FIFA 15 Ultimate Team Coins Farming Tips, How To Earn



In FIFA Ultimate Team, having an abundance of coins is generally a good idea. Whenever you get a chance, farming for extra coins never goes wasted!

There are a couple of methods to earn extra coins; most of which revolve around using trading exploits to your advantage. With your pockets flooding with these coins, you’ll be able to purchase the best ranked players and work your way to the squad of your dreams.

Trading Seems to Work the Best

When you’re going with trading, the key point to note is to buy at fewer prices and sell at higher prices. To accomplish this task, ‘Buy it now’ feature can come in really handy. This method still works to some extent, but it was definitely on its peak near the game’s launch.

You need to purchase some of the key players and then sell them with small profits. It’s advisable that you never exceed the profits by 400 coins.

For example, you can buy a player for 600 coins and sell it for 800 coins. No doubt this method is slow, but it promises longevity and perpetual success.

Playing the Offline Mode

There aren’t many players who jump into offline mode, at all!

I believe that the offline game mode is a good way of not only testing the chemistry and formation of your team, but also earning coins. In addition to this, there will be some tournaments which will reward you with bronze, silver, and even gold packs.

Fitness Cards

The importance of Fitness Cards is easily overlooked; especially when it comes to earning coins with them. For this method, you need to get to the Consumables Search and search for Squad Fitness Cards of Gold quality. You’ll easily come across a Gold Card under 1,000.

All you need to do is to buy a decent sum of these cards and then sell them with small profits – but of course, you already know it. This method seems to work pretty well because everyone needs Fitness Cards.

Selling the Gold Squad

For this method, you need to buy about 11 Non-Rare Gold players for about 300 to 350 coins each.

The key point to note here is to remember not going above 350 coins at any cost. In addition to this, you need to make sure that each of the players has a minimum of seven contracts. Furthermore, remember that you’ll not get Gold Rare for 350 coins – don’t waste your time!

Once you’ve built up a squad, start playing games until contracts of all players run out. After that, instead of buying more contracts for the players, discard each one of them for 350 coins.

By doing so, you’ll cover all your expenses, but you’ll also receive about 5,000 coins from playing the matches. Wash, rinse, and repeat!

St. Patrick’s Day

This is by far, one of the best methods to earn coins, and there are not many people who are aware of it. On Mar. 17, a tournament takes place which requires teams with Irish players only.

A lot of popular YouTube commentators and professional FIFA players take part in this tournament. You need to use this thing to your advantage and earn heaps of coins.

You need to start purchasing Irish players before the tournament starts and put them up on sale near the tournament. Since players need these players for the tournament, they will pay almost any price to buy them before the tournament.

Don’t forget to share if you have any other coins farming method!