FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers Guide – Best FIFA 18 FUT Goalkeepers

The Goalkeeper is perhaps singlehandedly the most responsible player for your victory. Chances are that if you do not concede during a game, you will win it. Based on that concept, it is really important to have a good goalkeeper in your ultimate team. This FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers guide will tell you which goalkeepers are perfect for your team and list their most important stats for you to chose from.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers Guide

In this FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers Guide, we have listed down, what we believe, are the best Goalkeepers in FIFA 18 FUT.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers

Diego Lopez

Overall Rating : 83

DIV: 77

HAN: 84

KIC: 76

REF: 80

SPD: 34

POS: 83

Jose Reina

Overall Rating : 83

DIV: 80

HAN: 83

KIC: 82

REF: 82

SPD: 50

POS: 82

Iker Casillas

Overall Rating : 83

DIV: 86

HAN: 74

KIC: 58

REF: 85

SPD: 59

POS: 80

Timo Horn

Overall Rating : 84

DIV: 83

HAN: 81

KIC: 83

REF: 86

SPD: 45

POS: 82

Roman Burki

Overall Rating : 84

DIV: 84

HAN: 82

KIC: 73

REF: 85

SPD: 44

POS: 80

Ralf Fahrmann

Overall Rating : 84

DIV: 83

HAN: 86

KIC: 52

REF: 87

SPD: 38

POS: 85

Sergio Asenjo

Overall Rating : 84

DIV: 86

HAN: 83

KIC: 76

REF: 85

SPD: 59

POS: 82

Keylor Navas

Overall Rating : 85

DIV: 87

HAN: 82

KIC: 72

REF: 85

SPD: 54

POS: 80

Danijel Subasic

Overall Rating : 85

DIV: 84

HAN: 79

KIC: 79

REF: 87

SPD: 51

POS: 85

Bernd Leno

Overall Rating : 85

DIV: 85

HAN: 84

KIC: 74

REF: 83

SPD: 46

POS: 85

Ter Stegen

Overall Rating : 85

DIV: 84

HAN: 83

KIC: 87

REF: 86

SPD: 38

POS: 81

Stephane Ruffier

Overall Rating : 85

DIV: 82

HAN: 84

KIC: 77

REF: 87

SPD: 45

POS: 85

Petr Cech

Overall Rating : 86

DIV: 82

HAN: 87

KIC: 76

REF: 81

SPD: 40

POS: 83

Samir Handanovic

Overall Rating : 87

DIV: 87

HAN: 86

KIC: 69

REF: 87

SPD: 54

POS: 87

Jan Oblak

Overall Rating : 88

DIV: 84

HAN: 90

KIC: 77

REF: 84

SPD: 43

POS: 87

Hugo Lloris

Overall Rating : 88

DIV: 88

HAN: 86

KIC: 68

REF: 90

SPD: 65

POS: 82

Thibaut Coutois

Overall Rating : 89

DIV: 85

HAN: 91

KIC: 69

REF: 88

SPD: 46

POS:86

Gianluigi Buffon

Overall Rating : 89

DIV: 89

HAN: 88

KIC: 74

REF: 84

SPD: 49

POS: 90

David De Gea

Overall Rating : 90

DIV: 90

HAN: 85

KIC: 87

REF: 90

SPD: 57

POS: 86

Manuel Neuer

Overall Rating : 92

DIV: 91

HAN: 90

KIC: 95

REF: 89

SPD: 58

POS: 91

This is all we have for our FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Goalkeepers guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!