FIFA 15 Ultimate Team Chemistry Guide – Tips To Build Perfect Squad



In FIFA Ultimate Team, having a strong line-up or your skill alone will not win you games. There are other things which can alter the outcome of the game; chemistry and fitness is a couple of things you should keep in mind.

FIFA 15 Ultimate Team Chemistry

Chemistry can be described as the relation between a player and his club or his position. Ideally, you need to have a higher chemistry to encourage the player’s performance.

The Significance of Chemistry

Like I have mentioned above, in order to win, you cannot only rely on your skill or your team’s strong line-up. Think of the chemistry in this manner: a weak team with great chemistry can easily score wins than a great team with weak chemistry.

Yes, there definitely are two different kinds of chemistries: chemistry of the player and chemistry of a team. You simply cannot neglect the importance of both kinds of chemistries since both of these are equally important.

The primary difference between Player Chemistry and Team Chemistry is that the PC is calculated on a scale of zero to ten and TC is calculated on a scale of zero to hundred.

While building your team, you should pay attention to the Player Chemistry and as a result, you will attain a higher Team Chemistry. However, do note that PC is not the only thing that determines the TC.

Factors like Managers for the bench and positioning also affect the chemistry. Therefore, it’s possible for a team to have different chemistry in different matches. The last important bit to note here is that the chemistry also alters the player’s attributes to some extent.

Player Chemistry

Now that we know all about chemistry, let’s talk about a few things which can alter the PC of a player. In order to improve PC of a player, make sure to follow these tips:

Let him play on his natural position

Team him up with players having same nationality or clubs

Team him up with managers having some nationality or clubs

Assign him to a club with which he has played more than ten matches

Assign him to a new club to let him develop affiliations

Natural Position of a Player

When we talk about the natural position of a player; it can be seen displayed on his player card. In addition to his natural position, a player can also play in a number of other positions which can be either similar to different from his natural position.

Ideally, you need to make sure that a player plays on his natural position to boost the chemistry. For instance, if you place Claudio Bravo in any other position except Goalkeeper, his chemistry will get affected drastically.

Tip: If you have a player not playing on his natural position, you can improve things to some extent by using a Player Modifier Card.

Relationships with Other Squad Members

Coming to the relationship with other players, you need to select two players with either same nationality or club. When two players are allotted positions in a team, their chemistry is determined by connections:

Dead Link : This connection occurs when two players are from different nationalities, clubs, and leagues

: This connection occurs when two players are from different nationalities, clubs, and leagues Weak : This connection occurs when two players have same nationalities and different leagues or clubs

: This connection occurs when two players have same nationalities and different leagues or clubs Strong : This connection occurs when two players have same nationalities and league, but different clubs

: This connection occurs when two players have same nationalities and league, but different clubs Hyper : This connection occurs when two players have same nationalities and league, and club

Needless to say, but players should keep in mind all the weak points that a player can have in a team. If possible, try and go for players with at least same nationalities and leagues.

Relationship with Managers

Similar to squad members, the nationality and league of managers also play a key role in determining the chemistry of a player.

Note: The nationalities and leagues of players and managers are displayed on their cards.

Another technical aspect to keep in mind here is that you don’t always have to match the nationality or league of your manager to the majority of your players.

For instance, if around 8 of your players already have a chemistry of 9-10 because they are from the same league, it is a better decision to opt for a manager whose league matches the remaining three players.

And like in the case of player position, you can apply a League Modifier Card if your manager and players do not have same league.

Club Loyalty

The last thing that I’m going to discuss is the club loyalty. To get a better chemistry from a player, you need to place him either in a new club so that he develops his chemistry over time or place him in a club with which he has played at least 10 or more games.

How to Calculate Chemistry

First off, you need to know that the chemistry value that is used in the game is calculated by combining both Player Chemistry and Team Chemistry. Here’s how the game calculates the chemistry:

Overall Chemistry = (Player Chemistry x 0.75) + (Team Chemistry x 0.25)

Keeping this formula in mind, you can get an idea of how the game calculates the chemistry. Coming to the Team Chemistry, it is determined by adding all Players’ Chemistry values:

Team Chemistry = PC1 + PC2 + PC3 + … PC11

In case you’re thinking that by using this formula, one can even reach the value of 110 which exceeds the Overall Chemistry value; do note that anything above 100 is considered as 100 in the game.

Coming to Player Chemistry, there is a simple formula to calculate it and it revolves around everything we discussed above:

Player Chemistry = Positioning/Linking + Manager Loyalty + Club Loyalty

Like in the case of Team Chemistry, you will often reach a value which will exceed 10. Once again, do note that anything above 10 will be considered as 10 in the game.

