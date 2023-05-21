Far Cry 4 Shangri-La Missions Walkthrough Guide – Tips and Strategy

There are a total of 5 missions in Far Cry 4 where players enter the mystical Shangri-La in order to save the area from demons and get rid of the corruption plaguing it.

Far Cry 4 Shangri-La Missions Walkthrough

The first mission “The Protector’s Arrival” is actually a story mode mission while the other 4 are optional ones. The guide here should help players in completing the missions in no time without any hassle.

The Hunt for Rakshasa

This is the second mission that takes place in Shangri-La, the first one being the story mission. Players have to first find the game’s second thangka piece which they can start by finding a grapple point west of Crazy Cock Bar.

The coordinates for the point are x:213 y:520, players can check these from the map. Once players have found the grapple point, they need to climb up and follow the path to another grapple area where there are multiple points arrange in an upside down triangular pattern.

They need to climb the bottom most point and then move to the one on the left. As they finish climbing this one, players will see another point on their left which they can’t reach without moving along the cliff a bit.

After having climbed this other grapple point, players need to once again follow the trail in front of them, climbing ledges to make their way to another two-step grapple area whose coordinates are x:240 y:516.

Continuing the same routine of switching grapple points and following the path, players will come up on a cave mouth known as Kalinag’s Door.

The thangka is inside the cave and once they pick it up, they will travel to Shangri-La and meet their companion, the tiger.

Once they have teamed up with their feline friend, players need to follow yet another path and meet a seeker. This seeker is different from the secret seekers in each mission and instead of granting a health boost, he provides players with a new bow with amazing arrows.

The bow works like a sniper rifle and the arrows move in a straight line at incredible speed instead of moving towards the ground with distance. Aiming through the bow also slows down time so it’s a devastating weapon.

After acquiring the bow, players will come up on a circular multi-level room where they have to kill the enemies. Stealth isn’t an option here since players have to search for a seeker here instead of just passing through.

Initially it’s a good idea to stand in the doorway and shoot demons from a distance and send the tiger after enemies they can’t shoot. Slowly players can make their way across the ring counterclockwise and keep dropping down through the ledges.

The seeker is hidden under the stone bridge. Once they have found the seeker, they need to follow the quest marker through a waterfall out into an open area with a red river in it.

The river leads to a portal but before going through it players need to follow the river upstream and find another seeker hanging from a tree.

After passing through the portal, players will reach a series of interconnected islands. This area is highly confusing since where ever players go, they always end up back to one of the three glowing doorways.

What players need to do is to step through a door to enter a hexagonal walled off area and spin the mani wheel in the area. They can then head back out through any door to reach a path littered with demons.

Players can fight them or just rush past to reach the temple gate which will open at their arrival. When they are in the temple, they need to fight to reach the bell.

This area also introduces a new enemy: beasts. These look like skinny, furless dogs wearing a mask and they explode when players get close.

Players can stop their detonation by killing them before they get too close; this not only saves them from a lot of damage but also provides a corpse on the ground which can be shot at to cause an explosion that will kill other enemies.

With the introduction of Beasts, players now know all the 4 types of enemies in Shangri-La. Having finished off all the enemies and before going to the exit, players need to go to Kyra’s statue near the pool and move along its sides to get behind the statue where another seeker is hiding.

After getting the health boost from this final seeker, they can pass through the portal to fight another army of demons. The best strategy here is to play as a sniper and kill the enemies from a distance while using cover since most of the demons are Beasts.

The tiger can help protect the flanks while players aim in front of them. Players should always keep an eye out on their health in this part since it’s easy to lose track of and die.

If an enemy gets too close, they can use the tiger to deal a finishing move or snipe the back of their necks while enemies fight the tiger. Once all the enemies are dead, players can ring the bell to finish the mission.

The Surrender to Paradise

Once again players need to find a thangka and their search begins from x:553 y:455 here a small bell can be seen hanging in front of a cave entrance.

Players need to climb the stairs and ledges nearby and follow the path until they reach a grapple point.

They need to climb up and cross multiple ledges by either jumping across or swinging to reach a path that will lead them to a waterfall: Kalinag’s Descent.

Players can either use the grapple point to slowly descend which will also allow for them to find a lost letter in a cave on the way or they can just dive right in to land in a pool at the bottom.

From there they need to swim through an underwater passage to reach the thangka chamber which will take them to Shangri-La.

Having reached Shangri-La, players will need to learn how to use wind spires, alternates to their wingsuit. The red leaves boost altitude so players need to constantly aim for them to stay airborne.

Having completed the training, they can move forward to meet a seeker that upgrades their bow to fire a five-arrow blast. There are still three other hidden seekers to find though.

After getting the bow upgrade, players need to pass through the portal to fight multiple enemies in a dark room. It’s a good idea to stay close to stairs in this part since it allows players to retreat while also funneling the incoming enemies into a smaller area making defense easy.

The first seeker is located near a door in this area. Having passed through the door, players can use the leaf swirl to move from spire to spire until they land in a demon infested courtyard in front of a multi-level structure with a mani wheel on a balcony.

This battle can be quite challenging if players just rush in. They need to use all the weapons and abilities at their disposal including the tiger.

