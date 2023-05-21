FIFA 15 Ultimate Team Cheap Squads With 100% Chemistry



FIFA Ultimate Team can be a daunting experience for those vagabonds who need to think twice before spending each and every coin.

Often such fellows have to make ample sacrifices to accommodate world class players in their squads, leaving the team overall highly unbalanced, which results in abysmal chemistry and less-than-impressive work rates.

For more help on FIFA 15, read our Chemistry Tips, Ultimate Team Coins Farming and Ultimate Team Trading Guide.

FIFA 15 Ultimate Team Cheap Squads

Fear not, fellow penny-counters!

Though you can’t be guaranteed an all-start squad with a handful of coins, you can certainly create a balanced team that is more than the sum of its parts, with nearly 100% chemistry, fantastic work-rates, and surprisingly underrated individuals outperforming their stats.

This guide will go across three different sample squads that cost under 15,000 coins to build up, and all of them have at least 95+ chemistry. Two of these squads are BPL-focused, while the third is a mixture.

If you have any other cheap squads you would like to share, feel free to do so in the comments section below.

4-4-2 Control Formation

Caballero

Janmaat

Lovren

Vlaar

Gibbs

Jay Rodriguez

Delph

Ander Herrera

Victor Moses

Kone`

Diouf

This is a BPL focused cheap squad that will cost you roughly 13-14k coins. For this squad we’ll go with a 4-4-2 balanced control formation, with the midfielders primarily offering a mixture of width and defense, while the full-backs boom forward.

The squad works best for those folks who like to play with a bit of control in the game, offering a mixture of possession and counter attacking options.

The defending with this squad should be in collective numbers to prevent counter attacks. With 4 midfielders, you shouldn’t have much trouble controlling the tempo and overcrowding oppositions who play a more attacking 4-3-3 or a relatively counterattacking 4-2-3-1.

However, note that this squad doesn’t have any true CDM, and while that would truly hurt in a single-pivot system, 4 midfielders in the center should allow you to combine with Lovren and Vlaar (two slow but powerful CBs) to form a 6-man defense, while the wingbacks and wide mids can combine to give you cover across the flanks.

The dribbling abilities of the CMs, along with the pace of the wide mids will allow you to have good penetration, while the two strikers offer a lot of pace and decent finishing for some defense-cutting throughballs.

With this squad, you should have a decent mix of possession control, counter-attacking options on the flanks, and decent defense in numbers.

4-2-3-1 Counter Attacking Squad

Vorm

Janmaat

Lovren

Williams

Shaw

Carrick

N’Zonzi

Delph

Januzaj

Oxlade Chamberlin

Bent

This is the modern 4-2-3-1 counterattacking formation used by many top teams in Europe. With this formation it doesn’t matter if you have possession or not, as your real threat is from counterattacks.

For such a tactical system, you’ll need a lot of pace up front, and you get that through your wide forwards Januzaj and Oxlade.

Ironically, those two are also the players with the least amount of chemistry in this squad, but we’re sacrificing chemistry for a higher attacking work rate from the forwards to make runs in the opposition flank and intercept friendly long balls from the likes of Carrick.

The Manchester United midfielder will play the main role of midfield organizer and deep-laying playmaker, while also combining with N’Zonzi for a double-pivot partnership in front of a pacy and physical defense.

Delph’s pace and agility gets him the pure number 10 role in this squad, and he’ll be able to provide assists and get ahead of opposition DMs with his 81 dribbling, while Bent up front provides support in the form of a decently-rounded lone striker.

The objective of this formation is to defend with the two DMs and back four, while during counter-attacks the full-backs boom forward, combining with the widemen up front as Carrick sends in long balls or Delph penetrates through the midfield.

This squad will cost you around 13k coins.

4-3-3 Attacking Mixed Squad

Sergio Asenjo

Van der Wiel

Marquinhos

Musacchio

Adriano

Sergi Roberto

Mario Suarez

Rafinha

Asamoah

Deulofeu

Llorente

This is a non-BPL, mixed squad that features pacey attacking players in it, with a Dutch-inspired 4-3-3 formation.

While this squad may like defensive solidity, it more than makes up for it with extreme pace and agility in midfield and up front, with booming fullbacks and agile CBs in Marquinhos and Musacchio provide the steel at the back.

This is a cheap squad for those who love to out-pace and outscore players. Your main strength comes from the triangle formed by Rafinha, Deulofeu, and Asamoah.

The pace and dribbling of these three will give you a potent attack that can get past most defenses, while Llorente’s physicality in the center will offer a finishing option in the form of powerful headers and poached goals.

Mario Suarez will be the only player in the midfield to provide some steel, while Roberto will have the duty of dictating tempo.

4-3-3 formation can be used both for pacey counter-attacks and for possession based football, though you’d be better off using the former, allowing Mario Suarez to join in the defenses.

The two fullbacks have enough pace to run up and down, though Adriano should ideally be relatively more defensive, while Van der Wiel can combine with the explosive pace of Deulofeu to over threat on the right.

This squad will cost you under 13k coins, and offers a lot of potent attacking options.

Have more lethal cheap squad with perfect chemistry? Share by commenting below! Don’t forget to add reasons why you opted for that squad and if possible, tips to play that squad.