FIFA 15 Ultimate Team Trading Tips Guide – Earn More Coins, Get Best Cards



In FIFA 15 Ultimate Team, Trading is one of most important features in the game which will allow you to gather some additional coins and consequently build up a better squad. There are a lot of ways to quickly stack up the coins, but once you get the hang of trading, you’ll start making heaps of coins in no time.

FIFA 15 Ultimate Team Trading Tips

In this guide, I’ll share some basic trading tips that will help you make small investments and make hefty profits.

Buying Within the One Hour Window

You’ll come across different players on the transfer market, but only for an hour.

During this one hour, you’ll be able to get pretty decent players for a very low price-point. To get started, you need to start the Transfer Market and begin searching to the last 10 minutes.

Search for any player you want and then put them up on sale again on ‘Buy Now’. You can keep on doing this to earn small profits. However, you shouldn’t tread with haste and buy some players on higher prices.

You should always search for players that you want and then buy the ones with the lowest prices. You can bid on a couple of these players and will eventually get some of them on cheaper prices.

Single-Player Offline Matches

Most players tend to neglect the offline tournaments, but these tournaments not only allow you to test out the chemistry among your team and check out your decided formations, but you’ll also receive tons of coins.

In addition to this, you’ll also come across tournaments which will award you with bronze, silver, and even gold packs.

Don’t Go for Large Profits

After you have started trading, don’t be greedy and stick to earning smaller profits. Never in your trading career should you exceed a profit of more than 500 coins. If you bought a player for 600 coins, put it out on sale for 800 coins and you’ll sell it in no time.

This process is definitely slow, but you’ll be making heaps of coins within a period of a week or so. Keep patience and earn small profits.

Selling Managers

Most players tend to wrongly estimate the worth of managers. Check out the Transfer Market and note down the worth of different managers. Once you have done that, select the buy now price underneath the average price and head over to the transfer market pages.

There are chances that you’ll end up buying some of them on cheap prices. Once you’ve bought them, sell them on a higher price for some decent profits.

St Patrick’s Day

Those of you who are unaware, on this day a tournament occurs which requires teams to have only Irish players. Due to this fact, prices of some of the Irish player skyrocket and smart players benefit from this to earn some hefty profits.

The day is on March 17, so make sure to mark this on your calendars and begin stocking up on Irish players from at least 3-4 weeks before the tournament and you’ll make heaps of profits during this time.

Market Fluctuations

At the beginning of the game, the marketplace is always fluctuating. During this time, you need to refrain yourself from putting players for sale; especially the ones like Messi or Neymar – if you got them by any means.

Try and keep them until the game is around for 3-4 weeks and then put them up on sale for higher profits. Another reason to do this is that at the beginning, there are not many players with access to loads of coins; therefore, you need to wait for everyone to get their hands on extra coins.

Like always, share your own trading tips and tricks with us in the comments below!