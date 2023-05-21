FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Premier League Build Guide – All Positions, Best Builds

In this FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Premier League Build Guide, we will guide you on how to build the best Premier League Build in Ultimate Team mode in FIFA 18. FIFA 18 is out in full swing and it comes with its own Ultimate Team mode better than ever.

Creating your dream team is always a problem so we have curated this FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Premier League Build Guide, so you can check out the best Premier League Build in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Premier League Build Guide

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Premier League Build Guide details everything that you need to know about building the best Premier League in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Premier League Build

Best Premier League Build – FIFA 18 Ultimate Team

While building a team, you need to keep certain things in mind. The first thing that comes to your mind is your budget.

You do not need to buy all the best players but you need to buy the players that have great chemistry together so they can play effectively together. Buying the most expensive players do not mean that you have the best team around. For a team to be good, it should have a high rating of chemistry as along with good players.

Our best Premier League build is as follows! For this build, you need to use the 4-1-2-1-2 formation.

GK – Jack Butland

Jack Butland costs around 4,000 coins and he is one of the best goalkeepers around. He plays for England National Team and for the Stoke City Club. He is cheap, reliable, and will not disappoint you.

RCB – John Stones

John Stones costs around 4000 Coins and he will be your right center-back. He plays for Manchester City and he is one of the best center-backs in the game.

LCB – Michael Keane

Michael Keane costs around 4000 Coins and you will be using him at your left center-back. He plays for the club Everton and he is a solid defender.

RB – Davide Zappacosta

Davide Zappacosta costs around 4,000 coins and he is one of the best defenders in the game. You will be using him at your right-back. He is Chelsea’s right-back and is one of the best ones for this position.

LB – Arthur Masuaku

Arthur Masuaku costs around 4000 Coins and he will be your left-back. He is also one of the most reliable defenders. He plays for West Ham United.

CDM – Cheikhou Kouyate

Cheikhou Kouyate costs around 5,000 coins and he plays for the English club West Ham United. He is a very good central midfielder. He will play at your central midfielder position in Ultimate Team.

LM – Georges-Kevin N’Koudou

He costs around 4,000 coins and he is one of the best wingers out there. He plays for the Tottenham Hotspur Club and he will be playing for you at the position of left-midfield.

RM – Yannick Bolasie

Yannick Bolasie costs around 4,000 coins. He will be playing at your right midfield and he is one of the best wingers playing for the English club Everton.

CAM – Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley costs around 7,500 coins. He plays for English Club Everton and he is a solid attacker. He will be playing for you at the center attack mid.

ST – Andre Gray

Andre Gray costs around 5,000 coins. He plays for Premier League Club Watford and he is very good attacker. He will play on your front at the position of striker.

ST – Michail Antonio

Your second striker will be Michail Antonio who costs around 10,000 Coins. He plays for Premier League Club West Ham United and he is also a solid striker. He will join your team’s roster at the position of a striker.

For advanced tactics, you can drop the pressure down to 35; increase Aggression to 65 and Defender Line to Cover. In player instructions, set your CDM to stay back while you are attacking and your four-backs to stay back while attacking. That will help increase your defense as well in case of a counter attack.

This concludes our FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Best Premier League Build Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!