- KIC: 69
- REF: 88
- SPD: 46
- POS:86
Gianluigi Buffon
Overall Rating: 89
- DIV: 89
- HAN: 88
- KIC: 74
- REF: 84
- SPD: 49
- POS: 90
David De Gea
Overall Rating: 90
- DIV: 90
- HAN: 85
- KIC: 87
- REF: 90
- SPD: 57
- POS: 86
Manuel Neuer
Overall Rating: 92
- DIV: 91
- HAN: 90
- KIC: 95
- REF: 89
- SPD: 58
- POS: 91
This is all we have for our FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!