After the battle, players need to check the right corner of the middle level (the one with the blood pools) to find the second hidden seeker. Then spin the mani wheel and head back to the wind spire, which will send them to the other side swirl’s battle.

This battle will be basically the same as the previous one but the area has more hiding places for players to use to their advantage.

When the battle is over, before heading up the stairs with torches on either side, players need to turn back and drop down a ledge to reach the third hidden seeker.

After talking to the seeker, they need to head back up and turn the mani wheel, reach the spire and then take another flight to the final battle.

During the battle, players should initially team up with the tiger to kill the Scorcher in front of them and then zip back to take cover.

Enemies will charge their positions so takedowns can be very effective here. Once these are dead, players can snipe the distant enemies and reach the bell.

The Paradise Destroyed

Players will start their search for the thangka on a boat, floating in the river near Jalendu Temple and Ratu Gadhi fortress.

There are various places here to move between land and water but the western shore next to the gun nest is the closest. The trail to the southwest will lead the players to a grapple point.

After climbing the cliff and running straight forward, players will come up on another cliff which they can climb by using the grapple again.

Upon reaching the top they need to follow the trail to reach the caved-in mine entrance and turn southeast from there to scramble over rocks and follow another trail to the miners’ lodge.

A downward grapple near a stack of bricks just past the lodge can be used to descend to a trail that leads to a waterfall. Following the trail players will reach the cave entrance at approximately x:678 y: 560.

The cave will lead them to Shangri-La, which will be quite different from their previous encounters.

Soon players will come up on a few Beasts which they need to kill and then turn left and take the uphill path to a gazebo where a seeker is located, this is one of the three hidden seekers.

After returning to the main path, players will reach a place where some demons will be torturing an elephant. Players need to kill them so the elephant allows them to ride it.

Once on the mighty steed, they need to follow the path and take the right fork when it splits. They need to however stop just past the fallen tree and climb a ledge to find the second seeker near a small shrine.

One back on the path, players need to proceed and like always turn some mani wheels to reach new areas. The trail leads players to a circular courtyard surrounded by a raised walkway that connects to a mani wheel platform.

The elephant can be difficult to maneuver inside the circular room so players should use it to kill some big enemies and then finish off the rest themselves on foot.

After spinning the wheel, they need to head back the path to reach the splitting path and this time take the left fork which leads through several arches.

Having reached the walled courtyard with the wheel inside, players can climb a ledge on the left and find the third seeker. Players can jump down from where they found the seeker and proceed further to reach another mani wheel.

Once they turn the wheel, demons will spawn but the friendly elephant will also come charging in to the area to protect the players.

Players have to now find the bell, the path to which is blocked by demons and a gate. Players can ride the elephant and charge down the path until the break open the second gate and reach a rectangular area with raised walkways on three sides.

Players can disembark here allowing the elephant to fight on his own while the players can use the cover to slowly kill enemies. Their main focus should be the scorchers as they slowly use the environment and the tiger to their advantage.

Players can follow the quest marker up the stairs to a room with a golden statue with many arms.

As players move up the stairs, enemies will continue to spawn and attack them so they should not try to rush through the area and kill them slowly and carefully.

The bell is at the top of the stairs where some more enemies will attack but can be easily defeated.

The Unpainted Future

Players need to drive on the road to reach x: 756 y: 795 for their final Shangri-La mission.

Initially it might seem as if they are driving away from the thangka icon but soon they will come up on a trailer leading northeast which ends in a dead end.

There will be a grapple point here which players can use to climb up and then take another grapple point on their right to climb higher.

Having reach the top, they will discover Anadekhi Ruins. Behind the ruins they can climb a trail to reach a dead end and a treasure chest.

Above them would be grapple point they can use to climb and reach the three hanging grapples to the west and continue following the trail to reach a giant hole in the ground where they can descend.

The hole will take them to the rafters of the thangka chamber from where they can drop down and then fight the boss, Rakshasa. The boss continuously wheels around the players, screeching and spawning demons.

Players need to kill the demons with their tiger and when Rakshasa stops to screech, fire some arrows down his throat. Cover is very scarce here but players should still use whatever is available.

The exploding vases can be used to kill demons but don’t work against the boss.Rakshasa has three animations and learning them is key to survival and winning this fight:

When he crosses his wings to look as if he is hugging himself, he is actually summoning demons and players should get ready to fight them. The demons spawn near players instead of the boss so players should run a bit as soon as he starts summoning. When Rakshasa takes a deep breath with puffs of flame at his mouth, he is about to launch a barrage of earth shaking fireballs. He doesn’t move while firing so players can easily dodge out of their way by side stepping a bit. Hiding behind cover isn’t a good idea as players will still take splash damage. Rakshasa taunts players with mouth open and orange tonsils exposed. This is the best chance to damage him by aiming through the bow and slowing down time. If the player is successful in landing a hit, there is a small explosion and Rakshasa retreats for a while allowing players to collect more arrows and heal themselves.

After taking three clean shots to the throat, Rakshasa falls to the ground at which the tiger can be sent to attack him. As he struggles with the tiger, players can fire another arrow down his throat.

Once his struggle with the tiger ends, the battle will resume again but this time he will spawn more enemies and spit fireballs more often.

The process needs to be repeated thrice until Rakshasa finally dies and the mission is completed.