How Substitutes Affect Chemistry

If you have read the guide above, you will notice that there was hardly any mention of substitutes. The formula provided above only took eleven main players into considerations and not substitutes. It is true that until substitutes are called into the game, their Player Chemistry does not affect the overall chemistry of the team.

The question that arises is when a substitute is called into the game, then what? Contrary to what most people believe, when a substitute is called into the game, he acquires the Player Chemistry of the player who left the field.

In this way, the overall chemistry of the team is not disturbed at all. Understand it this way: after a match commences, the chemistry is locked up and NOTHING changes it, at all!

Now, if you’re a smart player, you can use this to your advantage if you have a player who isn’t good enough, but adds to the overall chemistry of your squad. Once the chemistry value has been locked in, call in the substitute and the chemistry will not change by any value.

An Introduction to Chemistry Styles

Chemistry Styles are basically Consumable Cards which can be applied to a player to alter their style of playing by modifying his attributes. One of the most important things to note here is that these cards do not alter the chemistry value in any way.

The only thing that these cards are capable of doing is allowing players to choose which attributes get affected by chemistry. Do note that a Chemistry Style can be only used once and its effects last until a new Chemistry Style is applied to that player.

Another interesting thing to note here is that once a player is traded, his active Chemistry Style also gets traded with him.

Chemistry Styles

Forward – Attacking Styles

Sniper

Recommended Positions: RW, LW & CF

This style increases shooting and dribbling stats

Finisher

Recommended Positions: ST

This style increases shooting and physical stats

Deadeye

Recommended Positions: CAM, RW, LW, CF & ST

This style increases shooting and passing stats

Marksman

Recommended Positions: CAM, CF & ST

This style increases shooting, dribbling and physical stats

Hawk

Recommended Positions: RW, LW & ST

This style increases pace, shooting and physical stats

Hunter

Recommended Positions: RW, LW & CF

This style increases pace and shooting stats

Midfield Attacking/Defensive Styles

Artist

Recommended Positions: –

This style increases dribbling and passing stats

Architect

Recommended Positions: CM & CAM

This style increases physical and passing stats

Powerhouse

Recommended Positions: CDM

This style increases defending and passing stats

Maestro

Recommended Positions: CM & CAM

This style increases dribbling, shooting and passing stats

Engine

Recommended Positions: RW, LW & CF

This style increases pace, dribbling and passing stats

Catalyst

Recommended Positions: CDM, CM & CAM

This style increases pace and passing stats

Defensive Styles

Sentinel

This style increases defending and physical stats

Recommended Positions: RB, LB & CB

Guardian

This style increases defending and dribbling stats

Recommended Positions: RWB, LWB, RB & LB

Gladiator

This style increases defending and shooting stats

Recommended Positions: RWB, LWB, CDM

Backbone

This style increases defending, physical and passing stats

Recommended Positions: CDM & CB

Anchor

This style increases pace, defending and physical stats

Recommended Positions: RWB, LWB, RB, LB & CB

Shadow

This style increases pace and defending stats

Recommended Positions: RWB, LWB, RB, LB & CB

Goalkeeper

Wall

This style increases diving, handling and kicking stats

Shield

This style increases reflexes, speed and kicking stats

Cat

This style increases reflexes, speed and positioning stats

Glove

This style increases diving, handling and positioning stats

What do the Arrows Represent?

Notice a Player Card and you will find a couple of things related to the Chemistry Style. One of the these things will be the active Chemistry Style of that player and the other thing will be small arrows representing which stats get affected by the chemistry and maximum stat boosts.

If these arrows are white, it means that a potential boost is not being received by the player. One reason of this can be the lack of chemistry to get that boost. If these arrows are green, it means that particular stat will get boost. The higher the number of these green arrows, the higher the boost. Ideally, you should to fill in all available arrows at hand.

Advanced Techniques to Keep in Mind

One of the best techniques that you can use when it comes to chemistry is building a hybrid team which will allow you to get both a decent chemistry and players. However, doing so is not easy at all. You will be splitting the team in half with one side containing players from one league/nationality and the other side with players of different nationality/league.

You can also go create a team based on hyper links. This requires that you connect each player with at least another player from the same country or club. It allows players to reach maximum chemistry without much effort.

In addition to this, it allows players to create a truly unique team with different leagues and nationalities.

And lastly, when going with formations like 4-2-3-1, you will have the ability to split the team in half by using two key players. However, you need to make sure that these players have characteristics that will allow them to create chemistry with their respective halves. This is almost identical to the first technique, but is more effective.

